SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Kent E. Brase, 4303 S. 230th Plaza, $374,120.
Christopher L. Stockman, 19212 Grande Avenue Circle, $228,448.
Paradise Homes Inc., 3205 N. 184th St., $212,700.
Frk Development LLC, 18822 Grand Ave., $187,600.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5828 N. 169th St., $176,948.
Mitchell James Hohlen, 21160 C St., $176,112.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7219 N. 172nd St., $171,820.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19264 Larimore Circle, $163,852.
Michael R. Mccarthy, 21116 B St., $157,604.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21808 G St., $194,024; 4553 S. 218th St., $152,836; 21803 I St., $152,056; 4460 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $148,792.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18301 Grant St., $148,160.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 4416 N. 190th Ave., $143,544.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 7209 N. 154th Ave., $134,440.
Chris Bays, 21803 Hillandale Road, $127,104.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2602 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Andor LLC, 6450 Prairie Ave., $80,000.
Mark Morrow, 1411 S. 155th St., $75,000.
John V. Jackson, 5641 Jones St., $54,100.
Eric Depue, 345 S. 166th St., $50,000.
Richard E. Weiss, 9917 Essex Drive, $40,000.
Christopher L. Addams, 17657 Bay Wood Drive, $40,000.
Don G. Novak, 1607 S. 79th St., $32,990.
Robert W. Rieke, 2939 S. 101st St., $32,000.
Marisa M. Fisher, 731 N. 57th Ave., $25,229.
Matthew T. Seevers, 5615 S. 125th Circle, $25,000.
Jodi A. Vaccaro, 5004 Cuming St., $25,000.
Channabasavaiah Bgurumurthy, 5905 Charles St., $23,967.
William J. Mulvey, 19716 J St., $23,000.
Duane R. Polodna, 5938 S. 118th Plaza, $22,000.
Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $21,657.
Regina D. Basile, 5528 Emile St., $21,000.
Bonnie Lordemann, 4534 Walnut St., $20,000.
Kent Alan Christenson Revolving Trust, 1409 S. 184th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Offices at TCD LLC, 1100 Capitol Ave., $800,000.
810 N. 96th St. LLC, 810 N. 096 St. $650,000.
Shops of Legacy LLC, 16920 Wright Plaza, $400,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $216,000.
City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $203,019.
Assistance League of Omaha, 8502 West Center Road, $184,500.
Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $150,000.
V and R Joint Venture, 2425 S. 120th St., $75,000.
Vacanti & Randazzo Construction, 2408 S. 120th St., $75,000.
Applied Information Management, 1905 Harney St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
CIC Land 2 LLC, 1500 Applied Parkway, $12,232,412.
RH Land Management Company LLC, 4950 Dodge St., $200,000.
Gregory S. Rush, 5066 Harrison St., $62,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.