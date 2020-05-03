SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7215 N. 171st St., $221,068.

Landmark Performance Corp., 3110 N. 192nd Ave., $212,424.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3211 N. 177th Ave., $201,388.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8030 Kilpatrick Parkway, $199,728; 20526 Howe St., $126,240; 3755 S. 205th St., $122,560; 8013 N. 173rd St., $122,112.

North Ida Street Investment, 16013 Whitmore St., $170,036; 7028 N. 160th Ave., $155,776.

Richland Homes LLC, 21302 G St., $161,372; 4214 S. 214th St., $148,928; 4219 S. 214th St., $117,312.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21753 G St., $135,424.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4906 N. 209th Ave., $124,028.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Bradley W. Witte, 110 S. 51st Ave., $220,000.

Bradley Crosby, 1735 S. 85th Ave., $159,000.

Daniel P. Dolezal, 2535 N. 55th St., $133,180.

Clarke Family 2011 Trust, 4411 S. 230th Plaza, $103,126.

Raymond J. Neary, 8604 Woolworth Ave., $79,383.

Windsor Woods Properties LLC, 2526 S. 114th St., $69,768.

Anne Armitage Rogers, 3716 S. 94th Circle, $65,000.

Harriet C. Beckenhauer, 4010 S. 177th St., $59,569.

Kathryn O. Stemm, 9621 Oak Circle, $57,021.

David P. Heinen, 5519 N. 140th St., $43,000.

Kent B. Braasch, 4729 S. 154th Plaza, $40,000.

Janice L. Richardson, 17167 Shirley St., $40,000.

Bradley W. Utoft, 17139 S St., $39,678.

Emily E. Honke, 2516 N. 159th St., $37,713.

Mike Barker, 4835 S. 178th St., $37,692.

John P. Klem, 16514 Douglas Circle, $37,200.

William L. Wright, 17476 Orchard Ave., $36,276.

Janet L. Chambers, 18505 Shadow Ridge Drive, $35,000.

Margaret A. Collins, 10082 Fieldcrest Drive, $35,000.

Roland F. Niehaus, 10076 Fieldcrest Drive, $35,000.

Robin S. Oberg, 12553 Eagle Run Drive, $33,500.

Elizabeth B. Elliot-Meisel, 3517 S. 105th Ave., $32,500.

Scott Karloff, 4956 S. 174th Ave., $30,839.

Thomas M. Gage, 25005 Chicago St., $30,000.

Kevin B. Fey, 4331 S. 175th St., $30,000.

Shawn Dunsmore, 302 Hackberry Road, $28,297.

John S. Elliott, 5801 N. 163rd St., $28,000.

Elite Properties LLC, 2320 E St., $28,000.

Ronald A. Mortensen, 4125 S. 174th St., $26,611.

John J. Phillips, 120 S. 51st Ave., $25,738.

Anthony & Sara Cerasoli Trust, 703 Dillon Drive, $24,600.

John L. Lincoln, 2464 S. 40th St., $23,638.

Matthew Connolly, 6234 S. 170th St., $23,372.

Gillian O’Hara, 9786 Westchester Drive, $23,100.

Mark T. Melia, 107 S. 51st Ave., $23,000.

Gregory D. Harker, 18675 Nina St., $22,035.

Christopher J. Kratochvil, 450 J E George Blvd., $22,000.

Eliga Trust, 2656 S. 96th Circle, $21,400.

Janna J. Eckhardt, 11127 William Place, $21,277.

Lynn Stauffer, 17510 V St., $21,256.

Patrick M. Buckley, 912 S. 54th St., $20,922.

Charles W. Vogel, 3012 Oak St., $20,511.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Metropolitan Utilities District, 7350 World Communications Drive, $3,537,000.

West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $1,600,000.

Rushmore Business Center LLC, 13612 Industrial Road, $780,000.

Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $293,000.

Scott Hofmann, 1527 S. 85th Ave., $227,255.

Vida Properties LP, 13780 Millard Ave., $217,108.

Fort Plaza Baceline LLC, 5402 N. 90th St., $125,000.

Anderson Properties Co., 1010 N. 102nd St., $98,969.

Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $90,000.

PDMA Properties LLC, 14126 West Center Road, $57,180.

144th S. 39th St. LLC, 144 S. 39th St., $50,000.

Tau Properties LLC, 4321 N. 156th St., $49,378.

Innovative Financial Systems, 4020 S. 147th St., $38,174.

Farnam Street Properties LLC, 2570 Farnam St., $32,500.

Phoenix Realty Special Account U LP, 2208 S. 140th Plaza, $22,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Sweetbriar II LLC, 16015 Evans St., $1,146,175.

Mastercraft LLC, 1111 N. 13th St., $900,000.

Capitol Place LLC, 909 Capitol Ave., $52,500.

Metropolitan Utilities District, 7350 World Communications Drive, $45,000.

Marcedes D. Sanders, 1624 N. 90th St., $22,680.

