SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21423 B St., $246,312; 2328 S. 219th St., $239,632.
Collin Schoeppner, 2448 S. 217th St., $242,252.
Ryan Eccleston, 21507 Grover St., $209,520.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5102 N. 208th St., $188,188.
Frk Development LLC, 18315 Larimore St., $184,952.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21757 K St., $180,876.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17188 Whitmore St., $172,288.
Hildy Homes, 18321 George Miller Parkway, $166,408.
C R Investments Inc., 7121 N. 164th St., $165,904; 7158 N. 164th St., $159,900; 7120 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Richland Homes LLC, 17610 Samuel St., $161,372.
Paradise Homes Inc., 2915 N. 182nd St., $150,872.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2701 N. 186th St., $149,888.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21810 H St., $147,124.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18509 Locust St., $146,640.
Rebecca Sintek, 2019 S. 192nd Ave., $146,312.
Pacific Windgate II LLC, 1727 Blue Sage Parkway, $143,936.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7509 N. 175th St., $137,972.
Frk Development LLC, 4822 N. 187 th St., $129,680.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8016 N. 173rd St., $116,676.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6238 S. 210th Terrace, $148,804; 21110 Drexel St., $130,572; 6213 S. 211th St., $129,144; 21102 Drexel St., $118,192; 21106 Drexel St., $114,764; 7711 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $112,864; 7717 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $105,964; 7720 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $105,964; 6514 S 213 St $102,424; 7706 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7707 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7712 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7716 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7723 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7801 N. 147th Ave., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Aaron Campbell, 11205 Martha Circle, $150,000.
Grant F. Hutchins, 725 N. 57th St., $147,000.
Centerpointe Campus For Hope, 1490 N. 16th St., $106,000.
Michael R Erftmier Revolving Trust, 1718 Ridgewood Ave., $102,939.
Curtis M. Drew, 307 N. 54th St., $92,267.
Andrew M. Callaway, 17018 Seward St., $75,000.
Andy B. Anderson, 6217 S. 102nd St., $70,192.
Brad A. Holen, 18520 Shadow Ridge Drive, $55,000.
Leroy A. Swedlund, 6126 S. 102nd Ave., $53,000.
Scott C. Heider, 9409 Westchester Lane, $52,335.
Susan M. Smith, 11119 Woolworth Plaza, $38,144.
Gregory J. Daake, 3201 S. 174th Circle, $35,127.
Lucia M. Guardado, 5201 S. 20th St., $30,556.
Jais M. Woolf, 904 N. 66th St., $30,366.
Ronald Devers, 5122 Hartman Ave., $30,000.
Carter A. Cast, 656 N. 57th St., $30,000.
Jason Urkoski, 6208 S. 196th St., $30,000.
Tru-Vision Custom Homes LLC, 21506 B St., $29,500.
Gary A. Lundgren, 3615 S. 95th St., $27,858.
James R. Riha, 6206 S. 91st Ave., $25,944.
Andrew Campos, 7109 N. 76th St., $25,000.
Gary M. Finke, 3129 S. 159th St., $25,000.
Ruth E. Westergren, 4280 S. 153rd St., $20,428.
R. John Burford, 9912 Harney Parkway North, $20,400.
Mary T. Langfeldt, 5608 Frances St., $20,013.
Coats Realty LLC, 4529 Wirt St., $20,000.
Bryan R. Crotzer, 2508 N. 53rd St., $20,000.
Stephen P. Zimmerle, 5610 N. 142nd Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County School District, 6901 Burt St., $7,907,525.
Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $1,645,000.
Our Lady Of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000; 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000.
SR Office E LLC, 12801 Pierce St., $550,000.
Omaha Warehouses LLC, 13303 F St., $535,000.
Catholic Charities Of Archdiocese, 1490 N. 16th St., $266,000.
Community Alliance Inc., 4001 Leavenworth St., $246,133.
Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $166,000.
Dundee Circle LLC, 18101 Chicago St., $147,380.
Wlghq LLC, 10404 Essex Court, $90,000.
Dakota Upreit Limited, 201 N. 78th St., $58,709.
Hynek Investments LLC, 5107 Leavenworth St., $36,700.
Coram Deo Church Community, 8787 Pacific St., $25,000.
Seventy Four Pacific Plaza LLC, 1020 S. 74th Plaza, $23,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Altech Plaza II LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $956,836; 3901 S. 147th St., $775,204.
Fountain West Office Park LLC, 18799 West Dodge Road, $950,000.
Our Lady Of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., $915,000.
Mercury Prop Management Inc., 5920 S. 118th Circle, $620,402.
Jeffrey Leise, 338 N. 130th St., $60,000.
Matthew S. Aubry, 4755 Douglas St., $27,500.
Matthew L. Swinton, 19990 Sheffield Circle, $25,000.
