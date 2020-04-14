As the nation deals with the deep economic fallout from the coronavirus, nearly all Americans should soon be receiving at least $1,200 in cash from Uncle Sam.
In fact, if you’re one of the lucky ones, the money may already be sitting in your bank account.
Not only is this cash intended to help Americans whose lives have been disrupted by the deadly bug, the idea is that people will spend the money in ways that can help prop up the cratering economy.
Here’s what you need to know about the Economic Impact Payments program, part of the recent $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and President Donald Trump.
Who gets the money?
In general, all U.S. citizens and permanent residents are to receive payments of $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for a married couple, with additional payments of $500 per dependent child under the age of 17.
But there are income limits. Payments are reduced for individuals with incomes that fall between $75,000 and $98,000, and for couples with incomes between $150,000 and $198,000. For those with incomes above those levels, there is no money at all.
A young adult declared as a dependent on an income tax return will not receive a separate payment.
What do I need to do to receive the money?
People who filed a tax return for tax year 2018 or 2019 don’t need to do anything.
If you had a bank account listed on that tax return for deposit of your tax refund, this stimulus money will be directly deposited into the same account.
If you don’t have an account linked to your return, you are currently set to receive the money in the form of a check, which will take longer. (There will soon be an opportunity to do something about that. More on that later.)
Those who receive Social Security or railroad retirement benefits but don’t file tax returns also will receive the payments with no further action needed. The money will be sent by direct deposit or check, just like their normal benefits.
Low-income people who don’t file tax returns are also eligible for the payments but need to let the IRS know where the money should be sent. The IRS has set up a portal for them to input that information.
For those who receive veterans benefits or Social Security disability benefits and don’t file a tax return, they may want to use that non-filers portal as well, though the IRS is eventually hoping to find a way to make those payments without such a need.
Additionally, those who receive Social Security or railroad retirement benefits who have dependent children under age 17 can use the non-filers portal to receive the extra $500 per child.
The first round of payments started to go out over the weekend, so the money may already be there if you check your account. And the Treasury Department has said it hopes to get most of the direct-deposited money out within two weeks.
For those who will receive the money as an actual check, it could take a while. Word from Congress last week is you could be waiting until August. But since the money is intended to stimulate the economy now, the Treasury Department has said it’s working to get the money out as quickly as possible.
By Friday, the IRS hopes to have a new “Get My Payment” online tool available. There, people will be able to check the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited or mailed.
People who filed a tax return but did not have a bank account number on it can also use the Get My Payment portal to provide the IRS with their account information. That should make direct deposit available and speed their payment.
Regardless of how you are supposed to get your money, the Treasury Department says people should receive a letter at their last known address within two weeks of when the payment is made. If you get such a letter and haven’t seen a payment, you can then contact the IRS.
Do I have to pay taxes on my stimulus check, or do I have to pay the money back later?
No and no. It is not considered taxable income and it won’t have to be repaid.
The reason there’s confusion on those questions is that — technically — the payment is structured as a credit on your 2020 taxes. But according to the Tax Foundation, no one will have to pay the money back no matter what happens with your 2020 tax return.
In fact, some people may receive more money next year when they file their taxes. For example, the Tax Foundation says, if you receive a reduced check or nothing this year because your income is too high, and then your income drops in 2020, you could receive a credit when you file your 2020 return next year. That credit would make up for the amount of stimulus you didn’t get this year.
So will this help stimulate the economy?
The program is injecting billions of dollars into state and local economies, which can’t help but ease some of the major economic disruption being caused by COVID-19.
“It’s kind of an immediate income injection that in the short term will bridge the gap and help people keep their lives going,” said Brian Payne, a University of Nebraska at Omaha finance professor. “We are trying to keep the economy going until we get to the other side of this thing.”
Payne said for those who have had the economic rug pulled out from under them, the dollars can help them keep food on the table and pay bills. Many of those same people are also eligible for the enhanced unemployment benefits that are part of the stimulus bill.
For people who haven’t lost their jobs but are concerned they could, the dollars could help them create a bit of an emergency fund. To the degree that gives them confidence to continue to spend their regular income, Payne said, that also will help the economy.
“There’s a piece of mind element here that is important for people’s confidence going forward,” Payne said.
The biggest bang for the country’s economic buck would come if people who have the ability do spend the money do so.
People could choose to spend it on the latest electronic gizmo they’ve been thinking about, which would help the broader economy. But if people want to help the local economy, Payne said, perhaps the best thing would be to spend on takeout from their favorite restaurants or at other small businesses they support.
Payne said he’s spoken to people who already are making deliberate efforts each week to support their favorite restaurants. This stimulus money could provide significant funding for Nebraskans to do more of that.
“They may think, ‘I’m fortunate to be employed and working from home, and when I get that stimulus I will spend it on the people who need it,’” Payne said. “There are a lot of ways this can indeed directly stimulate the economy.”
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
