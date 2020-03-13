Warren Buffett calls off annual Berkshire meeting in Omaha

Warren Buffett said he just couldn’t take the risk that the May 2 gathering in Omaha would lead to further spread of the deadly virus, including within his hometown.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The shareholders love it, with 40,000-plus coming from all over the world to hear the investment wisdom of Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman. 

The Omaha hospitality industry loves it, one weekend each year when hotels here can charge New York City prices. 

But in reality, Warren Buffett acknowledged in an interview, no one loves Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting more than he and fellow Berkshire leader Charlie Munger.

That made Friday's decision to call off this year's shareholder gathering difficult, Buffett said, but it needed to be done to promote national containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Charlie and I, we enjoy this event more than anyone in the world,” Berkshire's chairman told The World-Herald Friday. "I can tell you, this is one of the most difficult, but unfortunately, the most obvious, decisions I’ve had to make in my life.” 

In the end, Buffett said he just couldn’t take the risk that the May 2 gathering in Omaha would lead to further spread of the deadly virus, including within his hometown. That means he and Munger won't have a chance to rub elbows with shareholders and quip their way through a Q-and-A session. 

“It just became obvious that gatherings were not going to be a good idea on May 2,” Buffett said. “There’s no question cases will be occurring all over the country on May 2, in my mind. We don’t want to import any of them into Omaha.” 

Buffett said the business portion of the shareholder meeting will still go on at the CHI Health Center Omaha, as required by the proxy on file with federal regulators. It's likely the only attendees will be Buffett, Munger and several Berkshire employees. 

“We will have 18,000 seats and have five of them filled,” Buffett said. “It will be a very surreal type setting.” 

Buffett left open the possibility that he will still field questions from a panel of financial journalists and from shareholders, which would be made available for viewing around the world through online live streaming by Yahoo. He said he would decide on that later, encouraging shareholders to continue sending in their questions. 

No doubt one of the biggest questions on shareholders’ minds is likely to be the global economic impact of the coronavirus. As it is, there can be no doubt the virus is already taking a big toll on the economy of Berkshire’s corporate headquarters city. 

Buffett’s announcement became just the latest in a series of blows dealt to Omaha’s tourism industry by the coronavirus outbreak. Just the day before, NCAA canceled this year’s College World Series in June and the NCAA basketball tournament basketball games that were set for Omaha next weekend. 

The Berkshire annual meeting is worth an estimated $21 million to the Omaha economy; the basketball games $5 million, the College World Series $70 million. 

“It is like hit after hit,” said Deb Ward, vice president of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau. 

“I didn’t see this coming, but thinking aloud, it does make sense,” said David Scott, director of marketing for the Peregrine Hotel in downtown Omaha. “But this is going to have a major impact on the industry, no question.”

Of the major marquee events set for Omaha in coming months, now only the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials remain in play. USA Swimming, the sport’s U.S. governing body, has said they will wait a month to make that decision, Ward said, still hoping to be able to move forward. 

Buffett until as recently as Thursday was holding out hope, too. He told a pair of national media outlets that day he would wait until April 1 to make his decision. 

But events in recent days have been fast-moving. He said, he, Munger and other members of Berkshire’s board of directors all changed their minds around the same time. 

“Charlie would have been gung-ho three days ago,” Buffett said. “I talked to him yesterday. He said, ‘Call it off.’ “

