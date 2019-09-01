SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Mercury Contractors Inc., 15919 Grebe St., $183,112.

Trademark Homes Inc., 4419 Big Elk Parkway, $173,948; 18410 Boyd St., $164,180.

Whitehawk Development Co., 4503 S. 193rd St., $165,080.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17117 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $161,052.

Richland Homes LLC, 4210 S. 214th St., $157,756.

Patrick O. Casey, 2016 S. 208th St., $153,200.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8415 Kilpatrick Parkway, $151,892.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4428 N. 190th Ave., $150,496.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 13008 Reynolds St., $147,796.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7919 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $146,292.

H3 Custom Homes LLC, 8228 N. 167th St., $144,620.

Horizon Land Corporation, 4716 N. 205th Ave., $143,712.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 8203 N. 161st St., $132,632.

Jesus E. Coronado, 5032 Spaulding St., $106,444.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Mogens C. Bay, 11211 Pierce Plaza, $200,000.

Robert C. Gullikson, 17812 Bay Wood Drive, $105,298.

Aaron G. Persen, 1546 S. 76th St., $102,968.

Srinivasa Rama Chandra, 916 S. 96th St., $82,153.

Michael & Renee Masching Trust, 16310 L St., $64,435.

Allen J. Cooper, 5025 S. 175th St., $58,526.

Jim L. Fried, 210 S. 93rd St., $58,518.

Beverly J. Todd, 1204 S. 113th Court, $55,793.

Troy T. Deats, 5506 S. 208th Circle, $46,164.

Jerry L. Dantzler, 3314 Franklin St., $38,300.

Sara Pick, 1023 Marcy Plaza, $38,000.

Ryan Meyer, 1813 S. 109th St., $37,641.

Correy D. Webb, 19721 O Circle, $37,000.

Paul D. Daniels, 20816 U Circle, $35,570.

Scott D. Mecom, 17114 R Circle, $34,420.

Vicki L. Todd, 5619 S. 174th Ave., $34,390.

Carrie L. Cadorna, 1817 S. 108th St., $33,449.

Sara M. Marcum, 2204 S. 60th St., $33,000.

John M. Miller, 319 S. 51st Ave., $32,000.

Richard J. Schicker, 16565 Pasadena Circle, $31,000.

Julie R. Phillips, 7909 Poppleton Ave., $30,800.

Richard S. Reiser, 10041 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,000.

Timothy J. Curran, 17204 O St., $30,000.

Kevin W. Sullivan, 4210 S. 175th Ave., $29,946.

Donald C. Goble, 15029 K Circle, $29,165 .

John P. Foley, 9918 Harney Parkway North, $28,990.

Cheryl A. Williams, 2243 S. 86th Ave., $28,826.

Robert T. Johansen II, 716 N. 149th Ave., $28,635; 716 N. 149th Ave., $26,012.

Lisa A. Bladt, 200 S. 85th St., $26,000.

Richard Dyer, 11318 Arbor St., $26,000.

Patrice H. Rosenquist, 2203 S. 103rd St., $26,000.

William M. Mcdonnell, 8117 Cedar St., $25,855.

Jerry L. Turgeon, 17230 Woolworth Ave., $25,208.

Vickie L. Quinn Living Trust, 5706 S. 185th St., $24,229.

Henry C. Orofino, 21002 X St., $24,063.

Peter M. Hornig, 6241 S. 118th Plaza, $24,000.

John Flowers, 18303 Sunset Lane, $24,000.

Douglas L. Cozad, 5020 S. 170th St., $22,300.

Patricia L. Fogland, 1221 S. 107th St., $22,197.

Steven J. Becker, 4250 S. 153rd St., $22,000.

Ronald L. Gerhardt Jr., 18357 Jefferson St., $22,000.

Erven F. McGinnes III, 4270 S. 149th St., $21,135.

Renuga Vivekanandan, 1717 S. 84th St., $20,536.

John Pflug, 2114 S. 109th St., $20,157.

Christopher J. Bruce, 17031 Polk St., $20,134.

Andrew M. Belinsky, 2521 Hanscom Blvd., $20,000.

Belgrade LLC, 235 S. 85th St., $20,000.

Matthew L. Vollmuth, 6206 S. 184th St., $20,000.

Randy L. Huryta, 4362 S. 149th Avenue Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

1302 Howard Property Holdings, 1302 Howard St., $2,226,000.

Omaha Home For Boys, 4242 N. 49th Ave., $1,653,512.

Jewish Federation-Omaha Inc., 333 S. 132nd St., $1,600,000.

Ninth Street Grace Development, 1311 S. Ninth St., $1,500,000.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union, 13220 Fort St., $550,000.

NGP V Omaha NE LLC, 1717 Avenue H, $300,000.

Physicians Mutual Insurance Co., 2600 Dodge St., $228,239.

Conagra Foods Packaged Foods, 508 Conagra Drive, $220,000.

Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $103,000.

210th Cumberland LLC, 725 N. 210th St., $100,000.

Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $100,000.

Omaha Airport Authority, 4701 Abbott Drive, $83,017.

Peter J. Fink, 13225 Q St., $75,000.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $65,000.

German American Society Inc., 3717 S. 120th St., $60,000.

8901 Building LLC, 8901 Indian Hills Drive, $55,000.

Western Springs Land Corp., 1003 S. 192nd St., $50,000.

Oriental Trading Co. Inc., 5455 S. 90th St., $50,000.

All Heart Investments LLC, 1102 Douglas St., $49,880.

Mac Farnam Investments LLC, 300 S. 16th St., $49,000.

Alford Properties LLC, 3525 N. 147th St., $40,700.

George W. Venteicher, 18039 R Plaza, $38,000.

Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

United States Of America, 8998 State St., $250,000.

LDE Limited Liability Co., 815 S. 21st St., $150,000.

Robert C. Jackson, 8306 N. 47th St., $99,600.

Windsor Square Building LLC, 1022 Jackson St., $35,000.

Sandra M. Pedersen, 1466 Lothrop St., $21,504.

Completely Kids, 2620 St. Marys Ave., $21,000.

