

A QuikTrip gas station with a store and kitchen are to replace much of an old car dealership site that once occupied the northeast corner of 120th Street and West Dodge Road.

The roughly 4,900-square-foot convenience store is to open next spring, said spokesman Mike Thornbrugh. He said the spot was chosen because of its high traffic volume and profile.

Thornbrugh said the Omaha area’s 13th QuikTrip — commonly known as QT — will have space for a dozen cars to fill up with gas.

It will offer convenience items, hot and cold drinks as well as breakfast and lunch food prepared on-site. That includes breakfast tacos, sub sandwiches, barbecue and pizza.

“We really think we’re going to do very well inside,” Thornbrugh said.

What will become of additional land of about 3.5 acres around the site is not known, he said, as QuikTrip has that ground up for sale.

Thornbrugh said his company likely would not sell to a competitor, but would want a business fitting to the surrounding commercial area.

