Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 12, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Concordia 11, Waverly 8: Jack Torosian and Ryan Ehresman had three hits apiece, while Nate Schwanke won his sixth game of the legion season for Concordia.

Concordia 3, Waverly 2: Damon Kissell threw a two hitter, striking out nine. Ryan Ehresman doubled in the sixth inning, and Brady Olsen drove him in for the winning run for Concordia.

Also:

Buckley 7-6, Gering PVC 5-4

