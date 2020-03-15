SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Renaissance Custom Homes Inc., 7904 N. 167th Ave., $179,060.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7502 N. 171st St., $171,820; 17182 Summit St., $137,056.
State Street Investment LLC, 7721 N. 156th Ave., $161,372.
Cypress Group Inc., 22007 Kent Circle, $161,164.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5914 N. 169th St., $160,928.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18315 Grant St., $158,388.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20912 Camden Ave., $148,528.
Blue Sage Development LLC, 1420 S. 200th Circle, $132,104.
Lpc Properties LLC, 2409 N. 188th Terrace, $128,736.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 2913 N. 185th St., $124,560.
North Ida Street Investment, 7510 N. 161st St., $115,752.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 4814 N. 181st St., $165,904; 4616 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $129,644; 5015 N. 181st St., $114,764; 7810 N. 82nd St., $112,864; 7802 N. 82nd St., $112,864; 7806 N. 82nd St., $112,084; 7813 N. 81st St., $110,180; 7807 N. 82nd Ave., $104,900; 7716 N. 82nd St., $101,292; 7815 N. 82nd Ave., $84,976; 7781 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7775 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7778 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7782 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7786 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7785 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7811 N 082 Av $84,160; 7766 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7770 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7774 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7789 N. 88th St., $78,336.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David J. Miles, 1425 N. 143rd Ave., $375,000.
Andrew P. Davies, 506 N. Elmwood Road, $238,609.
Natalie R. Simmonds, 10559 Martha St., $140,141.
Steven Greg Donsbach Revolving Trust, 9927 Essex Drive, $96,696.
FW Condo LLC, 1133 S. 113th Plaza, $92,788.
Carmen Baker, 16153 Sahler St., $52,098.
Woodland Homes Inc., 3205 N. 178th St., $50,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 3361 N. 164th St., $41,000.
Ricky L. Steward, 20816 U Circle, $39,000.
Blake D. Ward, 425 S. 90th St., $32,325.
John F. Thiltges, 9265 Pine Circle, $31,543.
Daniel J. Monen III, 9936 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,400.
Wolfgang Herting, 7211 N. 139th St., $30,038.
Michael A. Gentile Jr., 921 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $30,000.
Peter G. Nipp, 3234 N. 161st St., $28,400.
Nancy A. Nielsen, 14121 Eagle Run Drive, $25,235.
Peggy D. Lippincott, 11285 Lake Forest Drive, $25,000.
Daniel Joseph Scardina, 21865 Marinda St., $25,000.
Martin J. Senechal, 5433 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $23,854.
Andrea Sue Crampton, 6329 S. 118th Plaza, $23,700.
Kirk E. Lauterback, 17347 Poppleton Ave., $23,693.
Michael Mcclellan 339 S. 70th St., $23,000.
Robert D. Hedke, 17136 J St., $23,000.
Denise R. Olson, 17265 Adams St., $22,597.
Andrew J. Dahlgren, 1317 S. 79th St., $20,000.
Brian E. Push, 4368 S. 153rd Circle, $20,000.
Yellow Door LLC, 4256 Wirt St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $2,200,000.
Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $500,000.
Mb Investments LLC, 1317 S. 204th St., $400,000.
Noddle Av 2 LLC, 6464 Center St., $198,500.
168th and Dodge LP, 17255 Davenport St., $189,000; 17255 Davenport St., $125,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $150,000.
Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17805 Welch Plaza, $115,000.
Church of Christ Southwest Omaha, 2600 S. 124th St., $40,000.
H A Wassenberg Holding Comp II, 7512 Poppleton Plaza, $32,780; 7530 Poppleton Plaza, $23,540.
Noddle Av 3 LLC, 2285 S. 67th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
T and I Investments LLC, 3719 S. 149th St., $1,324,800.
Menard Inc., 4810 S. 72nd St., $151,159.
Jerry Steinhoefel, 1217 S. 75th St., $70,656.
PB Holdings LLC, 3315 S. 72nd St., $36,920.
Barbara J. Braden, 6869 Long St., $21,358.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.