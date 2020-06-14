SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Thomas David Builders LLC, 3916 S. 208th St., $206,100.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8215 N. 129th St., $201,676.

C R Investments Inc., 16414 Whitmore St., $191,676; 16420 Whitmore St., $165,904; 7310 N. 166th Ave., $142,804; 7304 N. 166th Ave., $141,128; 7364 N. 165th St., $118,192; 7382 N. 165th St., $118,192; 7370 N. 165th St., $107,724; 7156 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8069 Kilpatrick Parkway, $185,416; 7707 Kilpatrick Parkway, $113,092.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4906 N. 210th St., $172,500.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18304 Sherwood Ave., $168,192; 2510 N. 187th Circle, $165,716.

Kelly Construction Inc., 18319 Sherwood Ave., $162,876.

Platinum Builders LLC, 12923 Reynolds St., $160,876.

Phi LLC, 2903 N. 181st St., $156,088.

Kms-168 LLC, 16601 Gilder Ave., $149,200.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6963 N. 172nd St., $144,852; 7233 N. 171st St., $141,840.

Richland Homes LLC, 4229 S. 213th Terrace, $117,320.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 7907 N. 81st St., $105,964; 5116 N. 181st St., $191,676; 7903 N. 81st St., $93,420; 7821 N. 83rd St., $84,976; 7825 N. 81st St., $84,160; 7817 N. 83rd St., $84,160.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

IRCLI Inc., 8141 Farnam Drive, $249,420.

Christine M. Hill, 1705 S. 95th St., $63,000.

Scott R. Micheels, 1852 S. 109th St., $59,559.

Melissa F. Longo, 600 S. 93rd St., $50,000.

Michael W. Miller, 9951 Hascall St., $40,000.

Carolyn M. Diamond, 9867 Devonshire Drive, $35,000.

Shelby Lee Polk, 2323 S. 122nd Ave., $33,678.

Trevor J. Barton, 2448 S. 191st Circle, $32,000.

Ryan A. Rehder, 15932 Douglas Circle, $30,000.

Travis Anderson, 3055 S. 105th Ave., $28,048.

Matthew L. Flinn III, 9778 Westchester Drive, $28,000.

Ryan E. Renner, 9926 Devonshire Drive, $27,000.

Andrew Tugan, 5069 S. 176th Circle, $25,589.

Dynasty Homes LLC, 7305 N. 169th St., $25,000.

Georgette J. Smith, 615 S. 93rd St., $25,000.

Douglas D. Meigs, 5912 Poppleton Ave., $23,000.

Jeffrey M. Johnson, 9115 Drexel Circle, $21,002.

Kathlene L. Reilly, 3629 S. 126th Ave., $20,315.

John & Tracy Cox Living Trust, 667 N. 163rd St., $20,090.

Neil G. Lisec, 16115 Spencer St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Frederick Square Ltd., 3010 S. 84th St., $386,000.

Douglas County, 1215 S. 42nd Ave., $360,000.

Our Lady of Lourdes, 2124 S. 32nd Ave., $350,000.

Calibraska Properties LLC, 10810 Harney St., $300,000.

Bergy Properties LLC, 16707 Q St., $158,624.

1402 Howard LLC, 1402 Howard St., $150,000.

Maxon Ne Properties LLC, 345 S. 78th St., $45,000.

Russell S. Daub, 1702 N. 120th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Metropolitan Community College, 10407 State St., $1,284,558.

Hansen Property Development, 5750 S. 60th St., $130,050.

Gilbert A. Nelson Jr., 5705 S. 113th St., $25,920.

