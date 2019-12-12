U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he was missing a trade meeting in the Oval Office Thursday morning to attend a farming conference in Omaha.
He may have missed out on some new developments. While Perdue was holding a press conference at the CHI Health Center Omaha, a reporter pointed out a recent tweet sent out by his boss.
"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China," President Trump said on Twitter Thursday morning. "They want it, and so do we!"
Perdue had no direct knowledge of what the president spoke of. But he said he hopes it's true.
Not only would such an agreement relieve farmers of the retaliatory tariffs China has placed on U.S. farm products, Perdue said numbers thrown around during negotiations suggest a deal could nearly double the historical high for U.S. ag exports to China.
"So if we can get those kind of numbers and commitments and actually do the deal, then there's going to be a little bonanza for agriculture going forward," Perdue said.
Trade was a top of mind subject Thursday as Perdue appeared before nearly 4,000 farmers and others tied to agriculture for the fifth annual Farmer2Farmer conference. It's sponsored by the Farmers Business Network, a consortium that allows farmers to share data and analytics on farm performance.
Perdue's visit came just days after Democrats in Congress endorsed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, paving the way for its ratification. And it comes amid a trade war Trump has waged with China that has cost American farmers billions of dollars in exports.
During his speech before the gathered producers, Perdue said he was glad House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats finally endorsed the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Democrats having held out for months to secure changes aimed at making sure manufacturers in Mexico are paying adequate wages.
"I'm happy obviously Speaker Pelosi and the House finally determined this was a great deal, just like President Trump promised," Perdue said. "It's an improvement over the NAFTA deal we had, which we thought was a pretty good deal to agriculture."
Perdue said that new trade agreement also comes on the heels of other trade deals recently struck with Brazil, Japan and South Korea that will all boost U.S. ag exports. "All of these matter," Perdue said.
Perdue acknowledged, though, that U.S. farmers have been harmed in the trade war with China. Perdue defended the president's actions in slapping tariffs on Chinese goods and initiating the escalating dispute, saying the president is determined to reset the countries' relationship in the face of the big U.S. trade deficits and China's theft of U.S. technology.
"We've been in an economic war with China for 20 years," Perdue said. "We just didn't know it. President Trump, to his credit, recognized that."
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has said the Chinese trade dispute this year alone has cost Nebraska producers nearly $1 billion, only part of which has been offset by relief payments to farmers.
During his meeting with reporters, Perdue said he thought another round of relief payments was likely to cover additional trade losses farmers have incurred this year. "I am expecting that," he said.
Perdue wasn't willing to commit to additional payments in 2020, saying "I'd rather have trade than aid." It all depends on China's actions, he said.
Perdue, the former governor of Georgia who grew up on a small farm, was optimistic a deal with China will be done. He said the $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. ag imports that have been talked about in the negotiations compare to a previous high of $24 billion. Those remarks drew applause from conference attendees.
Corn and soybean growers have also been angered about exemptions the administration has granted some oil refiners from blending ethanol into their products.
Perdue repeated the administration's pledge to offset such exemptions going forward. Critics have pointed out the administration's proposed rules for doing that fall short of that pledge.
After his visit with Omaha conference attendees, Perdue traveled to Fremont to tour Costco's new chicken processing plant.
Perdue's visit couldn't come off without some politics.
Nebraska Democrats used Perdue's stop in the state as an opportunity to criticize Trump for "breaking his promise" to protect family farmers.
“This administration has spent nearly three years sparking erratic trade wars, blindly following orders from powerful corporate executives and ignoring the needs of struggling family farms,” said Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb.
In response to a reporter's question, Perdue called House Democrats' impeachment of the president a distraction that for months delayed the new North American trade deal. "It does affect all of us," he said.
For their own part, Nebraska farmers interviewed at the conference said they were taking a believe-it-when-we-see-it attitude on a trade deal with China. This isn't the first time there have been signals an agreement was near.
"We've heard that before," said Jeremy Grant of Meadow Grove in northeast Nebraska. He said he won't believe a deal is reality until it's reflected in the price farmers are being paid for their soybeans.
Tracy Zink of Indianola in southwest Nebraska said she knows there are bigger issues at stake in the China trade dispute than just the impact on farmers.
"I know we will get there," she said. "We just have to hang on."
