TreeHouse Foods will close its Omaha office early next year, affecting about 200 employees.
Many of those people likely are former ConAgra Foods employees that worked for a ConAgra unit that made "private-label" products for grocery stores — things like crackers and cereals sold under stores' own brand names.
TreeHouse said the office would close by the end of January 2019.
The Oak Brook, Illinois, company bought the former unit of ConAgra Foods in a deal announced in 2015. At the time, it kept an Omaha office open, saying it employed 280 people there. Workers in Omaha at the time had handled roles in customer service, finance, information technology, research and development and supply chain.
Sean Connolly, a new chief executive that had come aboard that same year, agreed, and set about focusing on ConAgra's three divisions — one that sold branded food in grocery stores, one that made food for grocery stores' own brands and one that made French fries for the likes of McDonald's and Arby's.
Connolly spun off the fry division into LambWeston, a separate publicly traded company. And he sold the private-label division, a purchase made by former Chief Executive Gary Rodkin that Wall Street analysts have called disastrous. The buyer: Illinois-based TreeHouse, in a $2.7 billion deal announced in 2016.
In this week's announcement, the company said work done by people in Omaha will be transferred to offices in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Oak Brook, Illinois.
"TreeHouse is committed to a smooth transition and will provide affected employees with separation pay and outplacement assistance," the company said in a statement.
TreeHouse is in the midst of restructuring its business, and the Omaha office's closing is part of that restructuring.
"The decision to close the Omaha office was a difficult one, and we are committed to assisting employees through this difficult transition," Steve Oakland, chief and president of TreeHouse, said in a statement.
