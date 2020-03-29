SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

CR Investments Inc., 7306 N. 164th St., $191,676; 7103 N. 164th St., $145,036; 7312 N. 164th St., $125,632; 16616 Weber St., $118,192; 16622 Weber St., $117,256; 16610 Weber St., $117,256; 16514 Weber St., $84,160.

Frk Development LLC, 4501 N. 186th St., $180,260; 18316 Meredith Ave., $175,660; 4401 George Miller Parkway, $140,640.

Trademark Homes Inc., 18422 Meredith Ave., $180,044.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2616 N. 184th St., $168,640.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 2919 N. 185th St., $162,032.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 21203 B St., $157,152.

Thomas Anderson, 3757 N. 192nd Terrace, $156,704.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4910 N. 210th St., $143,248.

Darral Marquis, 8002 N. 129th St., $137,040.

Horizon Land Corporation, 8316 N. 125th Circle, $132,752.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8050 Kilpatrick Parkway, $120,472.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 16508 Weber St., $112,864.

Michael Maley Real Estate LLC, 6417 S. 210th St., $110,480.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Emily B. Sturm, 6459 Cuming St., $150,000.

Sally A. Korth, 134 N. 248th Circle, $109,200.

Judith H. Olson, 218 S. 96th St., $83,000.

Bryan M. Martin, 8731 Woolworth Ave., $77,520.

Eric L. Bremers, 17606 Riggs St., $70,602.

Abide Network Inc., 3372 Grand Ave., $70,000.

Patricia A. Cody, 4232 S. 176th St., $38,389.

Justin Kohll, 16705 Ontario Plaza, $37,125.

Dustin F. Biles, 4320 S. 199th Ave., $35,000.

Catherine E. Hult, 5409 S. 174th St., $34,000.

Kay L. Kaufman, 14708 Arbor St., $32,300.

Brian J. Delaney, 1404 N. 191st Ave., $30,000.

Kyle J. Bainbridge, 4817 California St., $28,300.

John P. Degroot Jr., 9151 Shirley St., $28,000.

Penry LLC, 7117 Q St., $27,000.

Robert E. Roh, 11415 Prairie View Drive, $25,900.

Phillip C. Tomek, 2704 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $25,100.

David J. Snyder, 1904 N. 172nd Circle, $25,000.

Nicholas A. Prenger, 9810 Westchester Drive, $23,018.

Jill M. Croft, 5819 Fay Blvd., $22,680.

Orlando D. Olivarez, 19525 Adams St., $21,085.

Chinwendu H. Nwinye II, 2620 Browne St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Omaha School District, 2303 N. 97th St., $4,127,793.

Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $500,000.

Mancuso Properties LLC, 7337 Farnam St., $175,000; 7337 Farnam St., $46,784.

SGD Westridge LLC, 705 N. 132nd St., $131,000.

Power Protection Products Inc., 1205 S. 75th St., $130,718.

Yucca Holdings LLC, 325 N. 72nd St., $100,000.

Randell S. Blackburn, 801 S. 80th St., $85,438.

Irvin Gendler, 10152 L St., $84,730.

Von Gillern Properties LLC, 9999 J St., $55,000.

Shops of Legacy LLC, 16950 Wright Plaza, $55,000.

Fortina 169 LLC, 2909 S. 169th Plaza, $50,000.

WP Retail LLC, 15475 Ruggles St., $50,000.

Johnson and Moon LLC, 5511 N. 30th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

204th Street LLC, 20710 Gold Circle, $3,729,088.

City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $375,000.

Zan Properties LLC, 4628 Capitol Ave., $180,000.

Kort Igel, 17801 Blondo St., $50,784.

Eco-Storage Investments LLC, 3701 Dahlman Ave., $36,120.

Charles D. Baber, 7600 Rainwood Road, $23,040.

Douglas County School District, 11444 Hascall St., $20,000.

