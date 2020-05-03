SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7215 N. 171st St., $221,068.
Landmark Performance Corp., 3110 N. 192nd Ave., $212,424.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3211 N. 177th Ave., $201,388.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8030 Kilpatrick Parkway, $199,728; 20526 Howe St., $126,240; 3755 S. 205th St., $122,560; 8013 N. 173rd St., $122,112.
North Ida Street Investment, 16013 Whitmore St., $170,036; 7028 N. 160th Ave., $155,776.
Richland Homes LLC, 21302 G St., $161,372; 4214 S. 214th St., $148,928; 4219 S. 214th St., $117,312.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21753 G St., $135,424.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4906 N. 209th Ave., $124,028.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Bradley W. Witte, 110 S. 51st Ave., $220,000.
Bradley Crosby, 1735 S. 85th Ave., $159,000.
Daniel P. Dolezal, 2535 N. 55th St., $133,180.
Clarke Family 2011 Trust, 4411 S. 230th Plaza, $103,126.
Raymond J. Neary, 8604 Woolworth Ave., $79,383.
Windsor Woods Properties LLC, 2526 S. 114th St., $69,768.
Anne Armitage Rogers, 3716 S. 94th Circle, $65,000.
Harriet C. Beckenhauer, 4010 S. 177th St., $59,569.
Kathryn O. Stemm, 9621 Oak Circle, $57,021.
David P. Heinen, 5519 N. 140th St., $43,000.
Kent B. Braasch, 4729 S. 154th Plaza, $40,000.
Janice L. Richardson, 17167 Shirley St., $40,000.
Bradley W. Utoft, 17139 S St., $39,678.
Emily E. Honke, 2516 N. 159th St., $37,713.
Mike Barker, 4835 S. 178th St., $37,692.
John P. Klem, 16514 Douglas Circle, $37,200.
William L. Wright, 17476 Orchard Ave., $36,276.
Janet L. Chambers, 18505 Shadow Ridge Drive, $35,000.
Margaret A. Collins, 10082 Fieldcrest Drive, $35,000.
Roland F. Niehaus, 10076 Fieldcrest Drive, $35,000.
Robin S. Oberg, 12553 Eagle Run Drive, $33,500.
Elizabeth B. Elliot-Meisel, 3517 S. 105th Ave., $32,500.
Scott Karloff, 4956 S. 174th Ave., $30,839.
Thomas M. Gage, 25005 Chicago St., $30,000.
Kevin B. Fey, 4331 S. 175th St., $30,000.
Shawn Dunsmore, 302 Hackberry Road, $28,297.
John S. Elliott, 5801 N. 163rd St., $28,000.
Elite Properties LLC, 2320 E St., $28,000.
Ronald A. Mortensen, 4125 S. 174th St., $26,611.
John J. Phillips, 120 S. 51st Ave., $25,738.
Anthony & Sara Cerasoli Trust, 703 Dillon Drive, $24,600.
John L. Lincoln, 2464 S. 40th St., $23,638.
Matthew Connolly, 6234 S. 170th St., $23,372.
Gillian O’Hara, 9786 Westchester Drive, $23,100.
Mark T. Melia, 107 S. 51st Ave., $23,000.
Gregory D. Harker, 18675 Nina St., $22,035.
Christopher J. Kratochvil, 450 J E George Blvd., $22,000.
Eliga Trust, 2656 S. 96th Circle, $21,400.
Janna J. Eckhardt, 11127 William Place, $21,277.
Lynn Stauffer, 17510 V St., $21,256.
Patrick M. Buckley, 912 S. 54th St., $20,922.
Charles W. Vogel, 3012 Oak St., $20,511.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Metropolitan Utilities District, 7350 World Communications Drive, $3,537,000.
West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $1,600,000.
Rushmore Business Center LLC, 13612 Industrial Road, $780,000.
Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $293,000.
Scott Hofmann, 1527 S. 85th Ave., $227,255.
Vida Properties LP, 13780 Millard Ave., $217,108.
Fort Plaza Baceline LLC, 5402 N. 90th St., $125,000.
Anderson Properties Co., 1010 N. 102nd St., $98,969.
Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $90,000.
PDMA Properties LLC, 14126 West Center Road, $57,180.
144th S. 39th St. LLC, 144 S. 39th St., $50,000.
Tau Properties LLC, 4321 N. 156th St., $49,378.
Innovative Financial Systems, 4020 S. 147th St., $38,174.
Farnam Street Properties LLC, 2570 Farnam St., $32,500.
Phoenix Realty Special Account U LP, 2208 S. 140th Plaza, $22,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Sweetbriar II LLC, 16015 Evans St., $1,146,175.
Mastercraft LLC, 1111 N. 13th St., $900,000.
Capitol Place LLC, 909 Capitol Ave., $52,500.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 7350 World Communications Drive, $45,000.
Marcedes D. Sanders, 1624 N. 90th St., $22,680.
