SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21408 B St., $239,632.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 3311 N. 177th Ave., $190,956.

Kms-168 LLC, 8211 N. 167th St., $189,496.

Woodland Homes Inc., 19405 Ruggles Circle, $186,420.

Richland Homes LLC, 21315 G St., $166,232.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17121 Clay St., $163,452; 5019 N. 209th Ave., $134,540.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6719 S. 210th Ave., $159,900; 21051 Polk St., $118,192.

Kms-168 LLC, 8202 N. 167th Ave., $150,076.

Newport Homes LLC, 13003 Eagle St., $132,752.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6321 S. 208th Ave., $122,096.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Jerome M. McKenna, 13411 Nicholas St., $125,000.

Robert W. Rieke, 2939 S. 101st St., $95,000.

Kenneth R. Adler, 9829 Woolworth Ave., $50,000.

David L. Englund, 7603 N. 124th St., $45,940.

Mary L. Goeser, 10720 Cedar St., $43,000.

Chase Alexander Pruitt, 6026 Country Club Oaks Place, $30,000.

Ira R. Wolfson, 4807 S. 154th Plaza, $22,698.

Rob Vanderveen, 4262 Wirt St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $2,430,000.

Siena Francis House Inc., 1111 N. 17th St., $1,530,313.

First National of Nebraska Inc., 1620 Dodge St., $500,000.

Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $480,690; 6750 Mercy Road, $50,210.

Ames Partnership, 4502 N. 30th St., $125,000.

Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $100,000.

Omaha Home for Boys, 4343 N. 52nd St., $54,000.

Nebraska Operating Engineers, 11404 N. 72nd St., $50,000.

Flatland Group, 4801 N. 144th St., $31,000.

Sterling Office, 2301 N. 117th Ave., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

New West Farm Holdings LLC, 339 N. 150th St., $350,000.

IRC II Inc., 8141 Farnam Drive, $118,000.

McGregor Interests 74 Farnam, 301 S. 74th St., $45,000.

Jane M. Stessman, 1329 S. 83rd St., $28,272.

