SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Michael G. Barnes, 1602 S. 219th Ave., $377,072.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5110 N. 209th St., $200,360.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8035 N. 173rd St., $199,728.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7908 Kilpatrick Parkway, $193,460.

Kms-168 LLC, 7677 N. 166th Ave., $182,656.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 4515 N. 183rd St., $182,556; 3104 N. 177th St., $149,804.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7002 N. 172nd St., $155,960.

Castle Creek LLC, 5616 N. 152nd St., $133,744.

Frk Development LLC, 4911 N. 183rd St., $153,968.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Stanley L. Teutsch, 9420 Woodney Plaza, $105,000.

Ronald R. Krueger, 16303 Page St., $60,000.

Michael J. Brown, 1418 S. 181st Plaza, $49,800.

Linda K. Allison, 1800 S. 79th St., $48,112.

Charles R. Wise, 1812 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $48,000.

Jeremiah Anderson, 4818 Lakeside Drive, $42,000.

Michael D. Mackintosh, 13716 Corby St., $37,000.

Kathryn Lewis, 3129 S. 99th Ave., $28,000.

Jeffrey D. Hackbart, 15105 Sharp St., $27,633.

Gary L. Riege, 806 S. 212th St., $26,137.

William & Mary Lou Collins Trust, 3106 S. 104th Ave., $25,000.

John E. Langwith III, 808 N. 159th Circle, $24,515.

Joan Gomez, 726 S. 68th St., $24,000.

Robert L. Lackovic, 11323 Washington St., $22,000.

Mercedes A. Gentry, 17210 Hickory Plaza, $21,000.

Benjamin Spatz, 9725 Brentwood Road, $20,440.

Jessica Jarosh, 5815 Mason St., $20,120.

Michael D. Weaver, 3219 S. 188th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County school district, 11402 Hascall St., $5,272,735.

Skylark Meats Inc., 4430 S. 110th St., $1,159,260.

James E. Lang, 8526 F St., $114,345.

Golden Goose LLC, 2558 Farnam St., $65,516.

Lsad Investment Properties LLC, 2920 Ames Ave., $50,000.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 204 S. 24th St., $27,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living, 3010 S. 202nd Court, $3,164,170.

3030 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.

3020 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.

3021 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.

3031 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.

3031 S. 202nd Court, $139,920.

3031 S. 202nd Court, $124,080.

3031 S. 202nd Court, $82,235.

3021 S. 202nd Court, $70,800.

