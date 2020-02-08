The metro-area Omaha chapter of CREW — a network of commercial real estate women — has recognized several members for outstanding leadership and performance.

Awards were presented during the group’s 11th annual celebration gala.

Leslie Peterson photo big smile 2019

Leslie Peterson
  • Circle of Excellence, the group’s top honor recognizing efforts that advance the industry and organization, went to Leslie Peterson of Lamp Rynearson engineering.
  • Rising Star is Heather Fredrick of MCL Construction.
  • CREW First award went to Nancy Johnson of NK Johnson Commercial Real Estate Advisors.
  • I’m For Her award was bestowed upon Quinn Texmo of Turner Construction.
  • Trailblazer winner was Carrie Duffy of Black Dirt Sales and Management.
  • CREW Connection, which recognizes a big deal or development, went to members working on the emerging Millwork Commons tech- and art-focused district in north downtown: Chris Mensinger of Colliers International; Andrea Kathol, Brenda Carrico and Kristin Reitz of Field Day Development; Kendra Ringenberg, Jen Rattner and Leigh Andres of Ringenberg and Rattner Law; Amy Lawrenson of Baird Holm Law; Katie Underwood of Olsson engineering; Audrey Dobbe of Knoll Furniture; and Taylor Hoskins of Sheppards Business Interiors.

