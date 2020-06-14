A lakeside commercial building finally will rise at West Shores residential subdivision in Waterloo. The structure comes 20 years after the high-end neighborhood with nearly 300 house and villa lots was formed.

Dirt-moving begins this week, and the 43,000-square-foot property anchored by an A View Venues event space is projected to open next April.

Plans include finding a restaurant and a few other retailers or professional offices to fill remaining bays at the two-acre project site surrounded by four acres of parking, said Brandi Goldapp, who is a partner (along with husband Steve), in the commercial venture with developer Frank Krejci.

Krejci in 1999 developed the West Shores subdivision near Highway 275 and West Dodge Road. His Century Development portfolio includes multiple other properties including the Crossroads.

Goldapp called the event space unique in that it will look out onto the 203-acre sand-bottom lake. Owned by the Goldapps, A View Venues will fill 26,000 square feet of the building.

Rendering of a new building on commercial land at the West Shores housing development that will include lakeside event space and a restaurant.

Avant Architects and Prairie Construction, both Omaha-based, are working on the project.

Goldapp said response has been great, and brides already are booking wedding receptions for next May  based upon the renderings. A View Venues has other sites elsewhere in the Omaha area.

Asked why it took so long to build a commercial structure at West Shores, Goldapp said that Krejci was waiting for the “right fit” for the marina land.

“It’s more of a destination property,” she said.

