Bob Greco announced his retirement Thursday after 26 years coaching varsity baseball at Omaha Westside.
Greco led the Warriors to seven state championships, plus another six American Legion state titles, during his career. Westside also finished runner-up at state five times under Greco's leadership. He won 573 games at Westside and reached the state tournament 21 times.
The World-Herald named him boys coach of the year in 2013.
Greco coached several players who went on to star in college and the pros, including Jake Meyers, Darin Ruf and Matt Waldron, who were all selected in the MLB draft within the last decade.
Greco began coaching baseball at Westside in 1994. He started teaching math in 1997 and retired from that in May.
“What a wonderful opportunity it was for me all of those years ago. I didn’t realize the impact it would have on me,” Greco said in a press release. “All of the people that are in my life now that never would have been in my life if I hadn’t gone to Westside. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity I received all those years ago, and getting to be around so many great people.”
Westside assistant Steve Clark — who also coaches the girls basketball team — will fill in as the interim baseball coach for the 2020 season.
Westside plans to organize an event celebrating Greco's career in the spring.
“I can’t thank Bob enough for all he has done for Westside baseball,” Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said in a press release. “He’s one of the best coaches in the business. Not only is he a great coach, he has been a great teacher. Just watching him interact with the students at Westside High was inspiring. He treated every kid with respect and dignity. He always wanted the best for his players. He was an innovator in his profession. He was a great role model for other coaches in the building. He will truly be missed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.