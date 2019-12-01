SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Roxanne P. Southwell, 4819 S. 236th Circle, $206,980.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3811 S. 205th St., $190,648; 8031 N. 173rd St., $146,292.

Buckland Homes LLC, 4708 N. 183rd St., $189,248.

Frk Development LLC, 4813 N. 187th Ave., $183,836; 18434 Meredith Ave., $173,968; 4404 N. 185th St., $148,448; 4413 George Miller Parkway, $139,356.

Kavan Homes Incorporated, 3401 S. 188th Ave., $176,240.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18313 Locust St., $174,304.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21345 A St., $174,184.

Richland Homes LLC, 21307 G St., $165,248; 4205 S. 213th St., $145,520.

Heavican Homes Inc., 3113 N. 183rd St., $163,248.

Aj Alloway Inc., 5820 N. 168th Ave., $162,664.

Lpc Properties LLC, 7317 N. 148th St., $158,932.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7290 N. 172nd St., $152,348.

Majestic C Team LLC, 17202 Craig St., $146,292.

Blue Sage Development LLC, 1414 S. 200th Circle, $126,040.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Adam Smith, 10413 Pinehurst Ave., $150,000.

Judith H. Olson, 218 S. 96th St., $83,000.

Henri A. Jung, 4031 S. 176th Circle, $60,000.

Richard T. Kavan, 14924 Holmes St., $49,370.

Katherine A. Gerweck, 9909 Essex Drive, $35,397.

Christina Pyle, 6222 Girard St., $31,856.

Terrance K. O’Malley, 473 S. 90th St., $31,603.

David A. Wiesman, 206 S. 89th St., $29,016.

Jeff C. Kleckner, 1418 N. 159th St., $28,726.

David H. Sjulin, 18452 Woolworth Circle, $28,701.

Abolfazl Shanehsazzadeh, 16716 Marcy Circle, $26,800.

Excalibur Properties LLC, 23912 Cedar Hollow Mall, $26,714.

Phillip A. Mininni, 621 S. 51st Ave., $25,133.

Michael S. McMahon, 2508 N. 165th Ave., $25,000.

John McClellan, 540 S. 58th St., $24,500.

Ronald B. Clark, 4381 S. 154th St., $23,495.

David L. Iwen, 2706 S. 106th St., $23,141.

Carols H. Jimenez, 10622 Poppleton Ave., $22,496.

Darin Dropinski, 16767 J Circle, $21,872.

Kellen Petersen, 15710 Rolling Ridge Road, $20,000.

Ryan Paulson, 19218 Grande Avenue Circle, $20,000.

Russell S. Turner, 4318 N. 174th Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Villa Vinee Company LLC, 7700 Howard St., $2,400,000.

City of Omaha, 1001 Cass St., $500,000.

Br Rcp One Pacific Place, 10347 Pacific St., $150,000.

Liberty Church Inc., 11213 Bel Air Drive, $49,692.

Schenck Bros Construction Inc., 13705 B St., $33,000.

Zk LLC, 2520 Farnam St., $26,546.

OTHER PERMITS

Apple Ten Spe, 1005 Dodge St., $50,000.

Kirk A. Childers, 7111 N. 57th St., $36,000.

