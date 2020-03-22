SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Nancy Vondrasek. 9327 Spring St., $540,000.

Woodland Homes Inc., 17701 Spencer St., $214,216.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7702 Kilpatrick Parkway, $192,620.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3911 S. 205th St., $203,192; 8056 N. 173rd St. $189,360; 3961 S. 205th St., $186,764; 20621 E St., $122,112; 3957 S. 205th St., $105,812.

Frk Development LLC, 4902 N. 189th St., $171,620; 4720 N. 183rd St., $166,504; 18802 Larimore St., $143,568.

Robert P. Salerno, 8010 N. 127th Ave., $170,836.

Trademark Homes Inc., 18758 Grand Ave., $165,544.

Richland Homes LLC, 21390 Blaine St., $161,484; 21386 Blaine St., $114,632.

Ruth A. Fromi, 926 S. 185th St., $156,136.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4712 N. 192nd Ave., $152,364.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7124 N. 172nd St., $148,568.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3004 Big Elk Parkway, $141,120.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2208 N. 186th St., $131,768.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17139 Potter St., $126,292.

Vp 168 LLC, 1056 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 1052 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 17091 Irving St., $94,948; 17087 Irving St., $94,948; 17014 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17016 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Amy Ruf, 310 S. 51st St., $150,000.

Randy Stout, 5101 Jackson St., $135,000.

Mark Grieb, 5531 S. 208th Circle, $131,000.

David T. Slater, 17502 Ohern St., $74,500.

Patricia Kennelly, 976 S. 119th Court, $57,338.

Jessica Chait, 979 S. 119th Court, $54,485.

Joyce M. Duffy, 11811 Mason Plaza, $52,340.

Bobbi J. Hassing, 11905 Mayberry Plaza, $51,169.

Charles Grady, 11951 Mason Plaza, $50,431.

Laura J. Brock, 5625 Pine St., $50,000.

Gerald L. Talacko, 18136 Tammy Trail, $44,863.

Steven M. Lathrop, 11818 Oakair Plaza, $43,241.

Jeffrey C. Upton, 701 Loveland Drive, $38,710.

Dennis M. Flynn, 16415 Pasadena Circle, $37,900.

Brian Kucks, 905 S. 159th Ave., $35,616.

Ronald A. Popp, 9441 Shamrock Road, $35,000.

Amy V. Fletcher, 17514 O St., $34,000.

Ali Akkeseoglu, 17132 R Circle, $33,500.

Hemant K. Satpathy, 9750 Ascot Drive, $33,100.

Deanndrea L. Baird, 1511 S. 83rd St., $33,000.

Rosalyn H. Sedlak, 912 S. 119th Court, $32,947.

Correy D. Webb, 19721 O Circle, $32,500.

Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $32,000.

Richard L. Whitaker, 911 S. 119th Court, $31,261.

Janice R. Smeal, 955 S. 119th Court, $30,093.

Kevin R. Murphy, 421 S. 67th St., $30,000.

Marc Cohen, 2542 N. 160th St., $29,000.

Donald J. Roderique, 11803 Mason Plaza, $28,696.

Scott Dergan, 17608 Renfro St., $27,989.

Azeezaly S. Jaffer, 11804 Mason Plaza, $27,291.

John C. Broesch, 11805 Mayberry Plaza, $27,078.

Ardys J. Hansum, 906 S. 119th Plaza, $27,072.

Robert E. Burns, 930 S. 119th Plaza, $26,840.

Susan L. Baron, 918 S. 119th Plaza, $26,378.

Elden R. Groth, 919 S. 118th Plaza, $26,102.

Patricia A. Reinhardt, 11818 Mason Plaza, $25,312.

Myrna G. Herrera, 16285 Holmes St., $24,641.

Kristina A. Wagner, 4424 Pine St., $24,266.

Dustin J. Guzman, 3120 S. 105th Ave., $24,000.

Joy Quinlivan, 660 S. 85th St., $23,973.

Margaret M. Nolan, 11831 Mason Plaza, $23,237.

Lloyd R. Bauerkemper, 17126 O Circle, $23,000.

Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $23,000.

Gene H. Kuhn, 11705 Marcy Plaza, $22,554.

Joyce A. Palmer, 4416 Washington St., $22,120.

Shirley K. Siebler, 911 S. 117th Plaza, $21,065.

John M. Walker, 9763 Westchester Drive, $20,943.

Tyler Dejong, 19616 Jefferson St., $20,900.

Monica A. Marousek, 222 N. 118th St., $20,293.

Jonathan Secunda, 6017 S. 102nd St., $20,200.

Joseph Minarick, 16324 Wakeley Circle, $20,100.

Tyrell Velasquez, 3535 S. 163rd St., $20,000.

Larry E. Allison Jr., 13629 Walnut St., $20,000.

Russell K. Steele, 8521 Kilpatrick Parkway, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

MNC Land LLC, 7915 Farnam Drive, $3,155,083.

Clarkson Regional Health, 4350 Dewey Ave., $1,720,000.

Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $790,000; 8200 Dodge St., $73,000.

Vance Thompson Vision, 4909 S. 118th St., $600,000.

Kml Realty LLC, 10045 Scott Circle, $408,675.

Western Springs Land Corp., 930 S. 191st Court, $310,000.

California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $296,000.

1308 Properties LLC, 1308 Jackson St., $268,000.

Tl Street Marketplace Ne LLC, 12242 K Plaza, $250,000.

9290 Partnership, 14710 West Dodge Road, $200,000.

Cdgs 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $190,000.

Maple CLVI LLC, 2611 S. 159th Plaza, $150,000.

Hickory 72 LLC, 314 S. 72nd St., $150,000.

144 S. 39th St. LLC, 144 S. 39th St., $100,000.

Omaha Commercial Development LLC, 2509 Leavenworth St., $78,500.

Are Real Estate Holdings II, 331 Village Pointe Plaza, $45,000.

Oles Big Note LLC, 1018 S. 10th St., $45,000.

Kathleen A. Wichita, 5088 S. 107th St., $35,000.

Stichler Properties LLC, 11640 Arbor St., $31,144.

Wal-Mart, 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $30,000.

Worth Realty LLC, 14214 U St., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Mark D. Applegarth, 3915 S. 223rd Circle, $43,368.

