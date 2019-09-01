SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Mercury Contractors Inc., 15919 Grebe St., $183,112.
Trademark Homes Inc., 4419 Big Elk Parkway, $173,948; 18410 Boyd St., $164,180.
Whitehawk Development Co., 4503 S. 193rd St., $165,080.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17117 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $161,052.
Richland Homes LLC, 4210 S. 214th St., $157,756.
Patrick O. Casey, 2016 S. 208th St., $153,200.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8415 Kilpatrick Parkway, $151,892.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4428 N. 190th Ave., $150,496.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 13008 Reynolds St., $147,796.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7919 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $146,292.
H3 Custom Homes LLC, 8228 N. 167th St., $144,620.
Horizon Land Corporation, 4716 N. 205th Ave., $143,712.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 8203 N. 161st St., $132,632.
Jesus E. Coronado, 5032 Spaulding St., $106,444.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Mogens C. Bay, 11211 Pierce Plaza, $200,000.
Robert C. Gullikson, 17812 Bay Wood Drive, $105,298.
Aaron G. Persen, 1546 S. 76th St., $102,968.
Srinivasa Rama Chandra, 916 S. 96th St., $82,153.
Michael & Renee Masching Trust, 16310 L St., $64,435.
Allen J. Cooper, 5025 S. 175th St., $58,526.
Jim L. Fried, 210 S. 93rd St., $58,518.
Beverly J. Todd, 1204 S. 113th Court, $55,793.
Troy T. Deats, 5506 S. 208th Circle, $46,164.
Jerry L. Dantzler, 3314 Franklin St., $38,300.
Sara Pick, 1023 Marcy Plaza, $38,000.
Ryan Meyer, 1813 S. 109th St., $37,641.
Correy D. Webb, 19721 O Circle, $37,000.
Paul D. Daniels, 20816 U Circle, $35,570.
Scott D. Mecom, 17114 R Circle, $34,420.
Vicki L. Todd, 5619 S. 174th Ave., $34,390.
Carrie L. Cadorna, 1817 S. 108th St., $33,449.
Sara M. Marcum, 2204 S. 60th St., $33,000.
John M. Miller, 319 S. 51st Ave., $32,000.
Richard J. Schicker, 16565 Pasadena Circle, $31,000.
Julie R. Phillips, 7909 Poppleton Ave., $30,800.
Richard S. Reiser, 10041 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,000.
Timothy J. Curran, 17204 O St., $30,000.
Kevin W. Sullivan, 4210 S. 175th Ave., $29,946.
Donald C. Goble, 15029 K Circle, $29,165 .
John P. Foley, 9918 Harney Parkway North, $28,990.
Cheryl A. Williams, 2243 S. 86th Ave., $28,826.
Robert T. Johansen II, 716 N. 149th Ave., $28,635; 716 N. 149th Ave., $26,012.
Lisa A. Bladt, 200 S. 85th St., $26,000.
Richard Dyer, 11318 Arbor St., $26,000.
Patrice H. Rosenquist, 2203 S. 103rd St., $26,000.
William M. Mcdonnell, 8117 Cedar St., $25,855.
Jerry L. Turgeon, 17230 Woolworth Ave., $25,208.
Vickie L. Quinn Living Trust, 5706 S. 185th St., $24,229.
Henry C. Orofino, 21002 X St., $24,063.
Peter M. Hornig, 6241 S. 118th Plaza, $24,000.
John Flowers, 18303 Sunset Lane, $24,000.
Douglas L. Cozad, 5020 S. 170th St., $22,300.
Patricia L. Fogland, 1221 S. 107th St., $22,197.
Steven J. Becker, 4250 S. 153rd St., $22,000.
Ronald L. Gerhardt Jr., 18357 Jefferson St., $22,000.
Erven F. McGinnes III, 4270 S. 149th St., $21,135.
Renuga Vivekanandan, 1717 S. 84th St., $20,536.
John Pflug, 2114 S. 109th St., $20,157.
Christopher J. Bruce, 17031 Polk St., $20,134.
Andrew M. Belinsky, 2521 Hanscom Blvd., $20,000.
Belgrade LLC, 235 S. 85th St., $20,000.
Matthew L. Vollmuth, 6206 S. 184th St., $20,000.
Randy L. Huryta, 4362 S. 149th Avenue Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
1302 Howard Property Holdings, 1302 Howard St., $2,226,000.
Omaha Home For Boys, 4242 N. 49th Ave., $1,653,512.
Jewish Federation-Omaha Inc., 333 S. 132nd St., $1,600,000.
Ninth Street Grace Development, 1311 S. Ninth St., $1,500,000.
Pentagon Federal Credit Union, 13220 Fort St., $550,000.
NGP V Omaha NE LLC, 1717 Avenue H, $300,000.
Physicians Mutual Insurance Co., 2600 Dodge St., $228,239.
Conagra Foods Packaged Foods, 508 Conagra Drive, $220,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $103,000.
210th Cumberland LLC, 725 N. 210th St., $100,000.
Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $100,000.
Omaha Airport Authority, 4701 Abbott Drive, $83,017.
Peter J. Fink, 13225 Q St., $75,000.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $65,000.
German American Society Inc., 3717 S. 120th St., $60,000.
8901 Building LLC, 8901 Indian Hills Drive, $55,000.
Western Springs Land Corp., 1003 S. 192nd St., $50,000.
Oriental Trading Co. Inc., 5455 S. 90th St., $50,000.
All Heart Investments LLC, 1102 Douglas St., $49,880.
Mac Farnam Investments LLC, 300 S. 16th St., $49,000.
Alford Properties LLC, 3525 N. 147th St., $40,700.
George W. Venteicher, 18039 R Plaza, $38,000.
Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
United States Of America, 8998 State St., $250,000.
LDE Limited Liability Co., 815 S. 21st St., $150,000.
Robert C. Jackson, 8306 N. 47th St., $99,600.
Windsor Square Building LLC, 1022 Jackson St., $35,000.
Sandra M. Pedersen, 1466 Lothrop St., $21,504.
Completely Kids, 2620 St. Marys Ave., $21,000.
