The shareholders love it, with 40,000-plus coming from all over the world to hear the investment wisdom of Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman.
The Omaha hospitality industry loves it, one weekend each year when hotels here can charge New York City prices.
But in reality, Warren Buffett acknowledged in an interview, no one loves Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting more than he and fellow Berkshire leader Charlie Munger.
That made Friday's decision to call off this year's shareholder gathering difficult, Buffett said, but it needed to be done to promote national containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Charlie and I, we enjoy this event more than anyone in the world,” Berkshire's chairman told The World-Herald Friday. "I can tell you, this is one of the most difficult, but unfortunately, the most obvious, decisions I’ve had to make in my life.”
In the end, Buffett said he just couldn’t take the risk that the May 2 gathering in Omaha would lead to further spread of the deadly virus, including within his hometown. That means he and Munger won't have a chance to rub elbows with shareholders and quip their way through a Q-and-A session.
“It just became obvious that gatherings were not going to be a good idea on May 2,” Buffett said. “There’s no question cases will be occurring all over the country on May 2, in my mind. We don’t want to import any of them into Omaha.”
Buffett said the business portion of the shareholder meeting will still go on at the CHI Health Center Omaha, as required by the proxy on file with federal regulators. It's likely the only attendees will be Buffett, Munger and several Berkshire employees.
“We will have 18,000 seats and have five of them filled,” Buffett said. “It will be a very surreal type setting.”
Buffett left open the possibility that he will still field questions from a panel of financial journalists and from shareholders, which would be made available for viewing around the world through online live streaming by Yahoo. He said he would decide on that later, encouraging shareholders to continue sending in their questions.
No doubt one of the biggest questions on shareholders’ minds is likely to be the global economic impact of the coronavirus. As it is, there can be no doubt the virus is already taking a big toll on the economy of Berkshire’s corporate headquarters city.
Buffett’s announcement became just the latest in a series of blows dealt to Omaha’s tourism industry by the coronavirus outbreak. Just the day before, NCAA canceled this year’s College World Series in June and the NCAA basketball tournament basketball games that were set for Omaha next weekend.
The Berkshire annual meeting is worth an estimated $21 million to the Omaha economy; the basketball games $5 million, the College World Series $70 million.
“It is like hit after hit,” said Deb Ward, vice president of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I didn’t see this coming, but thinking aloud, it does make sense,” said David Scott, director of marketing for the Peregrine Hotel in downtown Omaha. “But this is going to have a major impact on the industry, no question.”
Of the major marquee events set for Omaha in coming months, now only the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials remain in play. USA Swimming, the sport’s U.S. governing body, has said they will wait a month to make that decision, Ward said, still hoping to be able to move forward.
Buffett until as recently as Thursday was holding out hope, too. He told a pair of national media outlets that day he would wait until April 1 to make his decision.
But events in recent days have been fast-moving. He said, he, Munger and other members of Berkshire’s board of directors all changed their minds around the same time.
“Charlie would have been gung-ho three days ago,” Buffett said. “I talked to him yesterday. He said, ‘Call it off.’ “
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was “back in Omaha and ready for a picnic,” The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Warren Buffett in 1966.
From left: Bill Scott, Warren Buffett and John Harding in May 1966.
In 1969, Warren Buffett was a vice president of Omaha's Boys Club. Here, member Spencer McGruder gives the president's gavel to C. Clifton Nelson as Buffett looks on.
Warren Buffett in the mid 1970s.
Warren Buffett and Rose Blumkin announce the partnership between Nebraska Furniture Mart and Berkshire Hathaway in September 1983. They are seated in the carpet department of the Mart.
Warren Buffett at his Kiewit Plaza office in 1982.
Warren Buffett was featured on the cover of Fortune Magazine in April 1988.
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger take questions from shareholders after Berkshire's annual meeting in April 1989.
Warren Buffett checks out the Coca-cola at the Berkshire meeting in April 1989.
Warren Buffett and Dick Denton play bridge in 1990 at the Omaha Bridge Studio.
Leila Buffett, then 88, talks with her son Warren Buffett before the company's annual meeting in 1992. At center is Charles Higgins, president of See's Candy.
Warren Buffett tosses out a pitch before the start of the Omaha Royals' home opener at Rosenblatt Stadium on April 11, 2003. Buffett's jersey was retired before the game.
Warren Buffett drinks a Coke at the First National Bank Building in 1992.
Warren Buffett guest starred on an episode of "All My Children" in 1993. Here he has a scene with Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt.
Warren Buffett at his Berkshire office at Kiewit Plaza in 1993. He'd placed his hands and feet in cement for a fundraiser for the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Warren Buffett winds up to throw out the first pitch at an Omaha Royals/Buffalo game in April 1995.
Warren Buffett drives himself away from a Berkshire Hathaway meeting at the Holiday Inn in 1996.
A photographer captures Warren Buffett on the sidelines of the Texas/Nebraska game in October 1998 for a Fortune Magazine feature.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a hand of bridge for the press before the start of a bridge tournament at the Omaha Bridge Studio in 2004.
Warren Buffett eats a Dilly Bar and talks with reporters at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway exhibit during the 2011 Berkshire meeting.
Warren Buffett breaks out a giant paddle while playing against Olympian Ariel Hsing during several rounds of ping pong at Regency Court in Omaha on May 6, 2012.
Warren Buffett plays cards during a Berkshire Hathaway event at Regency Court on May 1, 2016.
Warren Buffett takes a swig of a Cherry Coke before participating in the newspaper toss at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
Warren Buffett poses with a large image of himself at UNO's Mammel Hall in 2013.
