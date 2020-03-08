SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Kent E. Brase, 4303 S. 230th Plaza, $374,120.

Christopher L. Stockman, 19212 Grande Avenue Circle, $228,448.

Paradise Homes Inc., 3205 N. 184th St., $212,700.

Frk Development LLC, 18822 Grand Ave., $187,600.

Pier 15 Development LLC, 5828 N. 169th St., $176,948.

Mitchell James Hohlen, 21160 C St., $176,112.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7219 N. 172nd St., $171,820.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19264 Larimore Circle, $163,852.

Michael R. Mccarthy, 21116 B St., $157,604.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21808 G St., $194,024; 4553 S. 218th St., $152,836; 21803 I St., $152,056; 4460 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $148,792.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18301 Grant St., $148,160.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 4416 N. 190th Ave., $143,544.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 7209 N. 154th Ave., $134,440.

Chris Bays, 21803 Hillandale Road, $127,104.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2602 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Andor LLC, 6450 Prairie Ave., $80,000.

Mark Morrow, 1411 S. 155th St., $75,000.

John V. Jackson, 5641 Jones St., $54,100.

Eric Depue, 345 S. 166th St., $50,000.

Richard E. Weiss, 9917 Essex Drive, $40,000.

Christopher L. Addams, 17657 Bay Wood Drive, $40,000.

Don G. Novak, 1607 S. 79th St., $32,990.

Robert W. Rieke, 2939 S. 101st St., $32,000.

Marisa M. Fisher, 731 N. 57th Ave., $25,229.

Matthew T. Seevers, 5615 S. 125th Circle, $25,000.

Jodi A. Vaccaro, 5004 Cuming St., $25,000.

Channabasavaiah Bgurumurthy, 5905 Charles St., $23,967.

William J. Mulvey, 19716 J St., $23,000.

Duane R. Polodna, 5938 S. 118th Plaza, $22,000.

Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $21,657.

Regina D. Basile, 5528 Emile St., $21,000.

Bonnie Lordemann, 4534 Walnut St., $20,000.

Kent Alan Christenson Revolving Trust, 1409 S. 184th Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Offices at TCD LLC, 1100 Capitol Ave., $800,000.

810 N. 96th St. LLC, 810 N. 096 St. $650,000.

Shops of Legacy LLC, 16920 Wright Plaza, $400,000.

Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $216,000.

City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $203,019.

Assistance League of Omaha, 8502 West Center Road, $184,500.

Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $150,000.

V and R Joint Venture, 2425 S. 120th St., $75,000.

Vacanti & Randazzo Construction, 2408 S. 120th St., $75,000.

Applied Information Management, 1905 Harney St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

CIC Land 2 LLC, 1500 Applied Parkway, $12,232,412.

RH Land Management Company LLC, 4950 Dodge St., $200,000.

Gregory S. Rush, 5066 Harrison St., $62,000.

