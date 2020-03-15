SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Renaissance Custom Homes Inc., 7904 N. 167th Ave., $179,060.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7502 N. 171st St., $171,820; 17182 Summit St., $137,056.

State Street Investment LLC, 7721 N. 156th Ave., $161,372.

Cypress Group Inc., 22007 Kent Circle, $161,164.

Pier 15 Development LLC, 5914 N. 169th St., $160,928.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18315 Grant St., $158,388.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20912 Camden Ave., $148,528.

Blue Sage Development LLC, 1420 S. 200th Circle, $132,104.

Lpc Properties LLC, 2409 N. 188th Terrace, $128,736.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 2913 N. 185th St., $124,560.

North Ida Street Investment, 7510 N. 161st St., $115,752.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 4814 N. 181st St., $165,904; 4616 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $129,644; 5015 N. 181st St., $114,764; 7810 N. 82nd St., $112,864; 7802 N. 82nd St., $112,864; 7806 N. 82nd St., $112,084; 7813 N. 81st St., $110,180; 7807 N. 82nd Ave., $104,900; 7716 N. 82nd St., $101,292; 7815 N. 82nd Ave., $84,976; 7781 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7775 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7778 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7782 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7786 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7785 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7811 N 082 Av $84,160; 7766 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7770 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7774 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7789 N. 88th St., $78,336.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

David J. Miles, 1425 N. 143rd Ave., $375,000.

Andrew P. Davies, 506 N. Elmwood Road, $238,609.

Natalie R. Simmonds, 10559 Martha St., $140,141.

Steven Greg Donsbach Revolving Trust, 9927 Essex Drive, $96,696.

FW Condo LLC, 1133 S. 113th Plaza, $92,788.

Carmen Baker, 16153 Sahler St., $52,098.

Woodland Homes Inc., 3205 N. 178th St., $50,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 3361 N. 164th St., $41,000.

Ricky L. Steward, 20816 U Circle, $39,000.

Blake D. Ward, 425 S. 90th St., $32,325.

John F. Thiltges, 9265 Pine Circle, $31,543.

Daniel J. Monen III, 9936 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,400.

Wolfgang Herting, 7211 N. 139th St., $30,038.

Michael A. Gentile Jr., 921 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $30,000.

Peter G. Nipp, 3234 N. 161st St., $28,400.

Nancy A. Nielsen, 14121 Eagle Run Drive, $25,235.

Peggy D. Lippincott, 11285 Lake Forest Drive, $25,000.

Daniel Joseph Scardina, 21865 Marinda St., $25,000.

Martin J. Senechal, 5433 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $23,854.

Andrea Sue Crampton, 6329 S. 118th Plaza, $23,700.

Kirk E. Lauterback, 17347 Poppleton Ave., $23,693.

Michael Mcclellan 339 S. 70th St., $23,000.

Robert D. Hedke, 17136 J St., $23,000.

Denise R. Olson, 17265 Adams St., $22,597.

Andrew J. Dahlgren, 1317 S. 79th St., $20,000.

Brian E. Push, 4368 S. 153rd Circle, $20,000.

Yellow Door LLC, 4256 Wirt St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $2,200,000.

Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $500,000.

Mb Investments LLC, 1317 S. 204th St., $400,000.

Noddle Av 2 LLC, 6464 Center St., $198,500.

168th and Dodge LP, 17255 Davenport St., $189,000; 17255 Davenport St., $125,000.

Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $150,000.

Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17805 Welch Plaza, $115,000.

Church of Christ Southwest Omaha, 2600 S. 124th St., $40,000.

H A Wassenberg Holding Comp II, 7512 Poppleton Plaza, $32,780; 7530 Poppleton Plaza, $23,540.

Noddle Av 3 LLC, 2285 S. 67th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

T and I Investments LLC, 3719 S. 149th St., $1,324,800.

Menard Inc., 4810 S. 72nd St., $151,159.

Jerry Steinhoefel, 1217 S. 75th St., $70,656.

PB Holdings LLC, 3315 S. 72nd St., $36,920.

Barbara J. Braden, 6869 Long St., $21,358.

