SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Thomas David Builders LLC, 23030 J Plaza Circle, $323,032.
Steve Pitlor, 12802 Woolworth Ave., $240,640.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 2418 S. 219th St., $221,336.
Woodland Homes Inc., 908 S. 185th St., $214,852.
Quest Construction Co., 4910 N. 192nd Ave., $207,944.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3012 N. 185th St., $205,784.
Majestic C Team LLC, 17102 Craig St., $203,888; 17212 Craig St., $180,004; 17384 Reynolds St., $123,336.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4303 Big Elk Parkway, $187,092; 4234 George Miller Parkway, $174,396.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3030 Big Elk Parkway, $175,988.
Hildy Construction Inc., 8208 N. 166th St., $174,404.
Charleston Homes LLC, 8211 N. 166th St., $170,132; 4670 N. 209th St., $115,688.
Richland Homes LLC, 4230 S. 214th St., $169,568.
North Ida Street Investment, 7018 N. 162nd St., $165,080.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17111 Potter St., $160,548; 4316 S. 220th St., $146,468.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19914 Madison St., $160,548.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7019 N. 171st Terrace, $160,548.
Tige Development and Design, 1711 Blue Sage Parkway, $160,064.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4502 S. 220th St., $158,472.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4909 N. 192nd Ave., $153,088.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8054 Kilpatrick Parkway, $146,292; 20516 Howe St., $126,188; 8004 N. 173rd St., $119,972.
Lane Building Corp., 19923 Polk St., $118,708.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2740 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2746 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2614 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2752 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2608 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2758 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.
Castro Enterprises PC, 5250 S. 50th St., $90,752.
1234 S. 10th LLC, 1115 Briggs St., $71,490; 1125 Briggs St., $63,048; 1117 Briggs St., $63,048; 1123 Briggs St., $62,298; 1121 Briggs St., $62,298; 1119 Briggs St., $62,298.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Spring Street Apts Ltd., 3058 S. 60th St., $100,000.
Brian J. Doue, 6178 Shirley St., $88,981.
Timothy Corcoran, 819 S. 93rd St., $60,000.
Kenneth L. Knight, 14605 N. 78th St., $58,752.
Nolan P. Anderson, 421 S. 91st Circle, $45,000.
William C. Livingston, 18416 Poppleton Circle, $40,007.
Melissa T. McMullen, 1729 S. 86th Circle, $40,000.
Egad LLC, 4467 Burdette St., $35,000.
Eric Rushenberg, 13356 Cedar St., $32,931.
Richard J. Zaiss, 10274 Z St., $30,000.
Linda A. Rajcevich, 5720 Pacific St., $29,755.
Subhash C. Bhatia, 9818 Westchester Drive, $28,000.
Dan Blank, 1101 S. 185th Circle, $27,000.
Frederick R. Malesa, 1125 S. 79th St., $27,000.
Matthew E. Michaelsen, 5525 N. 140th St., $26,000.
Franz E. Mahoney, 10523 U St., $25,000.
Brett A Cook Rev Trust, 20505 Yort St., $24,360.
Joe Greenwald, 9042 Jones St., $24,000.
Zachary M. Ropski, 5901 S. 174th Ave., $23,890.
Robert B. Leech, 12318 Franklin St., $23,400.
Urban Firebird LLC, 5034 Hickory St., $23,360.
Gary L. Miner, 20750 Nancy Circle, $23,127.
John C. Hickey, 6169 S. 198th St., $22,745.
Paul A. Bruening, 615 S. 38th St., $21,750.
James R. Burmeister II, 541 S. 70th St., $21,328.
Gary S. Collins, 3238 N 161 Terrace, $21,263.
Emily R. Ethington, 8062 Cedar St., $21,000.
Chris Obermier, 8115 N. 172nd St., $20,000.
William Livingston, 17067 Pasadena Court, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $2,948,718.
Kindair at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., $1,500,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $1,286,741; 1601 Dodge St., $105,000.
Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $1,200,000.
Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $721,000.
Kobo LLC, 10801 Pacific St., $500,000.
Woodsonia-Indian Creek LLC, 20010 Manderson St., $230,000.
Omaha School District 66, 8701 Pacific St., $227,000.
California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $175,000.
UCC Holdings LLC, 17545 Gold Plaza, $168,143.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 16960 West Maple Road, $92,405.
Chicago Holding LLC, 7816 Chicago Plaza, $89,550.
Megumi LLC, 1054 S. 20th St., $55,000.
Quantum Properties II Inc., 430 N. 168th Circle, $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Aldrich Holdings LLC., 12063 Mary Court, $443,232; 12062 Mary Court, $443,232; 12056 Ida Plaza, $443,232; 12085 Kimball Plaza, $384,096; 12055 Ida Plaza, $336,192; 12065 Ida Plaza, $336,192; 12069 Kimball Plaza, $336,192; 12095 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12080 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12090 Kimball Plaza, $288,000; 12112 Kimball Plaza, $288,000.
Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $155,760.
Nathan Gollehon, 21436 Hickory St., $25,000.
