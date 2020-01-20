REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Valmont Industries Inc., 250 N. Applied Parkway, $16,000,000.

8901 Building LLC, 8901 Indian Hills Drive, $1,300,000.

KN Innovation LLC, 1450 Mike Fahey St., $600,000.

1402 Howard LLC, 1402 Howard St., $507,320.

20901 Cumberland LLC, 20901 Cumberland Drive, $300,000.

Lanoha Center Development, 18280 Wright St., $220,000.

West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $215,000.

Noddle Av 4 LLC, 2111 S. 67th St., $175,000.

Knuckles II LLC, 6405 S. 118th St., $125,000.

Vk Blondo Properties LP, 2120 N. 117th Ave., $100,000.

Ont Accommodator VI LLC, 3819 S. 148th St., $95,000.

American National Red Cross, 2912 S. 80th Ave., $85,942.

J2A Holdings LLC, 8505 Madison St., $71,685.

Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $60,000.

Plaza 87 LLC, 8642 F St., $55,000.

Madhav Inc., 7111 Spring St., $50,000.

Gordman Properties Company, 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, $40,000.

Peachtree Investments, 9218 Bedford Ave., $32,000.

Caseys Retail Company, 7141 N. 156th St., $20,000.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Tyler R. Owen, 200 N. 55th St., $165,600.

Kenneth F. Vankat, 2021 N. 55th St., $116,000.

Robert K. Kroeger, 5516 S. 170th St., $85,430.

Sheila E. Hill, 2820 N. 26th St., $45,000.

David L. Sempek, 16011 Borman Circle, $21,393.

Gary Wiebelhaus, 5803 S. 171st St., $21,330.

Blackboard Properties, 615 N. 34th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $14,140,446.

James F. Micek, 9995 J St., $50,000.

