Urban Waters, a nontraditional rental community going up in Sarpy County, has filled its initial wave of 39 residences contained in a dozen buildings.

Now under construction at the 50-acre site within walking distance of Werner Park stadium are the next 92 units. They’re expected to start opening in mid-2020, said developer Jerry Reimer.

Reimer believes the leasing pace so far reinforces demand for an outside-the-box style of neighborhood.

“We’ve designed the buildings to look like single-family homes instead of apartment buildings. We don’t have common hallways. We’ve designed the parking lots to look like streets. All units have private entrances.”

Rents range from $1,000 to $3,000, which Reimer said has helped bring together different socioeconomic levels that’s resulted in a “fascinating” mix of residents. “It’s creating social bridges.”

The site — bounded by 132nd Street, Lincoln and Cornhusker Roads and the Prairie Queen Recreation Area and lake — is largely funded by private investors. It is to be built over a decade or so, and could reach up to $150 million and 650 units.

