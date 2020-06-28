irv

In this 2016 photo, Irv Blumkin gets ready to welcome Black Friday shoppers at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha, just minutes before doors were to open.

NFM's Irv Blumkin is joining his father and grandmother in the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame.

Blumkin, chief executive of Nebraska Furniture Mart, is one of five people who are set to be inducted in October into the hall of fame, which currently has 120 members. Honorees are selected based on a lifetime body of work, creativity and philanthropic generosity.

Irv Blumkin has grown the furniture business founded in 1937 by his grandmother, Rose Blumkin, better known as Mrs. B. Her son Louie, Irv’s dad, also joined the business. Both earlier were named to the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame. NFM officials said the Blumkin family has made history as the first with three generations in the hall of fame.

