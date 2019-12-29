SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Westbury Farm LLC, 4510 S. 217th Ave., $205,388.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8070 Kilpatrick Parkway, $203,344; 20509 D St., $199,320; 8051 N. 173rd St., $127,008.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7433 N. 169th St., $190,084.

Frk Development LLC, 4908 N. 189th St., $184,480.

R and A Builders Inc., 2390 S. 220th Ave., $180,140.

Regency Homes, 18301 Taylor St., $175,612.

Best Team LLC, 1002 Elk Ridge Drive, $164,648.

Richland Homes LLC, 21370 G St., $152,328.

Hildy Construction Inc., 3015 N. 182nd St., $152,096.

Aida C. Capellan, 403 N. 38th St., $140,560.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6310 S. 193rd Ave., $113,520.

South O Joe LLC, 4323 S. 33rd St., $77,000.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Rick A. Kyle, 1230 Pine Road, $163,888.

Richard A. Stilley, 9817 Bloomfield Drive, $75,000.

Michael C. McKay, 2408 S. 101st Ave., $69,416.

Paul R. Hogan, 1725 S. 106th St., $55,000.

William E. Thorell, 9802 Westchester Drive, $54,235.

Lance M. Fritz, 8532 Hickory St., $50,000.

Jeffrey W. Wees, 10214 Adams St., $48,000.

Richard J. McAuliffe, 7930 Howard St., $45,000.

Catherine C. McNamara, 1625 S. 106th St., $40,000.

Matthew Person, 4434 S. 163rd St., $40,000.

Barry P. O’Halloran, 1503 Park Wild Ave., $36,260.

Aaron Jepsen, 20115 Stryker St., $24,500.

Roxanne Williams, 4327 California St., $22,539.

Daniel J. Ferris, 649 N. 156th Ave., $22,000.

Jeffrey B. Parker, 4963 S. 176th Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

1623 Farnam Real Estate LLC, 1623 Farnam St., $7,495,595.

Harney Parking Associates LLC, 1608 Harney St., $737,988.

Cdgs 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $550,000.

Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $450,000.

Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $400,000.

Rjs Properties LLC, 4724 Leavenworth St., $256,949.

Sn Properties Funding Iv-Cent, 222 S. 15th St., $248,000.

Broadmoor Development Co., 9500 West Dodge Road, $110,000.

U Save Foods Inc., 1826 Vinton St., $100,000.

Crcc-So LLC, 13336 Industrial Road, $69,672.

Hope of Glory Church, 3402 Burt St., $30,000.

Assistance League of Omaha Nebraska, 8502 West Center Road, $29,893.

OTHER PERMITS

192 Maple LLC, 19019 Evans St., $1,058,000.

Kennedy Legacy 178 LLC, 910 S. 178th St., $653,310.

Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $370,438.

Chris J. Murphy. 1325 N. 136th Ave., $20,000.

Duane J. Dowd, 4605 N. 90th St., $20,000.

