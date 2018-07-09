SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 19252 Ames Circle, $221,888.
Paradise Homes Inc., 2310 N. 188th St., $211,888.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 2102 S. 209th St., $202,672.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7625 Kilpatrick Parkway, $197,520; 7205 N. 172nd St., $175,024.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 3818 N. 189th St., $191,408.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8012 N. 173rd St., $188,832; 8131 N. 173rd St., $151,964; 8220 N. 172nd St., $117,940.
Home Company LLC, 7287 N. 172nd St., $179,216; 7288 N. 172nd St., $175,024; 17122 Scott St., $152,944.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2435 N. 187th Ave., $178,316.
M. Olubunmi Dada, 7503 N. 116th St., $174,412.
Brian Gniadek, 2301 S. 220th Circle, $156,784.
Advantage Development Inc., 1810 S. 211th St., $152,424.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4434 N. 190th Ave., $151,768.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16111 Mormon St., $146,432.
Jeramie Lee Peters, 2516 S. 221st Circle, $142,908.
Echelon Homes LLC, 19250 Ruggles Circle, $140,756.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20814 Camden Ave., $121,972.
Hildy Properties LLC, 2422 N. 191st Ave., $115,836.
Celebrity Homes Inc, 7708 N. 87th St., $112,864; 7702 N. 87th St., $84,160; 7712 N. 87th St., $78,336.
Elkhorn Highlands Inc., 2605 N. 189th St., $101,912.
Adams Park Crown I Lp, 4109 Corby St., $96,216; 4108 Corby St., $96,216; 3455 Miami St., $96,216; 2618 N. 34th Ave., $94,536; 3338 Corby St., $79,888.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Julia L. Gold, 105 S. 55th St., $96,552.
Marion B. Andersen, 6545 Prairie Ave., $78,743.
Faye E. Nelson, 306 S. 96th St., $59,661.
Robert Brunkalla, 4415 S. 150th St., $45,715.
Rollin L. Biel, 216 N. 198th Ave., $37,800.
Lois M. Lewis, 2902 N. 47th Ave., $34,645.
Kip A. Withers, 12715 Read St., $33,120.
Joseph Reitman, 6660 Military Ave., $30,702.
Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple St., $30,000.
Steven D. Hasse, 2308 N. 60th St., $29,687.
Patricia Jackson, 2416 Spencer St., $28,500.
Paul F. Piotrowski, 6608 N. 158th St., $27,500.
Christine K. Metry, 320 S. 37th St., $27,000.
John F. Thomas, 2418 N. 103rd Circle, $26,546.
Gary E. Scholl, 19321 Marinda St., $25,000.
Joseph S. Vacanti, 12115 N. 178th Circle, $24,841.
Robert L. Giles Jr., 19001 Cuming Circle, $23,777.
Lonnie R. Beberniss, 2645 S. 191st Circle, $23,275.
Morgan C. Whale, 16273 Wood Drive, $22,500.
Terry J. Voss, 2019 S. 191st St., $22,338.
Justin Anthony, 19018 Hansen St., $21,670.
James C. Baker, 16625 Holmes St., $20,050.
David P. Salyards, 5535 N. 111th St., $20,000.
Patricia L. Bruening, 1926 S. 33rd St., $20,000.
Michael J. Johnston, 1707 S. 18th St., $20,000.
Court 31 LLC, 118 N. 31st St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Metz Baking Company, 5717 N. 72nd St., $800,000.
72nd And Dodge LLC, 603 S. 72nd St., $500,000.
168th And Dodge Lp, 17250 Davenport St., $225,000.
Tam Properties LLC, 807 N. 50th St., $130,000.
Omaha Douglas Building Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $116,424.
Harris Building LLC, 1416 Howard St., $100,000.
Maymil Investment Co., 7530 L St., $69,900.
Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 1922 S. 67th St., $68,800.
11422 MH Property Holdings, 11422 Miracle Hills Drive, $68,000.
PDM Inc., 13427 West Center Road, $55,000.
8420 LLC., 8420 West Dodge Road, $47,328.
808 South 52nd LLC, 808 S. 52nd St., $40,000.
DLC Investments LLC. 332 S. 37th St., $36,960.
Michael R. Howland, 3862 S. 184th Ave., $22,890.
OTHER PERMITS
Doug County School District, 17007 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $6,711,560.
Creighton University, 702 Florence Blvd., $783,697.
Caseys Retail Company, 7141 N. 156th St., $263,340.
Sorensen Senior Residences I, 5910 Newport Plaza, $65,000.
Matthew T. Wulff, 10909 N. 69th St., $36,000.
Jeff C. Royal, 5420 Nicholas St., $20,832.
