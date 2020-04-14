The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes billions in aid to small businesses, with financial incentives for them to keep workers on the payroll. For those out of work, it offers enhanced unemployment benefits that for most of the jobless could more than replace their lost wages. It probably won’t keep the country out of a recession. Many economists think that’s already a foregone conclusion. But it will certainly blunt economic fallout that would otherwise have grown even more apocalyptic.