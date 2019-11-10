SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
228 Skyline LLC, 22902 G Plaza, $299,240.
Platinum Builders LLC, 13019 Reynolds St., $194,704.
Paradise Homes Inc., 18404 Grant St., $189,548.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3907 S. 205th St., $189,544; 20519 Howe St., $122,512.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17103 Potter St., $185,332.
Frk Development LLC, 18708 Larimore St., $184,148; 18833 Taylor Circle, $173,200.
Charleston Homes LLC, 16823 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $178,872; 5023 N. 209th St., $171,724; 4650 N. 210th St., $134,540.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18330 Taylor St., $177,688.
Crown Ltd., 2378 S. 218th Ave., $175,592.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17308 Potter St., $173,740.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19968 Jefferson St., $173,476; 19808 Washington St., $147,480.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5920 N 169 St $164,340.
Castle Creek LLC, 15360 Jaynes St., $165,080; 5702 N. 152nd St., $162,612; 15237 Norwick Drive, $149,984; 5802 N 154 St $122,476.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4309 Big Elk Parkway, $162,432.
Richland Homes LLC, 4226 S. 214th St., $153,392; 4212 S. 213th Ave., $123,172.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4540 S. 217th St., $151,860.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4303 George Miller Parkway, $151,816; 4501 S. 220th St., $151,816.
Newport Homes LLC, 8119 N. 129th Ave., $128,888.
Majestic C Team LLC, 17109 Craig St., $122,056.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7432 N. 175th Circle, $128,504.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2734 N. 202nd Ave., $98,200; 2764 N. 202nd Ave., $98,200; 2804 N. 202nd St., $95,800; 2710 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2716 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Dodge Investments 7808, 14115 Berry Plaza, $227,000.
Gregory Foral, 6427 S. 184th Ave., $94,488.
Brandon Hegge, 17601 O St., $90,686.
Paul J. Gardner Jr., 1309 S. 181st Plaza, $78,000.
Fairfax Of Westwood Lp, 2951 S. 120th St., $65,000.
Peggy A. Reinecke, 10314 Rockbrook Road, $53,007.
Julie R. Phillips, 7909 Poppleton Ave., $53,000.
James C. McClay, 4633 S. 166th Circle, $50,000.
Lance C. Jones, 1311 S. 91st Ave., $46,843.
Sara Casler, 619 N. 157th Circle, $44,200.
Patrick J. Knight, 12651 Read St., $42,000.
Kathleen T. Mitchell, 2501 S. 102nd St., $40,000.
Mark A. Ciochon, 15718 Westchester Circle, $40,000.
Sigmund R. Rudnicki, 506 S. 175th St., $39,004.
Mark Karpf, 4693 Pacific St., $35,000.
Leon D. Haith, 5803 S. 174th St., $34,977.
James P. Moore, 4741 S. 177th St., $34,000.
Michael B. Houston, 16105 Barbara Circle, $33,890.
Center Core Associates, 9707 Fieldcrest Drive, $33,850.
Barbara L. Lynch, 4302 Shirley St., $33,529.
Gary L. Anthone, 400 N. Elmwood Road, $33,391.
Gary Wiebelhaus, 5803 S. 171st St., $32,200.
Nancy M. Heller, 313 S. 53rd St., $32,000.
Michael P. Feloney, 10221 Woodridge Lane, $32,000.
Dan England, 1330 S. 78th Ave., $31,874.
Chris A. Backhaus, 17203 Cinnamon St., $31,485.
Jeff Beck, 9812 Pine St., $30,000.
Yvonne M. Stephenson, 5825 S. 118th Plaza, $29,923.
Dan R. Allen, 5013 S. 173rd Circle, $29,000.
William J. Riley, 15446 Stevens Plaza, $28,940.
Daniel L. Morrison, 18466 Adams St., $28,500.
Joseph M. Lyons, 8566 Cedar St., $28,051.
Jeffrey P. Meyers, 16505 Mason St., $28,000.
Allan J. Gilsdorf, 15717 Jackson Drive, $27,495.
Frank J. Daugherty, 10308 Rockbrook Road, $27,263.
Nathan L. Brown, 6404 Van Buren Drive, $26,800.
Edy A. Sanchez, 2432 Emmet St., $25,900.
Ronald D. Skinner, 3117 S. 117th St., $25,000.
Richard N. Berkshire, 2511 S. 102nd St., $25,000.
Ben W. Toscano, 5811 S. 170th St., $24,425.
Richard D. Severson, 9733 Fieldcrest Drive, $24,000.
April C. Clausen, 9224 Hickory St., $23,222.
Amy J. McKay, 3117 S. 73rd St., $23,220.
Mitchell & Kendra Swanson Trust, 2019 S. 85th Ave., $23,000
Stephen C. Stapleton, 207 S. 95th St., $22,212.
Jonathan McIntosh, 4739 S. 167th St., $21,000.
Mary A. Stava, 13061 Westwood Lane, $21,000.
Scott A. Hirschbrunner, 15002 Potter St., $20,935.
Donald W. Kleine, 15471 Stevens Plaza, $20,545.
David W. James, 2312 S. 125th Ave., $20,200.
Urban Firebird LLC, 5034 Hickory St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County School District, 6717 N. 63rd St., $9,486,660.
Love Church Inc., 20120 Blue Sage Parkway, $3,175,430.
Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17901 Welch Plaza, $600,000.
Sweetbriar II LLC, 3410 N. 156th St., $500,000.
Jewish Federation-Omaha Inc., 333 S. 132nd St., $445,680.
F & J Enterprises Inc., 3725 N. 147th St., $220,000.
Shops Of Legacy LLC, 16920 Wright Plaza, $200,000.
Francis M. Mercer, 1098 Howard St., $165,816.
Sr Office E LLC, 12801 Pierce St., $125,000.
Robin R. Khan, 17404 Burke St., $110,000.
Thomas Yrkoski, 519 S. 85th St., $91,440.
11819 Miracle Hills Drive Lp, 11819 Miracle Hills Drive, $78,000.
Omaha Business Park LLC, 12720 I St., $65,000.
Oak Valley Apartments LLC, 12555 Krug Ave., $54,906.
Bucks Inc., 5001 Dodge St., $40,000.
Cottages at Oakdale Homeowners Assoc., 2739 S. 96th St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $48,534,047.
Methodist Physicians Clinic, 20021 Manderson St., $1,386,320.
192 Maple LLC, 3410 N. 190th Plaza, $523,480; 3430 N. 190th Plaza, $521,824; 3417 N. 190th Plaza, $368,736.
Hawkins Construction Company, 2512 Deerpark Blvd., $285,000.
