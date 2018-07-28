REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael D. Demman, 3401 Poppleton Ave., $75,000.
Anne E. Huston, 225 S. 55th St., $75,000.
Nicholas L. Haberman, 2012 N. 50th Ave., $71,700.
James M. Kroll, 16624 Farnam St., $68,961.
Robert M. Ingraham, 2512 N. 53rd St., $66,000.
Michael W. Preston, 2028 S. 85th Ave., $65,000.
Janet L. Chambers, 18505 Shadow Ridge Drive, $64,000.
Sara E. Bartruff, 1627 S. 181st St., $45,300.
Justin Nordstrom, 2323 N. 189th St., $39,480.
Joseph Howell, 11908 Jackson Road, $31,680.
First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St., $30,000.
William H. Johnson, 5214 Davenport St., $29,925.
Gordon Lee, 1201 N. 51st St., $29,071.
Daniel D. Hartman, 509 S. 195th St., $26,000.
Joseph A. Knezetic, 5136 Parker St., $24,000.
Chadd J. Hoeft, 3912 S. 192nd Ave., $23,587.
Chris J. Hunter, 17109 R Circle, $23,000.
Curtis R. Peterson, 4216 Shirley St., $23,000.
Emily C. Pietrantone, 2536 Country Club Ave., $22,965.
Eilene M. Boettcher, 1408 S. 177th St., $21,550.
Mark W. Schumacher, 7907 N. 124th St., $20,815.
Timothy M. Mykris, 4010 N. 149th St., $20,000.
Marla Granderson, 2445 Templeton St., $20,000.
Adriel Baltimore, 4301 Pinkney St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Lehms Omaha LLC, 11010 Emmet St., $336,683.
Tl Street Marketplace Main, 12210 K Plaza, $287,655.
Royce Candlewood WR LLC, 12424 West Dodge Road, $250,000.
First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St., $200,000.
Mimg Xli Country Estates LLC, 3708 N. 106th Plaza, $145,000.
Maple 108 Associates LP, 3141 N. 108th St., $125,000.
Mark Javitch, 1129 Leavenworth Plaza, $113,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $90,000.
Residence At The Capitol District, 225 N. 12th St., $65,000.
City Of Omaha, 5935 S. 132nd St., $60,000; 2802 S. 187th Plaza, $40,000; 2858 S. 187th Plaza, $40,000; 2916 S. 187th Plaza, $40,000; 18707 Oak Plaza, $40,000; 18605 Oak Plaza, $40,000;
2911 S. 186th Plaza, $40,000; 2809 S. 186th Plaza, $40,000; 18656 Westfield Plaza, $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Quiktrip Corp., 11910 West Dodge Road, $304,920; 11910 West Dodge Road, $98,280.
Catholic Archbishop Of Omaha, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, $77,050.
Gary L. Anthone, 400 N. Elmwood Road, $55,000.
