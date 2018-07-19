TreeHouse Foods will close its Omaha office early next year, affecting about 200 employees.

Many of those people likely are former ConAgra Foods employees that worked for a ConAgra unit that made "private-label" products for grocery stores — things like crackers and cereals sold under stores' own brand names.

TreeHouse said the office would close by the end of January 2019.

The Oak Brook, Illinois, company bought the former unit of ConAgra Foods in a deal announced in 2015. At the time, it kept an Omaha office open, saying it employed 280 people there. Workers in Omaha at the time had handled roles in customer service, finance, information technology, research and development and supply chain.

The roots of the ConAgra company that TreeHouse purchased are in Ralcorp, a private-label food manufacturer that ConAgra, which was then based in Omaha, itself purchased in 2013 for $6.8 billion.

The unit performed poorly, dragging down the performance of ConAgra as a whole and at least partly leading to an activist investor knocking on ConAgra's door in 2015, saying the company needed to change. 

Sean Connolly, a new chief executive that had come aboard that same year, agreed, and set about focusing on ConAgra's three divisions — one that sold branded food in grocery stores, one that made food for grocery stores' own brands and one that made French fries for the likes of McDonald's and Arby's.

Connolly spun off the fry division into LambWeston, a separate publicly traded company. And he sold the private-label division, a purchase made by former Chief Executive Gary Rodkin that Wall Street analysts have called disastrous. The buyer: Illinois-based TreeHouse, in a $2.7 billion deal announced in 2016.

TreeHouse didn't knock it out of the park, either. Its stock is down more than 37 percent since July of last year.

In this week's announcement, the company said work done by people in Omaha will be transferred to offices in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Oak Brook, Illinois.

"TreeHouse is committed to a smooth transition and will provide affected employees with separation pay and outplacement assistance," the company said in a statement.

TreeHouse is in the midst of restructuring its business, and the Omaha office's closing is part of that restructuring. 

"The decision to close the Omaha office was a difficult one, and we are committed to assisting employees through this difficult transition," Steve Oakland, chief and president of TreeHouse, said in a statement.

Since selling TreeHouse and spinning out its french fry division, the new Conagra Brands is focused solely on the grocery store, revamping some tired products, selling others and buying new ones that company executives think will appeal to modern buyers.

Its stock is up about 7 percent over the past year, though it lags the broader stock market, which is up by more than 13 percent since last July.

The company now is based in Chicago, though it continues to employ about 1,200 on Omaha's riverfront.

GBRODSTON
GEORGE BRODSTON

Whenever there is a story about this or that company laying off people, the WH is careful to put a larger photo and layout about our beloved Huskers (usually with a stadium shot f the happy masses) right next to it. Beer and circus for the unwashed lower class to distract them from their troubles.

