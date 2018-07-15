SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
R And A Builders Inc., 21864 Marinda St., $293,508.
Nicholas Wilson, 21821 Dorcas St., $249,320.
State Street Investment LLC, 15959 Young St., $233,072; 8101 N. 159th Ave., $146,884.
LJI LLC, 1308 S. 91st Ave., $205,488.
Kris L. Thompson, 3801 N. 192nd Terrace, $204,048.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21506 B St., $203,156.
Rodney T. Welsh Living Trust, 3884 S. 208th St., $200,956.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2534 N. 187th Circle, $199,552; 2407 N. 187th Ave., $157,824.
204 F Street LLC. 20531 Howe St., $197,404.
Charleston Homes LLC. 4819 N. 204th Ave., $195,620; 9016 N. 171st St., $161,256; 4617 N. 208th St., $140,392.
Frk Development LLC. 4427 N. 190th Ave., $185,188; 18320 Boyd St., $181,584.
Lpc Properties LLC, 4324 N. 190th Circle, $177,524; 18971 Spaulding Circle, $157,880.
Timothy G. Healy, 14845 Hanover St., $175,128.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 3841 S. 192nd Ave., $171,688.
Royal Development Inc., 18714 California St., $160,584.
Jhbf LLC, 3203 N. 177th St., $158,188.
Waterford Development LLC, 15224 Vane St., $157,476.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3759 S. 205th St., $146,292.
Stratford Park Dev LLC, 16953 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $146,072.
Sergio Deltoral, 3317 Riverview Blvd., $99,360.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 20163 Miami Circle, $95,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Shane C. Cooley, 4745 N. 173rd Circle, $200,000.
Mark P. Keating, 11648 Pierce St., $114,250.
Brandon J. Borgmann, 724 S. 210th Circle, $102,180.
Carl A. Bortol Jr., 25011 Capitol Circle, $77,490.
Justin R. Morehead, 20140 Sheffield Circle, $65,000.
Gary L. Kiser, 3865 S. 176th Ave., $65,000.
Omaha Housing Authority, 10806 Curtis Avenue Circle, $62,000; 4534 S. 61st St., $54,000.
Jeffrey C. Hartung, 20220 Sheffield Circle, $40,000.
First National Bank, 410 Fairacres Road, $38,997.
Kingcully Investments LLC, 3417 Craig Ave., $38,532.
Gary S. Collins, 3238 N. 161st Terrace, $36,424.
Claire E. Ives, 5109 Western Ave., $35,625.
Oretha C. Johnson, 1041 N. 33rd St., $33,610.
David P. Insinger, 17505 Ohern St., $31,260.
Diana Saunders, 4114 N. 79th St., $30,000.
Nancy R. Siegert, 6220 Oak Hills Plaza, $30,000.
Ruti LLC, 811 N. 34th St., $27,426.
Gary B. Stoneburg, 21126 Arbor Court, $26,643.
Darla S. Zink, 2209 S. 184th Circle, $25,646.
Darren M. Bennett, 559 S. 182nd St., $25,000.
Jeffrey D. Ganow, 1720 Blue Sage Parkway, $23,700.
Thomas B. Newman, 2667 S. 191st Circle, $22,800.
Bill D. Neuman, 18406 C St., $22,416.
Timothy D. Tefft, 3311 S. 112th St., $21,952.
Louis M. Riedmann Jr., 4221 S. 174th St., $21,711.
Jan A. Snyder, 15717 Lakeside Circle, $21,687.
Samantha M. Ritter, 2708 Country Club Ave., $21,000.
Jennifer L. Rutar, 1227 Ranch View Lane, $20,685.
C. E. Heaney Jr., 11523 Iowa Circle, $20,004.
Molli A. Surdell, 5210 Davenport St., $20,000.
Keith A. Olson, 4730 S. 194th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Marian High School Inc., 7400 Military Ave., $2,779,530.
Catholic Archbishop Omaha, 3131 S. 156th St., $330,125.
Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave., $245,000.
Jrcr LLC, 1120 N. 205th Ave., $240,718.
Quality Living Inc., 6404 N. 70th Plaza, $114,466; 6404 N. 70th Plaza, $114,466.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave., $95,000.
Build & Market Associates, 13507 I Circle, $75,000.
LV K LLC, 2913 Leavenworth St., $65,768.
St, Cecelia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., $59,660.
Village On Preserve Apartment, 18661 West Center Road, $58,000; 18701 West Center Road, $58,000.
Millard School District, 5304 S. 172nd St., $46,500.
LS Partners LLC, 2929 Oak View Drive, $40,000.
Regency Lakeside Associates LLC, 10506 Pacific St., $35,000.
Michael G. Barnes, 216 S. 200th St., $27,620.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 8314 Boyd St., $1,878,435.
Crc Development LLC, 5923 N. 158th Court, $1,116,649; 5923 N. 158th Court, $86,400.
John M. Zadina, 4517 A St., $28,800.
Shawn M. Ray, 7614 N. 28th St., $24,480.
