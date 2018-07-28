COLUMBUS, Neb. — C&H Construction rode a strong pitching performance from Alex Wize to victory Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion Class A state tournament.
Wize allowed two hits in 5⅓ innings and struck out eight to lead the team from Omaha Burke to a 2-0 win over Kearney Runza at Pawnee Park. C&H (34-9) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday while Kearney (35-11) will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game.
C&H Construction scored its two runs in the third inning. Jack Lortz had an RBI single and another run came home on an infield throwing error.
That proved to be enough offense for Wize, who left the game with one out in the sixth. His pitch count was at 80, which means he can come back and pitch in the tourney final Wednesday if C&H is still alive.
"I didn't really want to come out but I'll get over it,'' he said. "I know it's for the greater good.''
Wize said his fastball was his key pitch Saturday.
"I kept throwing it,'' he said. "And let them get themselves out.''
Zach Munson took over for Wize and got out of the sixth. But Kearney threatened in the seventh, putting runners on second and third with two out.
Munson got out of the jam by getting Max Knipping on a 3-1 groundout to end the game.
"It all starts with the jobs our two guys did on the bump,'' C&H coach Scott Hodges said. "They both did a nice job of staying focused and throwing strikes.''
Kearney starter Jake Skala also was solid, allowing four hits over 5⅓ innings. But three came in the third, when the team from Burke scored its runs.
"I thought both starters pitched great,'' Kearney assistant Chris Pocock said. "It came down to a couple of plays in that one inning and that was the difference.''
Hodges said his team wants to make a strong showing at state after finishing as the runner-up to Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South) in the area tournament.
"That left a bitter taste in our mouth,'' he said. "But this was a good first win for us.''
Kearney Runza (35-11).......000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
C&H Construction (34-9).....002 000 x -- 2 5 0
W: Wize. L: Skala. S: Munson.
Five Points Bank 4, Grand Island Home Federal 2
Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) defeated Grand Island Home Federal 4-2 on Saturday in a first-round game at the American Legion Class A state tournament.
Five Points scored a run in the second before extending their lead with two in the fifth. Five Points scored its final run in the sixth.
Grand Island scored both its runs in the sixth with the help of three walks, an error and a hit batsman.
Noah Peyton pitched five innings to get the victory and Zach Firmature came on in the seventh to get the save.
Five Points moves on to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.
Grand Island (28-15) will play Sunday in a 1 p.m. elimination game.
