SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Nancy Vondrasek. 9327 Spring St., $540,000.
Woodland Homes Inc., 17701 Spencer St., $214,216.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7702 Kilpatrick Parkway, $192,620.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3911 S. 205th St., $203,192; 8056 N. 173rd St. $189,360; 3961 S. 205th St., $186,764; 20621 E St., $122,112; 3957 S. 205th St., $105,812.
Frk Development LLC, 4902 N. 189th St., $171,620; 4720 N. 183rd St., $166,504; 18802 Larimore St., $143,568.
Robert P. Salerno, 8010 N. 127th Ave., $170,836.
Trademark Homes Inc., 18758 Grand Ave., $165,544.
Richland Homes LLC, 21390 Blaine St., $161,484; 21386 Blaine St., $114,632.
Ruth A. Fromi, 926 S. 185th St., $156,136.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4712 N. 192nd Ave., $152,364.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7124 N. 172nd St., $148,568.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3004 Big Elk Parkway, $141,120.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2208 N. 186th St., $131,768.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17139 Potter St., $126,292.
Vp 168 LLC, 1056 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 1052 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 17091 Irving St., $94,948; 17087 Irving St., $94,948; 17014 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17016 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Amy Ruf, 310 S. 51st St., $150,000.
Randy Stout, 5101 Jackson St., $135,000.
Mark Grieb, 5531 S. 208th Circle, $131,000.
David T. Slater, 17502 Ohern St., $74,500.
Patricia Kennelly, 976 S. 119th Court, $57,338.
Jessica Chait, 979 S. 119th Court, $54,485.
Joyce M. Duffy, 11811 Mason Plaza, $52,340.
Bobbi J. Hassing, 11905 Mayberry Plaza, $51,169.
Charles Grady, 11951 Mason Plaza, $50,431.
Laura J. Brock, 5625 Pine St., $50,000.
Gerald L. Talacko, 18136 Tammy Trail, $44,863.
Steven M. Lathrop, 11818 Oakair Plaza, $43,241.
Jeffrey C. Upton, 701 Loveland Drive, $38,710.
Dennis M. Flynn, 16415 Pasadena Circle, $37,900.
Brian Kucks, 905 S. 159th Ave., $35,616.
Ronald A. Popp, 9441 Shamrock Road, $35,000.
Amy V. Fletcher, 17514 O St., $34,000.
Ali Akkeseoglu, 17132 R Circle, $33,500.
Hemant K. Satpathy, 9750 Ascot Drive, $33,100.
Deanndrea L. Baird, 1511 S. 83rd St., $33,000.
Rosalyn H. Sedlak, 912 S. 119th Court, $32,947.
Correy D. Webb, 19721 O Circle, $32,500.
Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $32,000.
Richard L. Whitaker, 911 S. 119th Court, $31,261.
Janice R. Smeal, 955 S. 119th Court, $30,093.
Kevin R. Murphy, 421 S. 67th St., $30,000.
Marc Cohen, 2542 N. 160th St., $29,000.
Donald J. Roderique, 11803 Mason Plaza, $28,696.
Scott Dergan, 17608 Renfro St., $27,989.
Azeezaly S. Jaffer, 11804 Mason Plaza, $27,291.
John C. Broesch, 11805 Mayberry Plaza, $27,078.
Ardys J. Hansum, 906 S. 119th Plaza, $27,072.
Robert E. Burns, 930 S. 119th Plaza, $26,840.
Susan L. Baron, 918 S. 119th Plaza, $26,378.
Elden R. Groth, 919 S. 118th Plaza, $26,102.
Patricia A. Reinhardt, 11818 Mason Plaza, $25,312.
Myrna G. Herrera, 16285 Holmes St., $24,641.
Kristina A. Wagner, 4424 Pine St., $24,266.
Dustin J. Guzman, 3120 S. 105th Ave., $24,000.
Joy Quinlivan, 660 S. 85th St., $23,973.
Margaret M. Nolan, 11831 Mason Plaza, $23,237.
Lloyd R. Bauerkemper, 17126 O Circle, $23,000.
Joseph P. McMillan, 3204 N. 125th Ave., $23,000.
Gene H. Kuhn, 11705 Marcy Plaza, $22,554.
Joyce A. Palmer, 4416 Washington St., $22,120.
Shirley K. Siebler, 911 S. 117th Plaza, $21,065.
John M. Walker, 9763 Westchester Drive, $20,943.
Tyler Dejong, 19616 Jefferson St., $20,900.
Monica A. Marousek, 222 N. 118th St., $20,293.
Jonathan Secunda, 6017 S. 102nd St., $20,200.
Joseph Minarick, 16324 Wakeley Circle, $20,100.
Tyrell Velasquez, 3535 S. 163rd St., $20,000.
Larry E. Allison Jr., 13629 Walnut St., $20,000.
Russell K. Steele, 8521 Kilpatrick Parkway, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
MNC Land LLC, 7915 Farnam Drive, $3,155,083.
Clarkson Regional Health, 4350 Dewey Ave., $1,720,000.
Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $790,000; 8200 Dodge St., $73,000.
Vance Thompson Vision, 4909 S. 118th St., $600,000.
Kml Realty LLC, 10045 Scott Circle, $408,675.
Western Springs Land Corp., 930 S. 191st Court, $310,000.
California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $296,000.
1308 Properties LLC, 1308 Jackson St., $268,000.
Tl Street Marketplace Ne LLC, 12242 K Plaza, $250,000.
9290 Partnership, 14710 West Dodge Road, $200,000.
Cdgs 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $190,000.
Maple CLVI LLC, 2611 S. 159th Plaza, $150,000.
Hickory 72 LLC, 314 S. 72nd St., $150,000.
144 S. 39th St. LLC, 144 S. 39th St., $100,000.
Omaha Commercial Development LLC, 2509 Leavenworth St., $78,500.
Are Real Estate Holdings II, 331 Village Pointe Plaza, $45,000.
Oles Big Note LLC, 1018 S. 10th St., $45,000.
Kathleen A. Wichita, 5088 S. 107th St., $35,000.
Stichler Properties LLC, 11640 Arbor St., $31,144.
Wal-Mart, 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $30,000.
Worth Realty LLC, 14214 U St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Mark D. Applegarth, 3915 S. 223rd Circle, $43,368.
