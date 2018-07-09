Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Monday, July 9, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

Amerilawn Titans 6, Omaha Burke Silver 1: Ryan Petersen tossed a two-hitter and Grant Oseka had a three-run home run for the Amerilawn Titans (Papillion-La Vista South).

Big Fred’s Mustangs 7, DJ’s Dugout East 6: Derek Botaletto drove in the tying run and Matt Goetzmann brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).

Fifty-Two’s Patriots 15, Pinnacle Bank Papillion 4: Drew Gilin had a three-run home run and Kyle Perry had eight strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings for Fifty-Two’s Patriots (Millard South).

Fort Calhoun Post 348 Pioneers 3, West Point 1: Brennan Clausen picked up the win and had two triples for Fort Calhoun.

Medicine Man Pharmacy 5, Dave’s Auto Body 4: Tanner Lukowski picked up the win in relief and Jacob Legleiter had the game-winning RBI for Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt).

JUNIORS

Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central) 5, Millard Sox Gold 3

