SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
R and A Builders Inc., 2262 S. 218th Ave., $286,748.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4515 S. 218th St., $213,284; 21741 G St., $146,296; 4402 S. 218th St., $139,796; 21749 G St., $138,688.
Diane B. Neibel, 6008 Country Club Oaks Place, $208,760.
LPC Properties LLC 3924 S. 213th Ave., $205,592.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7907 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $199,728; 7906 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $147,356.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19809 Washington St., $186,420; 6107 S. 197th St., $158,532.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 18752 Sahler St., $181,672; 4206 S. 220th St., $149,220; 4319 George Miller Parkway, $143,480.
M Group LLC, 17602 Douglas Circle, $177,016.
State Street Investment LLC, 7811 N. 156th Ave., $162,684; 7715 N. 156th Ave., $114,968.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2542 N. 188th St., $156,248.
Nathan Homes LLC, 3868 S. 208th St., $155,544.
Richland Homes LLC, 21358 G St., $153,572.
Castle Creek LLC, 5952 N. 155th Ave., $150,052.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3302 N. 178th St., $149,220.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5115 N. 209th St., $147,556.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7208 Kilpatrick Parkway, $140,660.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6607 S. 209th St., $138,524.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 20451 Yort St., $123,564.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2808 Pratt St., $87,956; 2820 Pratt St., $80,924; 2802 Pratt St., $80,924.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Kirby S. Simmering, 322 S. 54th St., $269,197.
Marshall Drive Baptist, 4845 Marshall Drive, $108,995.
Marilyn E. Heldt, 13320 Military Road, $75,272.
Robert R. Siffring, 5502 Farnam St., $75,000.
John K. Beier, 901 S. 89th St., $67,601.
Myrna L. Krohn, 1427 S. 85th Ave., $65,000.
Roger F. Knobbe, 20875 Rawhide Road, $65,000.
Seventh Inning LLC, 2604 N. 160th Ave., $56,233.
Kathleen F. Owen, 10130 Fieldcrest Drive, $55,000.
Estanislao A. Trevino, 17451 O St., $53,849.
Timothy D. Bailey, 11728 Frances St., $52,259.
Timothy R. Goodlett, 17527 Welch St., $51,763.
Ify Edegbele, 2505 S. 186th Circle, $49,867.
Stephen D. Reinsch, 17626 O St., $48,496.
Robert E. Owen, 1400 S. 84th St., $44,815.
Mark P. Keating, 11648 Pierce St., $41,485.
Stuart M. Brown, 17830 Englewood Circle, $41,423.
Michael Skoch, 2401 S. 183rd Circle, $38,659.
Ryan Hansen, 8106 Cedar St., $37,550.
Donald J. Eldridge, 4108 N. 195th St., $37,500.
Stephen M. Bruckner, 415 S. 89th St., $36,880.
Kelley T. Harwood, 1501 S. 84th St., $35,000.
Richard D. Lau, 6168 S. 181st St., $34,500.
Kent Kubat, 1510 S. 80th St., $31,836.
Donald T. Eckert, 14838 Orchard Circle, $31,698.
Akram Qaud, 17472 Orchard Ave., $31,173.
Kathleen L. Wilczewski Trust, 5614 S. 118th Plaza, $30,000.
Theodore J. Wentzel, 5908 N. 169th St., $30,000.
Lawrence Desouza, 5087 S. 172nd St., $29,649.
Jeffrey D. Hovey, 2229 S. 117th Circle, $29,542.
Chris J. Denney, 15317 Summerwood Drive, $28,708.
Damien N. Longley, 1227 S. 110th St., $28,702.
Jeffrey Hagen, 1719 N. 54th St., $28,440.
Robert M. Lambert, 8146 Potter St., $27,000.
Nate Gasaway, 515 S. 57th St., $27,000.
Stephen J. Sheehan, 5808 Pacific St., $26,500.
J. Roger Aden, 15508 Lakeside Plaza, $26,450.
Gabriel Florido, 2614 Y St., $25,768.
Cora Schrader, 18121 Atlas St., $25,677.
Dennis M. Couch, 3116 Hascall St., $25,000.
Paul D. Garcia Trust, 5014 S. 171st Ave., $24,329.
William G. Dittrick, 8131 Walnut Circle, $24,000.
Raymond M. Sheibal, 4214 S. 22nd St., $24,000.
William R. Lane, 17110 I St., $23,874.
Brandon J. Rohe, 17215 Orchard Ave., $23,832.
Timothy J. Gardner Jr., 5516 S. 185th St., $23,728.
Jeffrey J. Hanson, 16314 M St., $23,600.
Steven A. Schwid, 3377 S. 114th St., $23,160.
Sharon L. Bohac, 2414 F St., $23,000.
Nancy J. Mulherin, 3119 S. 144th Ave., $23,000.
Walter Jones, 11211 William Plaza, $22,784.
Mohammed Zalabani, 4315 S. 176th St., $22,502.
Dale L. Zimmerman, 10930 Hascall St., $21,300.
Andrew Troia, 9926 Harney Parkway North, $21,062.
Jeanette J. Vandeveer, 1415 S. 84th St., $21,000.
Edward A. Emerson, 4268 S. 153rd St., $20,742.
Travis W. Manners, 6221 S. 181st St., $20,734.
David Quandt, 18512 Trailridge Circle, $20,645.
Richard L. Annin, 7690 Hickory St., $20,258.
Whitney Goldner, 7814 Pierce Circle, $20,000.
Brian K. Krohn, 17216 P St., $20,000.
Billy R. Butler, 19736 Jacobs St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
2215 Harney Street LLC, 2215 Harney St., $69,579.
Christ the King Church, 654 S. 86th St., $52,000.
Render Real Estate LLC, 2315 S. 168th St., $45,000.
Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $40,500.
Vg Ss Gp LLC, 6838 S. 27th St., $40,248.
Jennifer Bettger, 1008 Dodge St., $40,000.
Holy Virgin LLC, 15606 Elm St., $40,000.
Consolidate Supply Co., 10325 J St., $32,728.
Dakota Upreit Limited Partner, 14121 Pierce Plaza, $30,822.
OTHER PERMITS
Ted Grace Development Inc., 3819 S. 148th St., $1,214,400.
Walter A. Wrasse Jr., 13750 N. 47th St., $75,600.
