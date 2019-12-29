SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Westbury Farm LLC, 4510 S. 217th Ave., $205,388.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8070 Kilpatrick Parkway, $203,344; 20509 D St., $199,320; 8051 N. 173rd St., $127,008.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7433 N. 169th St., $190,084.
Frk Development LLC, 4908 N. 189th St., $184,480.
R and A Builders Inc., 2390 S. 220th Ave., $180,140.
Regency Homes, 18301 Taylor St., $175,612.
Best Team LLC, 1002 Elk Ridge Drive, $164,648.
Richland Homes LLC, 21370 G St., $152,328.
Hildy Construction Inc., 3015 N. 182nd St., $152,096.
Aida C. Capellan, 403 N. 38th St., $140,560.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6310 S. 193rd Ave., $113,520.
South O Joe LLC, 4323 S. 33rd St., $77,000.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Rick A. Kyle, 1230 Pine Road, $163,888.
Richard A. Stilley, 9817 Bloomfield Drive, $75,000.
Michael C. McKay, 2408 S. 101st Ave., $69,416.
Paul R. Hogan, 1725 S. 106th St., $55,000.
William E. Thorell, 9802 Westchester Drive, $54,235.
Lance M. Fritz, 8532 Hickory St., $50,000.
Jeffrey W. Wees, 10214 Adams St., $48,000.
Richard J. McAuliffe, 7930 Howard St., $45,000.
Catherine C. McNamara, 1625 S. 106th St., $40,000.
Matthew Person, 4434 S. 163rd St., $40,000.
Barry P. O’Halloran, 1503 Park Wild Ave., $36,260.
Aaron Jepsen, 20115 Stryker St., $24,500.
Roxanne Williams, 4327 California St., $22,539.
Daniel J. Ferris, 649 N. 156th Ave., $22,000.
Jeffrey B. Parker, 4963 S. 176th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
1623 Farnam Real Estate LLC, 1623 Farnam St., $7,495,595.
Harney Parking Associates LLC, 1608 Harney St., $737,988.
Cdgs 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $550,000.
Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $450,000.
Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $400,000.
Rjs Properties LLC, 4724 Leavenworth St., $256,949.
Sn Properties Funding Iv-Cent, 222 S. 15th St., $248,000.
Broadmoor Development Co., 9500 West Dodge Road, $110,000.
U Save Foods Inc., 1826 Vinton St., $100,000.
Crcc-So LLC, 13336 Industrial Road, $69,672.
Hope of Glory Church, 3402 Burt St., $30,000.
Assistance League of Omaha Nebraska, 8502 West Center Road, $29,893.
OTHER PERMITS
192 Maple LLC, 19019 Evans St., $1,058,000.
Kennedy Legacy 178 LLC, 910 S. 178th St., $653,310.
Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $370,438.
Chris J. Murphy. 1325 N. 136th Ave., $20,000.
Duane J. Dowd, 4605 N. 90th St., $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.