Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 18, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Amerilawn Titans 1, Papio Pinnacle Bank 0: Marshall Osentoski threw three innings, earning the win for Amerilawn (Papillion-La Vista South).

DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 5, Lincoln U-Stop 2: Ben Deiber had three hits, and Nate Brennan had two hits for DiGiorgio’s Sportswear (Omaha Gross).

Springfield PrimeTime Sports 5, ETC Knights 1: Jordan Mathewson homered twice and drove in four for Springsfield PrimeTime Sports (Platteview).

