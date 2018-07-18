Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 18, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
Amerilawn Titans 1, Papio Pinnacle Bank 0: Marshall Osentoski threw three innings, earning the win for Amerilawn (Papillion-La Vista South).
DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 5, Lincoln U-Stop 2: Ben Deiber had three hits, and Nate Brennan had two hits for DiGiorgio’s Sportswear (Omaha Gross).
Springfield PrimeTime Sports 5, ETC Knights 1: Jordan Mathewson homered twice and drove in four for Springsfield PrimeTime Sports (Platteview).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.