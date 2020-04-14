We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As the nation deals with the deep economic fallout from the coronavirus, nearly all Americans should soon be receiving at least $1,200 in cash from Uncle Sam.

In fact, if you’re one of the lucky ones, the money may already be sitting in your bank account.

Not only is this cash intended to help Americans whose lives have been disrupted by the deadly bug, the idea is that people will spend the money in ways that can help prop up the cratering economy.

Here’s what you need to know about the Economic Impact Payments program, part of the recent $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and President Donald Trump.

Who gets the money?

In general, all U.S. citizens and permanent residents are to receive payments of $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for a married couple, with additional payments of $500 per dependent child under the age of 17.

But there are income limits. Payments are reduced for individuals with incomes that fall between $75,000 and $98,000, and for couples with incomes between $150,000 and $198,000. For those with incomes above those levels, there is no money at all.

If you are going to receive less the full amount, the Tax Foundation has a calculator that allows you to see what your payment will be.

A young adult declared as a dependent on an income tax return will not receive a separate payment.

What do I need to do to receive the money?

People who filed a tax return for tax year 2018 or 2019 don’t need to do anything.

If you had a bank account listed on that tax return for deposit of your tax refund, this stimulus money will be directly deposited into the same account.

If you don’t have an account linked to your return, you are currently set to receive the money in the form of a check, which will take longer. (There will soon be an opportunity to do something about that. More on that later.)

Those who receive Social Security or railroad retirement benefits but don’t file tax returns also will receive the payments with no further action needed. The money will be sent by direct deposit or check, just like their normal benefits.

Low-income people who don’t file tax returns are also eligible for the payments but need to let the IRS know where the money should be sent. The IRS has set up a portal for them to input that information.

For those who receive veterans benefits or Social Security disability benefits and don’t file a tax return, they may want to use that non-filers portal as well, though the IRS is eventually hoping to find a way to make those payments without such a need.

Additionally, those who receive Social Security or railroad retirement benefits who have dependent children under age 17 can use the non-filers portal to receive the extra $500 per child.

When do I get the money?

The first round of payments started to go out over the weekend, so the money may already be there if you check your account. And the Treasury Department has said it hopes to get most of the direct-deposited money out within two weeks.

For those who will receive the money as an actual check, it could take a while. Word from Congress last week is you could be waiting until August. But since the money is intended to stimulate the economy now, the Treasury Department has said it’s working to get the money out as quickly as possible.

By Friday, the IRS hopes to have a new “Get My Payment” online tool available. There, people will be able to check the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited or mailed.

People who filed a tax return but did not have a bank account number on it can also use the Get My Payment portal to provide the IRS with their account information. That should make direct deposit available and speed their payment.

Regardless of how you are supposed to get your money, the Treasury Department says people should receive a letter at their last known address within two weeks of when the payment is made. If you get such a letter and haven’t seen a payment, you can then contact the IRS.

Do I have to pay taxes on my stimulus check, or do I have to pay the money back later?

No and no. It is not considered taxable income and it won’t have to be repaid.

The reason there’s confusion on those questions is that — technically — the payment is structured as a credit on your 2020 taxes. But according to the Tax Foundation, no one will have to pay the money back no matter what happens with your 2020 tax return.

In fact, some people may receive more money next year when they file their taxes. For example, the Tax Foundation says, if you receive a reduced check or nothing this year because your income is too high, and then your income drops in 2020, you could receive a credit when you file your 2020 return next year. That credit would make up for the amount of stimulus you didn’t get this year.

So will this help stimulate the economy?

The program is injecting billions of dollars into state and local economies, which can’t help but ease some of the major economic disruption being caused by COVID-19.

“It’s kind of an immediate income injection that in the short term will bridge the gap and help people keep their lives going,” said Brian Payne, a University of Nebraska at Omaha finance professor. “We are trying to keep the economy going until we get to the other side of this thing.”

Payne said for those who have had the economic rug pulled out from under them, the dollars can help them keep food on the table and pay bills. Many of those same people are also eligible for the enhanced unemployment benefits that are part of the stimulus bill.

For people who haven’t lost their jobs but are concerned they could, the dollars could help them create a bit of an emergency fund. To the degree that gives them confidence to continue to spend their regular income, Payne said, that also will help the economy.

“There’s a piece of mind element here that is important for people’s confidence going forward,” Payne said.

The biggest bang for the country’s economic buck would come if people who have the ability do spend the money do so.

People could choose to spend it on the latest electronic gizmo they’ve been thinking about, which would help the broader economy. But if people want to help the local economy, Payne said, perhaps the best thing would be to spend on takeout from their favorite restaurants or at other small businesses they support.

Small businesses are a big part of the local economy, Payne said, and right now many are struggling.

Payne said he’s spoken to people who already are making deliberate efforts each week to support their favorite restaurants. This stimulus money could provide significant funding for Nebraskans to do more of that.

“They may think, ‘I’m fortunate to be employed and working from home, and when I get that stimulus I will spend it on the people who need it,’” Payne said. “There are a lot of ways this can indeed directly stimulate the economy.”