SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Michael G. Barnes, 1602 S. 219th Ave., $377,072.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5110 N. 209th St., $200,360.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8035 N. 173rd St., $199,728.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7908 Kilpatrick Parkway, $193,460.
Kms-168 LLC, 7677 N. 166th Ave., $182,656.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 4515 N. 183rd St., $182,556; 3104 N. 177th St., $149,804.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7002 N. 172nd St., $155,960.
Castle Creek LLC, 5616 N. 152nd St., $133,744.
Frk Development LLC, 4911 N. 183rd St., $153,968.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Stanley L. Teutsch, 9420 Woodney Plaza, $105,000.
Ronald R. Krueger, 16303 Page St., $60,000.
Michael J. Brown, 1418 S. 181st Plaza, $49,800.
Linda K. Allison, 1800 S. 79th St., $48,112.
Charles R. Wise, 1812 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $48,000.
Jeremiah Anderson, 4818 Lakeside Drive, $42,000.
Michael D. Mackintosh, 13716 Corby St., $37,000.
Kathryn Lewis, 3129 S. 99th Ave., $28,000.
Jeffrey D. Hackbart, 15105 Sharp St., $27,633.
Gary L. Riege, 806 S. 212th St., $26,137.
William & Mary Lou Collins Trust, 3106 S. 104th Ave., $25,000.
John E. Langwith III, 808 N. 159th Circle, $24,515.
Joan Gomez, 726 S. 68th St., $24,000.
Robert L. Lackovic, 11323 Washington St., $22,000.
Mercedes A. Gentry, 17210 Hickory Plaza, $21,000.
Benjamin Spatz, 9725 Brentwood Road, $20,440.
Jessica Jarosh, 5815 Mason St., $20,120.
Michael D. Weaver, 3219 S. 188th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County school district, 11402 Hascall St., $5,272,735.
Skylark Meats Inc., 4430 S. 110th St., $1,159,260.
James E. Lang, 8526 F St., $114,345.
Golden Goose LLC, 2558 Farnam St., $65,516.
Lsad Investment Properties LLC, 2920 Ames Ave., $50,000.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 204 S. 24th St., $27,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living, 3010 S. 202nd Court, $3,164,170.
3030 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.
3020 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.
3021 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.
3031 S. 202nd Court, $2,324,730.
3031 S. 202nd Court, $139,920.
3031 S. 202nd Court, $124,080.
3031 S. 202nd Court, $82,235.
3021 S. 202nd Court, $70,800.
