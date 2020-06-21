SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Mark A. Carson Trust, 4401 S. 230th Plaza, $498,412.
Scott Nelson, 5008 S. 235th St., $218,824.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7707 N. 173rd St., $188,300.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3202 N. 183rd St., $184,580; 3006 N. 183rd St., $153,924.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2615 N. 186th St., $170,428.
C R Investments Inc., 16603 Read St., $165,904; 16319 Hanover St., $159,900; 7109 N. 164th St., $148,804; 16325 Hanover St., $148,804; 16611 Read St., $145,036; 7337 N. 166th St., $142,804; 7316 N. 166th Ave., $125,656; 7334 N. 166th Ave., $110,180; 7340 N. 166th Ave., $105,964; 7322 N. 166th Ave., $105,964; 7328 N. 166th Ave., $84,160; 7346 N. 166th Ave., $84,160.
Richland Homes LLC, 17609 Clay St., $165,080.
Nathan Homes LLC, 3873 S. 208th St., $155,832.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19803 Tyler St., $152,472.
Jhbf LLC, 3209 N. 177th St., $151,736.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 4225 S. 220th St., $147,224.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5804 N. 154th Ave., $138,996.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 4812 N. 180th Ave., $165,904; 5121 N. 181st St., $148,804; 4714 N. 181st St., $136,000; 4722 N 181 St $129,644; 5127 N. 181st St., $129,144; 5115 N. 181st St., $118,192; 8102 King St., $112,084; 4715 N. 180th Ave., $125,656; 4801 N. 180th Ave., $93,420.
Horizon Land Corporation, 20914 Larimore Ave., $128,832.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2656 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2704 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3320 S. 208th St., $53,172.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matthew J. Sealer, 1650 S. 186th Circle, $402,500.
James E. Rowings Jr., 11364 William Plaza,m $79,624.
William J. Beckwith, 5501 S. 170th St., $56,211.
Eric L. Bremers, 17606 Riggs St., $50,379.
Dialysis Clinic Inc., 3015 N. 118th St., $50,000.
Thomas M. Sanders, 10051 Fieldcrest Drive, $47,000.
Kathleen F. Owen, 10040 Fieldcrest Drive, $45,000.
Lindsay R. Kramer, 20765 Timberlane Drive, $45,000.
David J. Dostal, 10423 Madison St., $39,658.
David Mathison, 17074 Douglas St., $37,100.
Paula Eble, 6017 S. 102nd Ave., $37,000.
Eddie R. Anderson, 2508 Pinkney St., $34,569.
Michael J. Headley, 5720 S. 173rd St., $32,000.
Mark G. Keffeler, 21509 Ridgewood Road, $31,845.
Board of Regents, 6608 University, $30,000.
Mark A. Anderson, 16305 Spring Circle, $28,835.
Frank F. Sauma, 1606 S. 141st Avenue Circle, $28,000.
Jameson Cantwell, 307 S. 51st Ave., $27,500.
Nickolas Copple, 17856 Island Circle, $25,000.
John M. Pritchard, 2029 S. 189th Circle, $25,000.
Bryan C. Adamson, 19620 Dewey Ave., $24,900.
James M. Combs, 4747 S. 167 th St., $24,000.
David A. Conant, 10924 Sahler St., $23,831.
Paul W. Pratt, 4760 S. 198th St., $23,243.
James H. Paulison, 1502 S. 80th St., $22,000.
Joan M. Kaiman, 817 N. 131st Court, $21,441.
Mary S. Regan, 815 N. 131st Court, $21,441.
Jeremy J. Matthews, 4504 N. 206th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Ali Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, 4410 S. 102nd St., $740,000.
Kellogg USA Inc., 9601 F St., $418,000.
Bohosbest LLC, 1407 S. 13th St., $389,500.
Millard School District, 2405 S. 138th St., $271,400.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $241,000.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $150,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $150,000.
11422 MH Property Holdings LLC, 11422 Miracle Hills Drive, $100,000.
Hospice House, 7405 Cedar St., $90,000.
Bottling Group LLC, 4603 S. 72nd St., $86,375.
Peachtree Investments, 9206 Bedford Ave., $47,046.
Akough Buy and Holdings LLC, 3225 California St., $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Benson Apartment Fund I LLC, 6152 Military Ave., $5,817,197.
Jeffery J. Blum, 7298 N. 144th St., $135,000.
Vantage at Coventry LLC, 5575 S. 207th St., $40,000.
Doug Fliam, 3622 North Post Road, $57,600.
