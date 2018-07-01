SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jeffrey J. Nelson, 844 S. 96th St., $315,984.
Waterford Development LLC, 14801 Summit Circle, $230,808.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3810 S. 213th St., $226,296.
204 F Street LLC, 20738 Nina St., $224,108; 3904 S. 208th St., $168,056.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2505 N. 188th St., $211,436.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8208 N. 172nd St., $194,384.
John H. Cuenca, 19405 Sprague Circle, $193,256.
Nancy C. Sibbernsen, 12314 N. 69th St., $191,644.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17133 Potter St., $179,096; 7429 N. 170th St., $179,056.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4617 N. 205th Ave., $178,932; 4932 N. 206th St., $156,304.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19965 Polk St., $176,632; 6716 S. 200th Ave., $127,248.
Marc David Custom Built Homes, 8920 N. 170th St., $175,704.
Frk Development LLC, 18768 Spaulding St., $173,236; 18933 Boyd St., $149,440.
Richard A. Mehal, 8225 N. 123rd St., $161,064.
Jeffrey Clair Stauffer, 2366 S. 220th Ave., $154,824.
Nelson Builders Inc., 2513 N. 187th Ave., $149,120.
State Street Investment LLC, 15953 Young St., $148,448.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21520 Grover St., $146,704.
Showcase Homes Inc., 7508 N. 168th Ave., $146,084.
Silverstone Building LLC, 7416 N. 171st St., $138,760.
Prairie Homes Inc., 18312 Burdette St., $129,152.
Majestic C Team LLC, 8008 N. 173rd St., $127,920.
Lane Building Corp., 7216 N. 151st Ave., $126,380.
Sm Modern LLC, 5307 N. 151st Circle, $120,784.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7759 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 7755 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 9017 Potter St., $81,120; 9016 Potter St., $81,120.
C R Investments Inc., 7324 N. 167th Ave., $105,396; 7330 N. 167th Ave., $105,396; 7334 N. 167th Ave., $105,396.
Gesu Housing Inc., 4256 Miami St., $97,584; 4260 Miami St., $97,584.
City Of Omaha, 3818 Corby St., $98,328; 4350 Lake St., $97,584; 4339 Lake St., $97,584.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Marc David Custom Built Homes, 8913 N. 169th Ave., $149,980.
Anand Dusad, 7407 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $100,000.
Mark Hoeger, 1915 S. 63rd St., $95,760.
Scott E. Tricker, 5301 Western Ave., $84,166.
Nancy L. Haines, 1706 S. 80th St., $77,288.
David K. Karnes, 9639 Oak Circle, $77,100.
Elizabeth A. Belmont, 7702 N. 124th St., $63,433.
Susan B. Hansen, 20845 Roundup Road, $54,949.
Robert L. Sprieck, 9223 Dorcas St., $45,300.
Daniel A. Vanmoorleghem, 207 S. 26th Ave., $42,485.
Shawna Lee Boyle, 8418 Loveland Drive, $40,000.
St. James Church Omaha, 4720 N. 90th St., $40,000.
Jason J. Mickels, 5910 S. 118th Plaza, $38,430.
Jeffrey A. Hanson, 517 S. 58th St., $38,100.
M G Real Estate Properties, 3307 Dewey Ave., $34,580.
Thomas O’Keefe, 12827 Scott St., $33,000.
William B. Davis, 18439 Thayer St., $30,000.
John H. Hildenbiddle III, 18401 Shadow Ridge Drive, $28,000.
Leonard S. Grasz, 940 S. 205th St., $26,500.
Steven R. Stark, 910 S. 153rd St., $25,402.
Ryan J. Wolfe, 4542 S. 167th Ave., $25,000.
Kathryn M. Hayes, 11324 Pine Plaza, $23,000.
Brent R. Lasure, 16916 Bondesson St., $22,000.
Travis E. Schwartz, 1820 S. 220th St., $20,000.
Jeffrey J. Jenkins, 1717 Country Club Ave., $20,000.
Lara Hehr, 16173 Bedford Ave., $20,000.
Jonathan Vennerstrom, 1106 N. 36th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $10,744,000.
Childrens Hospital And Medical Center, 8552 Cass St., $1,200,000.
Girls Incorporated Of Omaha, 3626 N. 65th Ave., $750,000.
Douglas County School District, 3520 Maplewood Blvd., $570,000.
Kountze Memorial Evangelical, 2650 Farnam St., $550,000.
Bishop Clarkson College, 101 S. 42nd St., $481,000.
Midamerica District, 5612 Corby St., $407,288.
Plaza North Station LLC, 5645 N. 90th St., $340,000.
Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $287,000.
Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $250,000.
Sr Office E LLC, 12801 Pierce St., $175,000.
Mercy High School, 1501 S. 48th St., $163,040.
Elkhorn School District, 1401 Veterans Drive, $161,336.
Bmakk Real Estate LLC, 9900 Nicholas St., $115,566.
Nationwide Transportation Inc., 4601 S. 70th Circle, $110,400; 4601 S. 70th Circle, $102,120.
Father Flanagan Boys Home, 555 N. 30th St., $96,000.
Whispering Hills Flex LLC, 2728 N. 108th St., $90,000.
Maple Joint Venture, 4004 N. 132nd St., $85,000.
Kzi LLC, 1529 S. 203rd St., $80,000.
Johanns Family Trust, 1101 Jackson St., $75,000.
30 Metropolitan Place LLC, 5319 N. 30th St., $62,400.
Village On Preserve Apartment, 6721 S. 169th Ave., $58,000; 6707 S. 169th Ave., $58,000.
Clocktower Shopping Center, 617 N. 98th St., $55,000.
Ray-Ell Investments LLC, 600 S. 31st Ave., $25,000.
Great Plains Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America, 7612 Maple St., $23,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
3200 North 30th LLC, 3200 N. 30th St., $9,900,900.
Deepak M. Gangahar, 215 S. 181st St., $5,794,191.
Green Shoe Investments LLC, 9930 N. 45th Court, $736,000; 9931 N. 45th Court, $483,000; 9932 N. 45th Court, $441,600; 9933 N. 45th Court, $427,800; 9934 N. 45th Court, $414,000; 9935 N. 45th Court, $312,800.
Brian Levander, 6710 S. 118th St., $629,575.
Douglas County School District, 6143 Whitmore St., $411,000.
La Casa West Corp., 610 S. 168th St., $360,041.
College Of Saint Mary, 7000 Mercy Road, $143,960.
Christopher L. Vythas, 1678 Whitmore St., $101,376.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation, 4805 G St., $49,000.
TFH Arbor Street LLC, 2437 S. 24th St., $29,040.
