SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17324 Potter St., $217,476.
Chuck F. Janousek Jr., 11926 N. 58th St., $199,600.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8120 N. 173rd St., $195,920; 8061 Kilpatrick Parkway, $192,324.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 21420 B St., $186,896.
Frk Development LLC, 4416 N. 189th St., $179,920; 18322 Taylor St., $142,176.
RCMD Inc., 8111 N. 129th St., $172,996.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2221 N. 188th Ave., $171,320.
Prairie Homes Inc., 18322 Patrick Ave., $168,000.
State Street Investment LLC, 7738 N. 158th St., $160,776.
Richland Homes LLC, 21393 Blaine St., $160,352; 21371 Blaine St., $124,104.
Charles Thomas Homes, 18765 Sahler St., $160,144.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 1719 Blue Sage Parkway, $158,576.
Lpc Properties LLC, 8716 N. 169th St., $158,496.
Waterford Development LLC, 7755 N. 153rd St., $158,496; 7265 N. 155th St., $132,372.
Lane Building Corp., 9052 N. 171st St., $156,648.
Daniel S King, 9026 N. 170th St., $156,212.
Justin E. Dalton, 20902 Monroe Circle, $153,456.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20808 Camden Ave., $152,252; 20424 Saratoga Circle, $133,936.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21819 H St., $149,412.
Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc., 16922 Potter St., $144,852.
Husker Hawkeye Dist Inc., 6616 Elderberry Circle, $143,160.
204 F Street LLC, 20510 E St., $142,620; 20602 E St., $115,884.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6003 S. 195th St., $141,980.
Ridgeland Homes Inc., 16607 Ogden St., $129,096.
Thc & D Inc., 2048 N. 60th Ave., $124,080.
Douglas D. Belt, 6224 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $117,460.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2604 N. 202nd St., $95,800; 2650 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800; 2644 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Janette L. Sodoro, 239 N. 129th St., $175,000.
Fred J. Brich, 912 Mercer Park Road, $172,000.
Kevin Ziska, 7562 N. 173rd Circle, $156,136.
Karen S. Muraskin, 1311 S. 185th Circle, $89,016.
Thomas J. Kenny, 5181 Jackson St., $82,304.
Alexander S. Gray, 1625 Country Club Ave., $81,636.
Justin J. Knoble, 908 Mercer Park Road, $66,000.
Leslie J. Duling Trust, 1520 S. 93rd Ave., $56,128.
Linda D. Hughbanks, 9918 Harney Parkway. $55,511.
Darla S. Zink, 2209 S. 184th Circle, $51,102.
Anthony R. Sovereign, 21308 Ridgewood Road Circle, $51,012.
Nathan Preheim, 2012 N. 55th St., $50,000.
James A. Druliner, 9316 Davenport St., $48,384.
Daniel M. Ward, 20013 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $34,495.
Lindsay K. Lundholm, 5225 Jones St., $31,355.
Quinn Jones, 1606 S. 213th Circle, $30,000.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 3049 Huntington Ave., $30,000.
Curtis W. Pendley Trust, 3210 S. 172nd Circle, $30,000.
Robert L. Meyers, 6417 S. 92nd St., $29,276.
Christopher D. Benjamin, 702 S. 178th St., $29,000.
Array Group LLC, 3912 King St., $25,000.
Thc & D Inc., 6011 N. 48th St., $25,000.
Chad W. Goetsche, 17530 Dayton St., $23,320.
Charles J. Paul, 4815 S. 192nd Ave., $23,000.
Todd A. Geer, 21910 Martha St., $23,000.
Robert M. Dawson, 14736 Black St., $22,082.
Jeff Sime, 4203 S. 174th St., $22,000.
Anne M. Damico, 5015 Decatur St., $21,600.
Robert G. Pelzer, 9310 Drexel St., $20,865.
Matthew J. Bordenkecher, 16154 Douglas St., $20,500.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
St. Wenceslaus Church, 15353 Pacific St., $5,165,190.
Omaha School District, 1312 Robertson Drive, $1,466,040.
St. Barnabas Church, 129 N. 40th St., $1,266,736.
Eagle Run West Golf Partners, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, $850,000.
Lochawe LLC, 5410 F St., $750,000.
168th And Dodge LP, 17250 Davenport St., $275,000.
S And S Properties LLC, 5329 Lindbergh Drive, $255,000.
Residence At The Capital District, 225 N. 12th St., $165,000.
Sanoma LLP, 3312 N. 108th St., $110,000.
United Of Omaha Life Insurance, 3333 Farnam St., $100,000.
Royce Candlewood Wr LLC, 12424 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
West Lawn Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., $85,000.
Bemis Bag Building Partners, 1114 Jones St., $78,750.
Reimer Properties LLC, 3216 Marcy St., $66,932.
Village on Preserve Apartment, 18717 West Center Road, $58,000.
Reimer Properties LLC 811 S. 33rd St., $33,466.
OTHER PERMITS
Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $11,040,000.
Frank R. Krejci, 16910 Marcy St., $916,550.
Peter Vincentini, 5808 N. 16th St., $908,544.
