SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21423 B St., $246,312; 2328 S. 219th St., $239,632.

Collin Schoeppner, 2448 S. 217th St., $242,252.

Ryan Eccleston, 21507 Grover St., $209,520.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5102 N. 208th St., $188,188.

Frk Development LLC, 18315 Larimore St., $184,952.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21757 K St., $180,876.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17188 Whitmore St., $172,288.

Hildy Homes, 18321 George Miller Parkway, $166,408.

C R Investments Inc., 7121 N. 164th St., $165,904; 7158 N. 164th St., $159,900; 7120 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Richland Homes LLC, 17610 Samuel St., $161,372.

Paradise Homes Inc., 2915 N. 182nd St., $150,872.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2701 N. 186th St., $149,888.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21810 H St., $147,124.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18509 Locust St., $146,640.

Rebecca Sintek, 2019 S. 192nd Ave., $146,312.

Pacific Windgate II LLC, 1727 Blue Sage Parkway, $143,936.

Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7509 N. 175th St., $137,972.

Frk Development LLC, 4822 N. 187 th St., $129,680.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8016 N. 173rd St., $116,676.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6238 S. 210th Terrace, $148,804; 21110 Drexel St., $130,572; 6213 S. 211th St., $129,144; 21102 Drexel St., $118,192; 21106 Drexel St., $114,764; 7711 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $112,864; 7717 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $105,964; 7720 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $105,964; 6514 S 213 St $102,424; 7706 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7707 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7712 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7716 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7723 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7801 N. 147th Ave., $84,160.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Aaron Campbell, 11205 Martha Circle, $150,000.

Grant F. Hutchins, 725 N. 57th St., $147,000.

Centerpointe Campus For Hope, 1490 N. 16th St., $106,000.

Michael R Erftmier Revolving Trust, 1718 Ridgewood Ave., $102,939.

Curtis M. Drew, 307 N. 54th St., $92,267.

Andrew M. Callaway, 17018 Seward St., $75,000.

Andy B. Anderson, 6217 S. 102nd St., $70,192.

Brad A. Holen, 18520 Shadow Ridge Drive, $55,000.

Leroy A. Swedlund, 6126 S. 102nd Ave., $53,000.

Scott C. Heider, 9409 Westchester Lane, $52,335.

Susan M. Smith, 11119 Woolworth Plaza, $38,144.

Gregory J. Daake, 3201 S. 174th Circle, $35,127.

Lucia M. Guardado, 5201 S. 20th St., $30,556.

Jais M. Woolf, 904 N. 66th St., $30,366.

Ronald Devers, 5122 Hartman Ave., $30,000.

Carter A. Cast, 656 N. 57th St., $30,000.

Jason Urkoski, 6208 S. 196th St., $30,000.

Tru-Vision Custom Homes LLC, 21506 B St., $29,500.

Gary A. Lundgren, 3615 S. 95th St., $27,858.

James R. Riha, 6206 S. 91st Ave., $25,944.

Andrew Campos, 7109 N. 76th St., $25,000.

Gary M. Finke, 3129 S. 159th St., $25,000.

Ruth E. Westergren, 4280 S. 153rd St., $20,428.

R. John Burford, 9912 Harney Parkway North, $20,400.

Mary T. Langfeldt, 5608 Frances St., $20,013.

Coats Realty LLC, 4529 Wirt St., $20,000.

Bryan R. Crotzer, 2508 N. 53rd St., $20,000.

Stephen P. Zimmerle, 5610 N. 142nd Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County School District, 6901 Burt St., $7,907,525.

Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $1,645,000.

Our Lady Of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000; 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000.

SR Office E LLC, 12801 Pierce St., $550,000.

Omaha Warehouses LLC, 13303 F St., $535,000.

Catholic Charities Of Archdiocese, 1490 N. 16th St., $266,000.

Community Alliance Inc., 4001 Leavenworth St., $246,133.

Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $166,000.

Dundee Circle LLC, 18101 Chicago St., $147,380.

Wlghq LLC, 10404 Essex Court, $90,000.

Dakota Upreit Limited, 201 N. 78th St., $58,709.

Hynek Investments LLC, 5107 Leavenworth St., $36,700.

Coram Deo Church Community, 8787 Pacific St., $25,000.

Seventy Four Pacific Plaza LLC, 1020 S. 74th Plaza, $23,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Altech Plaza II LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $956,836; 3901 S. 147th St., $775,204.

Fountain West Office Park LLC, 18799 West Dodge Road, $950,000.

Our Lady Of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000.

Mercury Prop Management Inc., 5920 S. 118th Circle, $620,402.

Jeffrey Leise, 338 N. 130th St., $60,000.

Matthew S. Aubry, 4755 Douglas St., $27,500.

Matthew L. Swinton, 19990 Sheffield Circle, $25,000.

