SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Majestic C Team LLC, 17360 Reynolds St., $192,620; 7807 Kilpatrick Parkway, $192,508; 7701 Kilpatrick Parkway, $127,920.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3928 S. 204th Ave., $189,472.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6998 N. 172nd St., $174,716.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19272 Larimore Circle, $166,380.

Showcase Homes Inc., 21830 H St., $152,880.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6554 S. 200th Ave., $150,504.

David J. Lammel, 20978 Polk St., $146,540.

Paradise Homes Inc., 2508 N. 187th Ave., $144,400.

C R Investments Inc., 7303 N. 166th St., $141,128; 7302 N. 166th St., $114,764; 7168 N. 167th Ave., $102,424; 7202 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Charleston Homes LLC, 7918 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $115,688.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 5009 N. 181st St., $148,804; 5023 N. 181st St., $141,128; 4908N. 181st St., $129,144; 4615 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $125,656;

4623 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $125,656; 4627 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $110,180; 4619 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $110,180; 5029 N. 181st St., $107,724; 7754 N. 87th St., $104,900; 7740 N. 87th St., $84,976; 7728 N. 87th St., $84,976; 7784 N. 87th St., $84,160; 7778 N. 87th St., $84,160;

7762 N. 87th St., $84,160; 7758 N. 87th St., $84,160; 7750 N. 87th St., $84,160; 7736 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7732 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7724 N. 87th St., $78,336; 7720 N. 87th St., $78,336.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Leslie L. Vaughn Jr., 9201 N. 36th St., $119,104.

9917 Fieldcrest Investing LLC, 9917 Fieldcrest Drive, $80,000.

Lisa L. Moore, 1014 S. 36th St., $74,816.

Kevin Grosshans, 9794 Westchester Drive, $65,000.

Ronald W. Ewasiuk, 1512 Skyline Drive, $43,664.

Michael Ernest Picard, 1210 N. 101st Circle, $38,338.

Philip J. Maschka Partnership, 1545 S. 189th St., $38,300.

David F. Harding, 5109 Underwood Ave., $35,815.

Brian M. Grier, 1424 N. 134th Circle, $32,995.

Daniel Conway, 1164 S. 97th St., $32,154.

Michael A. Fahy, 19283 N St., $31,630.

Allan R. Arnold, 10929 Sahler St., $31,170.

Jon Martin, 1647 N. 173rd St., $27,000.

Samantha Prodel, 20950 Greenbrier Drive, $25,000.

Joseph F. Balus Jr., 16289 L St., $23,469.

Darcy J. Beck, 1230 S. 166th St., $22,000.

Virginia A. Mathis, 3348 S. 107th Ave., $20,300.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Metropolitan Utilities District, 9100 John J. Pershing Drive, $1,752,000; 9100 John J. Pershing Drive, $438,000.

Goodwill Industries, 8457 West Center Road, $1,120,000.

Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 5427 S. 86th Court, $620,000.

American National Corporation, 8990 West Dodge Road, $150,000.

144 S. 39th St. LLC, 3904 Farnam St., $100,000.

Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $100,000.

Alford Properties LLC, 3525 N. 147th St., $97,000.

Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $75,000.

Myers Charles C Family, 11218 John Galt Blvd., $50,000.

Nammi Song, 2910 K St., $36,000.

WLGHQ LLC 10404 Essex Court, $29,268.

Rh Land Management Company LLC, 2516 N. 24th St., $27,375; 2518 N. 24th St., $27,375; 2520 N. 24th St., $27,375; 2522 N. 24th St., $27,375.

OTHER PERMITS

Leslie L. Vaughn Jr., 9201 N. 36th St., $199,584.

D. Hughes Wilcox, 1409 S. 184th Circle, $33,394.

Goodwill Industries, 8457 West Center Road, $22,750.

