SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Thomas David Builders LLC, 23030 J Plaza Circle, $323,032.

Steve Pitlor, 12802 Woolworth Ave., $240,640.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 2418 S. 219th St., $221,336.

Woodland Homes Inc., 908 S. 185th St., $214,852.

Quest Construction Co., 4910 N. 192nd Ave., $207,944.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3012 N. 185th St., $205,784.

Majestic C Team LLC, 17102 Craig St., $203,888; 17212 Craig St., $180,004; 17384 Reynolds St., $123,336.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4303 Big Elk Parkway, $187,092; 4234 George Miller Parkway, $174,396.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3030 Big Elk Parkway, $175,988.

Hildy Construction Inc., 8208 N. 166th St., $174,404.

Charleston Homes LLC, 8211 N. 166th St., $170,132; 4670 N. 209th St., $115,688.

Richland Homes LLC, 4230 S. 214th St., $169,568.

North Ida Street Investment, 7018 N. 162nd St., $165,080.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 17111 Potter St., $160,548; 4316 S. 220th St., $146,468.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19914 Madison St., $160,548.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7019 N. 171st Terrace, $160,548.

Tige Development and Design, 1711 Blue Sage Parkway, $160,064.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4502 S. 220th St., $158,472.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4909 N. 192nd Ave., $153,088.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8054 Kilpatrick Parkway, $146,292; 20516 Howe St., $126,188; 8004 N. 173rd St., $119,972.

Lane Building Corp., 19923 Polk St., $118,708.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2740 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2746 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2614 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2752 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2608 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2758 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.

Castro Enterprises PC, 5250 S. 50th St., $90,752.

1234 S. 10th LLC, 1115 Briggs St., $71,490; 1125 Briggs St., $63,048; 1117 Briggs St., $63,048; 1123 Briggs St., $62,298; 1121 Briggs St., $62,298; 1119 Briggs St., $62,298.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Spring Street Apts Ltd., 3058 S. 60th St., $100,000.

Brian J. Doue, 6178 Shirley St., $88,981.

Timothy Corcoran, 819 S. 93rd St., $60,000.

Kenneth L. Knight, 14605 N. 78th St., $58,752.

Nolan P. Anderson, 421 S. 91st Circle, $45,000.

William C. Livingston, 18416 Poppleton Circle, $40,007.

Melissa T. McMullen, 1729 S. 86th Circle, $40,000.

Egad LLC, 4467 Burdette St., $35,000.

Eric Rushenberg, 13356 Cedar St., $32,931.

Richard J. Zaiss, 10274 Z St., $30,000.

Linda A. Rajcevich, 5720 Pacific St., $29,755.

Subhash C. Bhatia, 9818 Westchester Drive, $28,000.

Dan Blank, 1101 S. 185th Circle, $27,000.

Frederick R. Malesa, 1125 S. 79th St., $27,000.

Matthew E. Michaelsen, 5525 N. 140th St., $26,000.

Franz E. Mahoney, 10523 U St., $25,000.

Brett A Cook Rev Trust, 20505 Yort St., $24,360.

Joe Greenwald, 9042 Jones St., $24,000.

Zachary M. Ropski, 5901 S. 174th Ave., $23,890.

Robert B. Leech, 12318 Franklin St., $23,400.

Urban Firebird LLC, 5034 Hickory St., $23,360.

Gary L. Miner, 20750 Nancy Circle, $23,127.

John C. Hickey, 6169 S. 198th St., $22,745.

Paul A. Bruening, 615 S. 38th St., $21,750.

James R. Burmeister II, 541 S. 70th St., $21,328.

Gary S. Collins, 3238 N 161 Terrace, $21,263.

Emily R. Ethington, 8062 Cedar St., $21,000.

Chris Obermier, 8115 N. 172nd St., $20,000.

William Livingston, 17067 Pasadena Court, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $2,948,718.

Kindair at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., $1,500,000.

First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $1,286,741; 1601 Dodge St., $105,000.

Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $1,200,000.

Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $721,000.

Kobo LLC, 10801 Pacific St., $500,000.

Woodsonia-Indian Creek LLC, 20010 Manderson St., $230,000.

Omaha School District 66, 8701 Pacific St., $227,000.

California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $175,000.

UCC Holdings LLC, 17545 Gold Plaza, $168,143.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 16960 West Maple Road, $92,405.

Chicago Holding LLC, 7816 Chicago Plaza, $89,550.

Megumi LLC, 1054 S. 20th St., $55,000.

Quantum Properties II Inc., 430 N. 168th Circle, $40,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Aldrich Holdings LLC., 12063 Mary Court, $443,232; 12062 Mary Court, $443,232; 12056 Ida Plaza, $443,232; 12085 Kimball Plaza, $384,096; 12055 Ida Plaza, $336,192; 12065 Ida Plaza, $336,192; 12069 Kimball Plaza, $336,192; 12095 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12080 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12090 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12112 Kimball Plaza, $288,000.

Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $155,760.

Nathan Gollehon, 21436 Hickory St., $25,000.

