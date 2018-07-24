WASHINGTON — The White House plans to announce on Tuesday a plan to extend $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers caught in the midst of President Donald Trump's escalating trade war, two people briefed on the plan said, the latest sign that growing tensions between the United States and other countries will not end soon.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and other officials planned a conference call briefing on the plan at 12:30 p.m. CDT.
Farm groups have complained that moves by China and other countries in response to Trump's protectionist trade stance could cost them billions of dollars, spooking Republicans who fear a political and economic blowback to Trump's approach.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., immediately criticized the proposal.
"This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and (the) White House's 'plan' is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches," Sasse said in a statement Tuesday morning.
He said American farmers don't want to "be paid to lose -- they want to win by feeding the world." He added that the Trump administration's tariffs and bailouts "aren't going to make America great again, they're just going to make it 1929 again."
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the president has the power to take the action that he is and that Congress is unlikely to override it. And he also described the rationale behind such a move.
“While they’re negotiating, prices are down and he’s got to bring some certainty to agriculture,” Grassley said.
At the same time, Grassley declined to say that he supports the bailout and invoked farm country’s familiar “trade not aid” mantra.
“All I can say is that the sooner the president can give us a timeline on when there’s going to be an agreement with NAFTA and some progress with China it’d probably do more good than that $12 billion.”
The White House has searched for months for a way to provide emergency assistance to farmers without backing down on Trump's trade agenda, and the new program will extend roughly $12 billion through three different mechanisms run by the Department of Agrigulture.
The funds will come through direct assistance, a food purchase and distribution program, and a trade promotion program.
It will rely in part on a Depression-era program called the Commodity Credit Corporation, a division of the Agriculture Department that was created in 1933 to offer a financial backstop for farmers.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she hadn’t seen the proposal and would need to scrutinize it.
But she also said it’s not clear how the aid is going to be distributed and questioned how much it will really help farmers and ranchers.
“I have been trying to push the president on ‘trade not aid,’ ” Ernst said. “What I hear from farmers on the ground is ‘just please open the markets, get the trade deals done.' "
So why does the administration continue to push aid over trade?
“That’s a really good question,” Ernst said. “I’d love to know.”
Soy prices have fallen particularly hard in the past few months, though Trump has tried to deflect blame and promised to somehow take care of these farmers, many of whom are from politically crucial states like Iowa and Wisconsin.
The new plan at the Agriculture Department would advance emergency funds for these farmers but likely not provide a long-term solution if the trade disputes with China and other countries persist.
Because the program was created during the Depression, it does not rely on new congressional approval. It allows the CCC to borrow up to $30 billion from the Treasury Department to "stabilize, support, and protect farm income and prices."
Still, some Republicans several months ago had warned against using the CCC as part of a trade-war related bailout, saying it could distort market forces and pay farmers for products they don't produce.
Trump is trying to mollify a growing chorus of complaints from Republicans and business groups, who have complained that his trade approach is hurting broad swaths of the economy.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Tuesday he has heard from a number of businesses in his state that the primary beneficiaries of Trump's tariffs are overseas competitors that aren't being hit with higher prices on their materials.
Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Johnson said these trade disputes "could just totally run out of control" and likened them to "throwing a hand grenade of uncertainty" into the economy.
In the past four months, Trump has imposed tariffs against steel and aluminum imports from China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Japan, and a range of other countries, and he is threatening to broaden the scope of the tariffs to cars and uranium imports, among other things.
Several of these countries have responded to Trump's trade measures by imposing tariffs of their own, and farmers have complained that they are the victims of retaliation from other countries, which they rely on to sell their products.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump showed no signs of backing down.
In a series of Twitter posts, he touted his strategy.
"Tariffs are the greatest!" he wrote on Twitter. "Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that — and everybody's talking!"
Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018
A number of White House officials, who have been apprehensive about Trump's use of tariffs, had hoped that other countries would quickly offer concessions before things escalated further. But conservative critics of the White House's approach said on Tuesday that Trump's move to offer rescue funds to farmers suggests the standoff with other countries won't end soon.
"If tariffs are the greatest and trade wars are easy to win, why do you have to buy the political silence of the farmers?" former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin wrote on Twitter.
World-Herald staff writer Joseph Morton contributed to this report.
