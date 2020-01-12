SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21408 B St., $239,632.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 3311 N. 177th Ave., $190,956.
Kms-168 LLC, 8211 N. 167th St., $189,496.
Woodland Homes Inc., 19405 Ruggles Circle, $186,420.
Richland Homes LLC, 21315 G St., $166,232.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17121 Clay St., $163,452; 5019 N. 209th Ave., $134,540.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6719 S. 210th Ave., $159,900; 21051 Polk St., $118,192.
Kms-168 LLC, 8202 N. 167th Ave., $150,076.
Newport Homes LLC, 13003 Eagle St., $132,752.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6321 S. 208th Ave., $122,096.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jerome M. McKenna, 13411 Nicholas St., $125,000.
Robert W. Rieke, 2939 S. 101st St., $95,000.
Kenneth R. Adler, 9829 Woolworth Ave., $50,000.
David L. Englund, 7603 N. 124th St., $45,940.
Mary L. Goeser, 10720 Cedar St., $43,000.
Chase Alexander Pruitt, 6026 Country Club Oaks Place, $30,000.
Ira R. Wolfson, 4807 S. 154th Plaza, $22,698.
Rob Vanderveen, 4262 Wirt St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $2,430,000.
Siena Francis House Inc., 1111 N. 17th St., $1,530,313.
First National of Nebraska Inc., 1620 Dodge St., $500,000.
Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $480,690; 6750 Mercy Road, $50,210.
Ames Partnership, 4502 N. 30th St., $125,000.
Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $100,000.
Omaha Home for Boys, 4343 N. 52nd St., $54,000.
Nebraska Operating Engineers, 11404 N. 72nd St., $50,000.
Flatland Group, 4801 N. 144th St., $31,000.
Sterling Office, 2301 N. 117th Ave., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
New West Farm Holdings LLC, 339 N. 150th St., $350,000.
IRC II Inc., 8141 Farnam Drive, $118,000.
McGregor Interests 74 Farnam, 301 S. 74th St., $45,000.
Jane M. Stessman, 1329 S. 83rd St., $28,272.
