Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 11, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

DJ’s Dugout West 11, Ralston SOS Heating & Cooling 3: Eric Anderson homered and Caleb Lemon, Caden Eby and Jack Sullivan had two hits apiece for DJ’s (Bellevue West).

Empire Netting and Fence 16, Sampson 6: Easton Hovelsrud homered, and Jay Adams tripled for Empire Netting and Fence (Waverly).

ETC Knights 16, Tekamah Herman 7: Matt Brichacek, Thomas Janecek and Sid DeMayo combined for 10 hits for ETC (Elkhorn Mount Michael).

Hastings 17, Beatrice 0: Mike Shaw led from the plate with three hits for Hastings.

KB Building Services 6, DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 2: Brian Leiferman doubled twice, drove in two and scored two runs, and Tucker Hagan earned the win for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).

Papio Pinnacle Bank 16, Prep 2 4: Hunter Scruggs homered twice, and Conner Barnett drove in four for Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

Roof-Tech 8, Five Points Bank Blue 3: Paul Hinton had three hits, including a triple, and scored twice for Roof-Tech (Millard West).

Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods 9, York Cornerstone Bank 0: Wyatt Webster doubled for PrimeTime (Platteview).

Waterloo-Valley 14-7, Wayne 5-6: Trevor Wald hit a three-run homer for Waterloo-Valley.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription