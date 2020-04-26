SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Cory Eikmeier, 22830 K Plaza, $287,992.

Robert T. Thompson, 18180 Shadow Ridge Drive, $214,612 .

Matthew Kutler, 1814 S. 221st St., $200,936.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6957 N. 172nd St., $185,332.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20530 Howe St., $183,136; 7922 N. 173rd St., $170,024; 7803 Kilpatrick Parkway, $155,497; 8119 N. 173rd St., $122,112.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12769 Reynolds St., $172,572; 5011 N. 210th St., $121,908.

Richland Homes LLC, 8605 N. 177th St., $169,172; 21314 G St., $123,072.

Kelly Construction Inc., 3208 N. 184th St., $163,792.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3024 Big Elk Parkway, $151,768.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17126 Potter St., $139,552.

Horizon Land Corporation, 8315 N. 125th Circle, $129,440.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6157 S. 198th St., $128,656.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $130,000.

Kathy L. English, 10090 Fieldcrest Drive, $123,000.

Steven W. Phillips, 5002 S. 235th St., $95,484.

E. M. Mcguire, 930 S. 41st St., $95,000.

Farhad Vakili-Zadeh, 6611 Underwood Ave., $91,422.

Brenda L. Hughes, 3908 Florence Blvd., $83,000.

Stephen C. Fisher, 4711 S. 162nd Ave., $61,264.

Jarod Regier, 3609 S. 203rd St., $50,000.

John S. Wiggs, 18130 Thayer St., $48,647.

Ty Taylor, 17105 T St., $41,260.

David G. Anderson Jr., 13706 Decatur St., $40,000.

Michael J. Lehan, 4219 Walnut St., $35,000.

John K. Turek, 2120 Brookside Ave., $31,515.

Denise C. Ogara, 308 S. 70th Ave., $24,951.

Paul F. Kujawa, 1507 S. 58th St., $24,393.

Roger M. Barnes, 19513 Adams St., $23,049.

Troy W. Perry, 9635 Oak Circle, $22,645.

John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $22,000.

Gregory J. Lickteig, 321 S. 53rd St., $21,440.

Robert L. McIntyre, 6214 S. 120th Plaza, $21,000.

Allan F. Hale, 7927 N. 152nd Ave., $20,500.

Equity Trust Company, 6231 Pacific St., $20,500.

Jeremy R. Van Haren, 10441 Madison St., $20,000.

Roger Player, 19753 William St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Omaha School District, 12736 Marinda St., $2,300,000.

Kilby Place LLC, 11213 Davenport St., $1,200,000.

Burke Street Venture Limited, 17838 Burke St., $400,000.

Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital,, 7500 Mercy Road, $275,000.

Creighton University, 602 N. 20th St., $225,000.

Lyman-Richey Corporation, 2637 S. 158th Plaza, $186,000.

Jetter Property Holdings LLC, 11301 Davenport St., $160,000.

Greenhall Investments LLC, 3615 N. 120th St., $160,000.

CDGS 3618 LLC, 3618 Farnam St., $155,000.

Block Jt Revocable Trust, 5606 Lindbergh Drive, $150,000.

Millard School District, 1313 N. 156th St., $130,615.

Omaha Douglas Public Bldg Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $100,000.

Three E Partnership, 4444 S. 94th St., $99,894.

20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $86,000.

DMDS Inc., 10043 Scott Circle, $55,000.

Vinton Street Limited Partner., 2109 Vinton St., $50,000.

Dock High LLC, 4433 S. 134th St., $45,380.

DMDS Inc., 10043 Scott Circle, $35,000.

Regency Lakeside Assoc LLC, 10334 Fieldcrest Court, $34,000.

One Safe Place LLC, 333 S. 78th St., $33,000.

Rising Star Baptist Church, 1823 Lothrop St., $31,632.

Mcgregor Interest, 11718 Stonegate Circle, $22,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Block Jt Revocable Trust, 5606 Lindbergh Drive, $58,100.

City of Omaha, 4405 Fontenelle Blvd., $39,000.

Custard Cats LLC, 7207 Military Ave., $100,188.

