SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3916 S. 208th St., $206,100.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8215 N. 129th St., $201,676.
C R Investments Inc., 16414 Whitmore St., $191,676; 16420 Whitmore St., $165,904; 7310 N. 166th Ave., $142,804; 7304 N. 166th Ave., $141,128; 7364 N. 165th St., $118,192; 7382 N. 165th St., $118,192; 7370 N. 165th St., $107,724; 7156 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8069 Kilpatrick Parkway, $185,416; 7707 Kilpatrick Parkway, $113,092.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4906 N. 210th St., $172,500.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18304 Sherwood Ave., $168,192; 2510 N. 187th Circle, $165,716.
Kelly Construction Inc., 18319 Sherwood Ave., $162,876.
Platinum Builders LLC, 12923 Reynolds St., $160,876.
Phi LLC, 2903 N. 181st St., $156,088.
Kms-168 LLC, 16601 Gilder Ave., $149,200.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6963 N. 172nd St., $144,852; 7233 N. 171st St., $141,840.
Richland Homes LLC, 4229 S. 213th Terrace, $117,320.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7907 N. 81st St., $105,964; 5116 N. 181st St., $191,676; 7903 N. 81st St., $93,420; 7821 N. 83rd St., $84,976; 7825 N. 81st St., $84,160; 7817 N. 83rd St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
IRCLI Inc., 8141 Farnam Drive, $249,420.
Christine M. Hill, 1705 S. 95th St., $63,000.
Scott R. Micheels, 1852 S. 109th St., $59,559.
Melissa F. Longo, 600 S. 93rd St., $50,000.
Michael W. Miller, 9951 Hascall St., $40,000.
Carolyn M. Diamond, 9867 Devonshire Drive, $35,000.
Shelby Lee Polk, 2323 S. 122nd Ave., $33,678.
Trevor J. Barton, 2448 S. 191st Circle, $32,000.
Ryan A. Rehder, 15932 Douglas Circle, $30,000.
Travis Anderson, 3055 S. 105th Ave., $28,048.
Matthew L. Flinn III, 9778 Westchester Drive, $28,000.
Ryan E. Renner, 9926 Devonshire Drive, $27,000.
Andrew Tugan, 5069 S. 176th Circle, $25,589.
Dynasty Homes LLC, 7305 N. 169th St., $25,000.
Georgette J. Smith, 615 S. 93rd St., $25,000.
Douglas D. Meigs, 5912 Poppleton Ave., $23,000.
Jeffrey M. Johnson, 9115 Drexel Circle, $21,002.
Kathlene L. Reilly, 3629 S. 126th Ave., $20,315.
John & Tracy Cox Living Trust, 667 N. 163rd St., $20,090.
Neil G. Lisec, 16115 Spencer St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Frederick Square Ltd., 3010 S. 84th St., $386,000.
Douglas County, 1215 S. 42nd Ave., $360,000.
Our Lady of Lourdes, 2124 S. 32nd Ave., $350,000.
Calibraska Properties LLC, 10810 Harney St., $300,000.
Bergy Properties LLC, 16707 Q St., $158,624.
1402 Howard LLC, 1402 Howard St., $150,000.
Maxon Ne Properties LLC, 345 S. 78th St., $45,000.
Russell S. Daub, 1702 N. 120th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Metropolitan Community College, 10407 State St., $1,284,558.
Hansen Property Development, 5750 S. 60th St., $130,050.
Gilbert A. Nelson Jr., 5705 S. 113th St., $25,920.
