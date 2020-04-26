SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Cory Eikmeier, 22830 K Plaza, $287,992.
Robert T. Thompson, 18180 Shadow Ridge Drive, $214,612 .
Matthew Kutler, 1814 S. 221st St., $200,936.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6957 N. 172nd St., $185,332.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20530 Howe St., $183,136; 7922 N. 173rd St., $170,024; 7803 Kilpatrick Parkway, $155,497; 8119 N. 173rd St., $122,112.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12769 Reynolds St., $172,572; 5011 N. 210th St., $121,908.
Richland Homes LLC, 8605 N. 177th St., $169,172; 21314 G St., $123,072.
Kelly Construction Inc., 3208 N. 184th St., $163,792.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3024 Big Elk Parkway, $151,768.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17126 Potter St., $139,552.
Horizon Land Corporation, 8315 N. 125th Circle, $129,440.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6157 S. 198th St., $128,656.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $130,000.
Kathy L. English, 10090 Fieldcrest Drive, $123,000.
Steven W. Phillips, 5002 S. 235th St., $95,484.
E. M. Mcguire, 930 S. 41st St., $95,000.
Farhad Vakili-Zadeh, 6611 Underwood Ave., $91,422.
Brenda L. Hughes, 3908 Florence Blvd., $83,000.
Stephen C. Fisher, 4711 S. 162nd Ave., $61,264.
Jarod Regier, 3609 S. 203rd St., $50,000.
John S. Wiggs, 18130 Thayer St., $48,647.
Ty Taylor, 17105 T St., $41,260.
David G. Anderson Jr., 13706 Decatur St., $40,000.
Michael J. Lehan, 4219 Walnut St., $35,000.
John K. Turek, 2120 Brookside Ave., $31,515.
Denise C. Ogara, 308 S. 70th Ave., $24,951.
Paul F. Kujawa, 1507 S. 58th St., $24,393.
Roger M. Barnes, 19513 Adams St., $23,049.
Troy W. Perry, 9635 Oak Circle, $22,645.
John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $22,000.
Gregory J. Lickteig, 321 S. 53rd St., $21,440.
Robert L. McIntyre, 6214 S. 120th Plaza, $21,000.
Allan F. Hale, 7927 N. 152nd Ave., $20,500.
Equity Trust Company, 6231 Pacific St., $20,500.
Jeremy R. Van Haren, 10441 Madison St., $20,000.
Roger Player, 19753 William St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Omaha School District, 12736 Marinda St., $2,300,000.
Kilby Place LLC, 11213 Davenport St., $1,200,000.
Burke Street Venture Limited, 17838 Burke St., $400,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital,, 7500 Mercy Road, $275,000.
Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $225,000.
Lyman-Richey Corporation, 2637 S. 158th Plaza, $186,000.
Jetter Property Holdings LLC, 11301 Davenport St., $160,000.
Greenhall Investments LLC, 3615 N. 120th St., $160,000.
CDGS 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $155,000.
Block Jt Revocable Trust, 5606 Lindbergh Drive, $150,000.
Millard School District, 1313 N. 156th St., $130,615.
Omaha Douglas Public Bldg Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $100,000.
Three E Partnership, 4444 S. 94th St., $99,894.
20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $86,000.
DMDS Inc., 10043 Scott Circle, $55,000.
Vinton Street Limited Partner., 2109 Vinton St., $50,000.
Dock High LLC, 4433 S. 134th St., $45,380.
DMDS Inc., 10043 Scott Circle, $35,000.
Regency Lakeside Assoc LLC, 10334 Fieldcrest Court, $34,000.
One Safe Place LLC, 333 S. 78th St., $33,000.
Rising Star Baptist Church, 1823 Lothrop St., $31,632.
Mcgregor Interest, 11718 Stonegate Circle, $22,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Block Jt Revocable Trust, 5606 Lindbergh Drive, $58,100.
City of Omaha, 4405 Fontenelle Blvd., $39,000.
Custard Cats LLC, 7207 Military Ave., $100,188.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.