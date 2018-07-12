Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 12, as published in The World-Herald.
Concordia 11, Waverly 8: Jack Torosian and Ryan Ehresman had three hits apiece, while Nate Schwanke won his sixth game of the legion season for Concordia.
Concordia 3, Waverly 2: Damon Kissell threw a two hitter, striking out nine. Ryan Ehresman doubled in the sixth inning, and Brady Olsen drove him in for the winning run for Concordia.
Also:
Buckley 7-6, Gering PVC 5-4
