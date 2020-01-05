SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Shane M. Pohlman, 12768 Reynolds St., $218,632.

LPC Properties LLC, 9013 N. 170th St., $214,412.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4523 S. 217th Ave., $205,284.

Paradise Homes Inc., 3016 N. 182nd St., $188,828.

C R Investments Inc., 7186 N. 164th St., $179,488; 16408 Whitmore St., $165,904; 16308 Weber St., $165,904; 7353 N. 165th St., $148,804; 16402 Whitmore St., $145,036; 16402 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $141,128; 7352 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $130,572; 7176 N. 164th St., $129,644; 7352 N. 165th St., $125,632; 16408 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $97,164.

Brookstone Development LLC, 8001 N. 167th Ave., $174,448.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19902 Madison St., $174,396.

Tisha R. Gufford, 16923 Potter St., $171,812.

Platinum Builders LLC, 13015 Reynolds St., $157,372.

Lewis-Starostka Inc., 11543 Scott St., $156,644.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 7209 N. 172nd St., $152,408.

Lane Building Corp., 2615 N. 166th St., $132,180.

Jkc Construction Inc., 3105 N. 192nd Ave., $128,176.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7915 N. 173rd St., $115,972.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 7816 N. 82nd Ave., $112,864; 7712 N. 82nd St., $112,864; 7704 N. 82nd St., $112,084; 7715 N. 82nd Ave., $104,900; 7812 N. 82nd Ave., $101,292; 7719 N. 82nd Ave., $84,160; 7707 N. 82nd Ave., $84,160; 7798 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7799 N. 88th St., $84,160.

Gesu Housing Inc., 4252 Corby St., $97,584.

Vp 168 LLC, 17019 Hawthorne Ave., $95,964; 17107 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17021 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17090 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17094 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17103 Nicholas Circle, $94,948; 17025 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17023 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Alison D. Johnson, 8404 N. 226th Plaza Circle, $355,000.

Donald K. Davis, 5005 S. 94th St., $122,514.

Maurice J. Burke, 20880 Roundup Road, $106,448.

Mary C. Meissner, 9931 Broadmoor Road, $55,000.

Eldon R. Lindstrom, 5516 S. 124th St., $44,714.

Kenneth T. Paul, 8022 Raven Oaks Drive, $40,000.

Charles G. Smith, 13443 Eagle Run Drive, $40,000.

Trademark Homes Inc., 9015 N. 171st St., $28,000.

Ladean R. Jenkins, 3475 S. 161st St., $27,673.

Mary P. Nedley, 8217 Parker St., $26,000.

Connie J. Roshak, 5704 S. 167th Circle, $26,000.

Leonard P. Gruenwaldt, 24119 Curtis Ave., $23,000.

Micki D. Wagman, 10324 Huntington Ave., $21,042.

Charles D. Dehoney, 2312 S. 219th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Logan Hospitality LLC, 1804 Dodge St., $10,000,000.

Nodo Condos LLC, 1550 Mike Fahey St., $9,900,000.

Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $6,000,000.

Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $2,100,000.

2614 Deer Park Boulevard LLC, 2516 Deer Park Blvd., $1,822,970.

Batis Development Company, 354 N. Saddle Creek Road, $275,000.

Armbrust LLC, 2875 S. 168th St., $200,000.

Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $160,000.

Ftf Investments LLC, 3426 N. 190th Plaza, $155,000; 3422 N. 190th Plaza, $153,300.

Conagra Foods Inc., 808 Conagra Drive, $150,000.

Jlc Realty LLC, 16827 Q St., $85,000.

Mc Donalds Corp., 10777 Q St., $85,000.

Cyrus Jaffery, 3214 L St., $58,000.

Ridgeview Place LLC, 2906 S. 180th St., $54,200.

Anderson Apartments LLC, 703 S. 24th St., $52,000.

Np Dodge, 13917 Gold Circle, $30,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Fountain West Office Park LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $10,580,736.

