Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Friday, July 13, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
SENIORS
52’s Patriots 2, Five Points Bank Hastings 0: Kyle Perry threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead 52’s Patriots (Millard South).
Big Fred’s Mustangs 12, Bennington Post 266 5, 8 inn.: Spencer Weber and Matt Goetzmann each had three hits and three RBIs to lead Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).
Millard Sox Black Post 374 6, PrimeTime Sports 0: Cole Patterson hit a grand slam for Millard Sox Black Post 374.
Also:
» Lincoln Anderson Ford 9, Millard Sox Black 8
TOURNAMENTS
Minnesota Gopher Classic
» C&H Construction Black 4, Moline, Ill. 2: Zach Munson struck out seven, Joe Yakopec picked up the save and Nick Hall added two hits and two RBIs to lead C&H Construction Black (Omaha Burke).
» C&H Construction Black 4 Shakopee, Minn. 2: Connor McElderry went the distance and struck out four, and Alex Wize had two RBIs to lead C&H Construction Black.
» Medicine Man Pharmacy 1, Eden Prairie, Minn. 0: Ryan Doble picked up the win with five strikeouts for Medicine Man (Omaha Skutt). Ryne Emanuel recorded the save. Eli Barton had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh.
» Medicine Man Pharmacy 4, Mankato, Minn. 0: Tanner Lukowski threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts, Ryan Doble had two RBIs and Alex Naran had three hits to lead Medicine Man (Omaha Skutt), which is undefeated in pool play without allowing a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.