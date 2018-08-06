Alonzo "Mitch" Mitchell was passionate and compassionate. Passionate as a player, coach and mentor on the basketball court. Compassionate about changing kids' lives.
Mitchell, 53, died Friday. The cause of death has not been determined, a sister said Monday.
A juvenile services specialist with the Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center, Mitchell cared deeply about the youths with whom he worked and wanted the best for every kid he coached, said Shawne Coonfare, the center's director.
Mitchell would have celebrated his 10-year work anniversary in September.
Mitchell's legacy will be felt both by the north Omaha community and the city's basketball community.
"Mitch was a huge icon in the community," said his cousin, Alvin Mitchell. "It became bigger than basketball for him. He used basketball to teach kids to become men. It was about bringing young boys in and molding them to become men."
Over a decade ago, Alonzo Mitchell started the youth basketball organization Unity Stars with his longtime friend Kenny O'Neal. Two years ago, the men decided to merge youth programs, with Mitchell and TNE forming 18 teams from what used to be six.
"For him to take a step back from Unity Stars and say it's what is best for kids and the community showed his selflessness," Alvin Mitchell said. "I feel like all of this was set up for him to pass the torch to me because it became bigger than just north Omaha."
Alonzo Mitchell started playing basketball at a young age. When they were third-graders, he and childhood friend Tracy Thompson tried out for a sixth-grade youth basketball team. They both made the team and were joined by neighborhood friend Mark Ross.
Ross and Mitchell remained friends as they got older.
"Everything he did was to about helping kids," Ross said. "It wasn't just about basketball, but about helping kids make a better life for them and their family."
Mitchell went on to star for legendary coach Mike Trader at Omaha Bryan after transferring from Omaha North.
In 1983, which was his senior season, Omaha Bryan basketball had its first winning season in school history.
"When he came to Bryan, we were a doormat," Trader said Monday. Mitchell, he said, "was a big part of the turnaround and epitomized a hardworking and passionate player.
"In all of my time, I don't know if there is a group of kids that I respected more," Trader said. "What he and his teammates had to do just to get to Bryan for practice meant a lot of sacrifice ... even to get home after games."
Mitchell played at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Mo., for one season after high school. He remained on scholarship the next three seasons as a student coach.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole, and four children: Dominic Valentine, 35; Catchet Irvine, 31; Darius Biggs, 18; and Azure' Mitchell, 14. Services are pending.
