Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Saturday, July 7, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

C&H Construction Black 9, Wolf Electric 2: Noah Olson had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs, Hunter Waugh and Josh Dickey each had two hits and two RBIs to lead C&H Construction Black (Omaha Burke).

C&H Construction Black 7, DiGiorgios 1: Cade Dungan struck out six to pick up the win and Austin Otter added two RBIs for C&N Construction Black.

Empire Netting and Fence 3, Westside 2: Jonah Reiser tossed a two-hitter and Rhett Jordan had three hits and scored two runs for Empire Netting and Fence (Waverly).

Empire Netting and Fence 7, Columbus 6: Easton Hovelsrud drove in two on a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Empire Netting and Fence.

Medicine Man Pharmacy 11, Omaha Bryan 6: Trevor Stevens picked up the win while Ryne Emmanuel had three RBIs for Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt).

Medicine Man Pharmacy 10, CNH Construction 6: Reilly Kirkpatrick earned the win while Jacob Legleiter and Alex Naran both homered for Medicine Man Pharmacy.

Springfield Prime Time Sporting Goods 10, Beatrice 0: Ryan Roesler had two hits and two RBIs and Nathan Michaels allowed one hit in getting the win for Springfield Prime Time Sporting Goods (Platteview).

Springfield Prime Time Sporting Goods 9, Lincoln Lutheran 4: Caden Mathewson had four hits and two RBIs for Springfield Prime Time Sporting Goods.

KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT

Big Fred’s Mustangs 8, Wichita Kings 1: Ryan Obrecht tossed a complete game and Nolan Steicher and Spencer Weber each had two RBIs for Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).

Salina, Kan. 2, Big Fred’s Mustangs 0: Big Fred’s finished second in the tournament.

ELKHORN WOOD BAT CLASSIC

Four Aces Eagles 12, U-Stop 4: Paul Koesters was 2 for 3 with a double and a home run for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

JUNIORS

SALINA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT

Big Fred’s 4, Winfield Warriors 2

* * *

LATE RESULTS FRIDAY

SENIORS

Empire Netting and Fence 9, Millard Sox 0: Ian Steinmeyer pitched a complete game and struck out six to pace Empire Netting and Fence (Waverly).

ELKHORN WOOD BAT CLASSIC

OrthoNebraska 14, Lincoln North Star 6: Mitch Kahre led the way with two hits, including a double and four RBIs for OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn).

OrthoNebraska 7, Millard Sox Gold 1: Drew Christo tossed a two-hitter and struck out 10 to lead OrthoNebraska.

JUNIORS

Four Aces Eagles 7, Dave’s Auto Wash 6

Four Aces Eagles 2, Sandhills 1

