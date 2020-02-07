Billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett dined at a private club in his hometown of Omaha with cryptocurrency pioneer Justin Sun and guests.
The Jan. 23rd get-together at Happy Hollow Club was the prize for a winning bid during Buffett’s annual charity auction luncheon. The meeting previously had been planned for San Francisco but was rescheduled on Buffett’s terms.
The bid by Sun, TRON Foundation founder and BitTorrent CEO, holds the record for largest ever with $4.57 million paid for the 20th-anniversary charity auction to chat with Buffett over a meal.
The payment was reportedly also the largest purchase made on eBay in 2019.
According to a press release, TRON officials said the dinner conversation revolved around the future of cryptocurrency and included advice from Buffett.
TRON, founded in 2017 by Sun, describes itself as being dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the Internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications.
“I’ll always remember his kindness and support and will take Mr. Buffett’s advice and guidance to make TRON a better ecosystem, business with all the partners in the blockchain space and beyond,” Sun said in the press release.
Sun’s dinner guests included founder of Litecoin Foundation Charlie Lee, chief financial officer of Huobi Chris Lee, head of Binance Charity Foundation Helen Hai, and chief executive of eToro Yoni Assia.
The Glide Foundation of San Francisco receives auction proceeds. Buffett began the lunch meetings with the backing of his late wife, Susan, who believed in Glide’s programs to help at-risk people in San Francisco, where she lived.
