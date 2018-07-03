Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, July 3, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

Amerilawn Titans 12, Pyramid Roofing Vikings 7: Sawyer Petersen, Ryan Petersen and Austin Sides had two RBIs apiece for Amerilawn Titans (Papillion-La Vista South).

Big Fred’s Mustangs 13, Bryan Post 339 3: Spencer Weber had four hits and five RBIs, and Ben Weber drove in four for Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).

DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 7, Millard Sox Gold 3: Brendon Chonis and Collin Almgren drove in two runs apiece, and Nate Brennan added two hits for DiGiorgio’s Sportswear (Omaha Gross).

DJ’s Dugout West 5, Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) 0: Cade Povich threw a shutout, and Noah Hammond had two hits for DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West).

Hastings Five Points Bank 7-8, ETC Knights 0-0: Blane Dreher went 3 for 3, and Tyson Gatto got the win for Five Points Bank (Hastings) in the first game. In the second game, Mike Boeve earned the win and Connor Laux had three hits.

Springfield Primetime Sporting Goods 7, Lincoln U-Stop 5: Caden Matthewson homered, Hunter Babe had four hits, and Ryan Roesler drove in the game-winning run for Springfield Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview).

