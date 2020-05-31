SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Westbury Farm LLC, 21820 G St., $221,240.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3364 S. 212th Ave., $202,056.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4914 N. 210th St., $195,412.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3216 N. 177th St., $176,728.
Timothy J. Higgins, 3325 Pine St., $173,012.
Richland Homes LLC, 4205 S. 214th St., $168,884; 4231 S. 214th St., $164,228; 21365 G St., $162,684; 4201 S. 213th St., $158,108; 4218 S. 214th St., $113,632.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 2908 Big Elk Parkway, $166,708.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8115 N. 129th St., $163,492.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3916 S. 204th Ave., $172,204; 3903 S. 205th St., $156,016; 8040 N. 172nd St., $119,756.
Michael J. Koley, 1402 S. 49th St., $154,224.
Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 3808 George B. Lake Parkway, $143,760.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19820 Washington St., $141,932.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5133 N. 181st St., $148,804; 6225 S. 210th Terrace, $159,900; 5107 N. 181st St., $130,572; 4708 N. 181st St., $129,644; 6237 S. 210th Terrace, $129,644; 7822 N. 81st St., $125,656; 6231 S. 210th Terrace $125,632; 21210 Drexel St., $118,192; 21204 Drexel St., $117,256; 4707 N. 180th Ave., $112,864; 7810 N. 81st St., $112,864; 7818 N. 81st St., $112,864; 7921 N. 149th St., $112,864; 4703 N. 180th Ave., $112,084; 7814 N. 81st St., $112,084; 7915 N. 149th St., $112,084; 6602 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6608 S. 213th St., $102,424; 7911 N. 149th St., $101,292; 7918 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7910 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7914 N. 149th St., $104,900.
Bridge Network, 5808 N. 27th St., $107,560.
C R Investments Inc., 7338 N. 167th St., $105,396; 7332 N. 167th St., $105,396; 7162 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Vp 168 LLC, 17070 Nicholas St., $77,574.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Paul D. Kolkman, 7820 Fairway Drive, $180,000.
Catalina Najera, 5133 Jefferson Circle, $81,577.
Debra E. Byrnes, 15735 Burt St., $75,000.
Paul D. Kolkman, 7820 Fairway Drive, $74,000.
Barbara J. Dilly, 4906 Webster St., $70,000.
Nikolaos Koliopoulos, 16705 Jackson St., $49,000.
Steven L. Andrews, 16717 Frederick Circle, $45,000.
Von Hunsaker, 17609 O St., $43,000.
Bryan W. Their, 4829 S. 178th St., $40,374.
Christopher A. White, 1621 S. 168th Ave., $36,274.
Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $36,000.
Vicki Young, 5608 S. 110th Circe, $35,980.
Loreno A. Jameson, 15809 Rosewater Parkway, $34,000.
John C. Foley, 10061 Fieldcrest Drive, $33,041.
Tammara L. Nussrallah, 12021 Washington Plaza, $31,000.
Alan J. Fix, 5163 S. 149th Court, $31,000.
James A. Hansen, 9727 Nottingham Drive, $30,000.
Joan M. Lehr, 9725 Nottingham Drive, $30,000.
Christine L. Guenther, 5171 S. 149th Court, $30,000.
John A. Gormley, 1614 S. 97th St., $29,565.
Luis S. Salcedo, 2460 S. 40th St., $27,000.
Daniel K. Leonard, 2234 S. 185th St., $26,164.
Donald R. Lewis, 321 Lakehurst Drive, $26,000.
David S. Berliner, 17001 Howard Plaza, $25,000.
Clarence L. Landen Jr. Trust, 8436 Woolworth Ave., $25,000.
Donna M. Benning, 17629 Riggs St., $25,000.
Frank J. Longo, 5812 Briggs St., $24,790.
Kenneth A. Fix Jr., 5066 S. 149th Court, $24,000.
Melinda S. Nelson, 828 N. 131st Plaza, $23,900.
Barbara J. Braden, 6869 Long St., $23,520.
Richard A. Bancke, 5156 S. 149th Court, $23,000.
Kerrick J. Stack, 8604 Orchard Ave., $22,900.
Jerome A. Pieper, 17414 Washington St., $22,787.
Robert P. Marble, 690 N. 59th St., $22,770.
Sweet Retreat LLC, 627 Waterloo Drive, $22,550.
Scot R. Mass, 14205 Cedar Circle, $22,500.
Christopher Whittinghill, 12805 Franklin St., $22,000.
Kandis K. Schissel, 14005 Sahler St., $21,440.
Dennis A. Parr, 5648 Briggs St., $21,168.
John J. Phillips, 120 S. 51st Ave., $20,961.
Sue M. Jones, 3911 R St., $20,126.
Molly S. Lang, 2327 N. 53rd St., $20,000.
Billy M. Cox, 4717 Lakeside Drive, $20,000.
John J. Phillips, 120 S. 51st Ave., $20,000.
Leonard C. Mollak Jr., 5519 S. 208th Circle, $20,000.
Mark C. Lamm, 6820 Marcy St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $6,280,000.
College of St. Mary, 7000 Mercy Road, $5,652,150.
Dakota Upreit Limited, 151 N. 78th St., $3,000,000.
FSC Industrial II DST Trust, 4400 S. 76th Circle, $1,338,000.
1901Howardowner LLC, 1901 Howard St., $818,200.
Opas Foundation, 1200 Douglas St., $400,000.
MNC Land LLC, 7915 Farnam Drive, $286,250.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12107 West Center Road, $286,137.
Fleming Applewood LLC, 9504 Park Drive, $200,000.
Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $170,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3406 N. 190th Plaza, $95,300.
Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $89,500.
Comfed Dodge Fund II, 3031 S. 70th St., $24,653.
OTHER PERMITS
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $10,000,000.
Jsj Enterprises LLC, 7525 N. 101st St., $604,494; 7525 N. 101st St., $27,000.
