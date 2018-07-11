Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 11, as published in The World-Herald.
SENIORS
DJ’s Dugout West 11, Ralston SOS Heating & Cooling 3: Eric Anderson homered and Caleb Lemon, Caden Eby and Jack Sullivan had two hits apiece for DJ’s (Bellevue West).
Empire Netting and Fence 16, Sampson 6: Easton Hovelsrud homered, and Jay Adams tripled for Empire Netting and Fence (Waverly).
ETC Knights 16, Tekamah Herman 7: Matt Brichacek, Thomas Janecek and Sid DeMayo combined for 10 hits for ETC (Elkhorn Mount Michael).
Hastings 17, Beatrice 0: Mike Shaw led from the plate with three hits for Hastings.
KB Building Services 6, DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 2: Brian Leiferman doubled twice, drove in two and scored two runs, and Tucker Hagan earned the win for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).
Papio Pinnacle Bank 16, Prep 2 4: Hunter Scruggs homered twice, and Conner Barnett drove in four for Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
Roof-Tech 8, Five Points Bank Blue 3: Paul Hinton had three hits, including a triple, and scored twice for Roof-Tech (Millard West).
Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods 9, York Cornerstone Bank 0: Wyatt Webster doubled for PrimeTime (Platteview).
Waterloo-Valley 14-7, Wayne 5-6: Trevor Wald hit a three-run homer for Waterloo-Valley.
