Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, July 10, as published in The World-Herald.

SENIORS

52’s Patriots 5, DiGiorgio’s 1: Drew Wessel, Noah Greise and Garrett Svoboda each had two hits to lead the 52’s Patriots (Millard South).

Amerilawn Titans 16, Norris 8: Bodi Waller and Nate Denne had three hits apiece, and Austin Sides drove in four for Amerilawn (Papillion-La Vista South).

Big Fred’s Mustangs 10, KB Building Services 8: Nolan Speicher had three hits, three RBIs, and drove in the winning runs in the bottom of the sixth for Big Fred’s (Millard North).

Concordia 8, Pyramid Roofing 0, 6 inn.: Noah Jones improved his record to 5-0, pitching his fifth consecutive shutout. He also had two hits for Concordia.

Four Aces Eagles 12, Fort Calhoun 3: Brenden Andersen went 2 for 3 with a double and a grand slam for Four Aces (Omaha Central).

Mainelli Mechanical 9, PrimeTime Sporting Goods 1: Tommy Alitz picked up the win, and Ethan Tyrakoski and Justin Niederle had two hits apiece for Mainelli Mechanical (Omaha Roncalli).

Papillion Pinnacle Bank 8, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 0: Nick Ripa and Hunter Scruggs both hit home runs, and Zach Colvert picked up the win for Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

JUNIORS

Four Aces Eagles 8, Pace Post 331 7

