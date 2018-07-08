Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 8, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 7, Wolf Electric 1: Ben Deiber tossed a four-hitter, while adding two hits and a RBI to lead DiGiorgio’s (Omaha Gross).

ETC Knights 12, Schuyler 0: Blake Worsham, Garrett Gloeb, Sam Alessandro and Thomas Janecek combined for four hits and seven runs scored for ETC (Elkhorn Mount Michael).

Roof Tech 7, Medicine Man Pharmacy 1: Brenden Tauber had a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base, and Paul Hinton added two hits and two RBIs to lead Roof Tech (Millard West).

Four Aces Eagles 9, Omaha Northwest 6: Jake Roberts had a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods 9, Valparaiso 4: Hunter Babe had three hits and three RBIs, and Sam Kennedy picked up the win, striking out seven to lead Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods (Platteview).​​

ELKHORN WOODBAT CLASSIC

Championship

Woodhouse Storm 9, OrthoNebraska Antlers 0

Semifinal

OrthoNebraska Antlers 10, Waverly 9: Trenton Smith had two doubles, three RBIs and a walk-off hit to pace OrthoNebraska.​

